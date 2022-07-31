Tulsa Performing Arts Center announces 2022-23 schedule

ktul.com
KTUL
'Curbside Haiku' unveiled in downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A temporary public art project was recently unveiled by the Downtown Tulsa Partnership. "Curbside Haiku" was created in partnership with Magic City Books and local artist May Yang and celebrates Downtown's vibrancy and inclusivity. Ten entries were selected after a call to the public to...
KTUL
Broken Arrow Pride Fest gets pushback and support
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KTUL) — Events Park is the upcoming site of Broken Arrow's first ever Pride Fest near 101st and the Creek Turnpike on August 13th. "Broken Arrow is growing, and it is diversifying, and there is a place for everybody in Broken Arrow," said organizer Jenn Teehee.
kosu.org
Oklahoma Music Minutes for August 1-5: Music you should hear this week
The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician. MORE&MORE is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at moreandmoreband.com. Tuesday, August 2. The Flycatchers are from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at theflycatchersmusic.com. Wednesday, August 3.
travelnowsmart.com
Family Things to Do in Tulsa This Weekend
If you’re looking for a unique family activity in Tulsa, consider visiting the Cave House. This Victorian-styled home was once an underground river cave that miners used for shelter. Today, it’s home to several shops and restaurants. Take a tour and discover the hidden secrets of the house. It was a speakeasy in the 1940s and was frequented by musicians and celebrities.
travelnowsmart.com
Best Brunch in Tulsa, OK — 20 Top Places!
Tulsa, Oklahoma is a great place to start planning your next epic food adventure. This beautiful city, located on the Arkansas River, isn’t just famous for its Art Deco Architecture. It is also a gastronomic hub, with its wide selection of restaurants serving appetizing brunch dishes that will titillate...
‘It is going to make a difference,’ Town of Davenport welcomes proposed turnpike expansion
Oklahomans across the state of Oklahoma have been protesting planned turnpike expansion through the Access Oklahoma highway infrastructure project since its announcement back in February. However, residents in the town of Davenport are rolling out a welcome mat, saying it could inject some much-needed life into the community.
KTUL
Longtime Tulsa leader passes after lifetime of public city service
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Director of the Working in the Neighborhoods Department and long-time City of Tulsa public servant Dwain Midget passed away August 2. A great man passed away last night. Dwain Midget was a tireless community leader and a true Tulsa success story - starting his career with the City working on a garbage truck, earning his law degree, and working his way up to be a senior leader in the city government for decades including his most recent service as Director of the Working in Neighborhoods Department. When we wanted to inspire up and coming public servants at the City, we would find time for them to visit with Dwain. I will always remember him telling my brand-new staff in the Mayor’s Office that we should never give up trying to do the right thing in public service. One thing that always struck people about Dwain was that he was a man of enormous accomplishment, but he was also incredibly kind. He worked equally effectively with Democrats and Republicans. This work was never political to him - it was about service. He loved North Tulsa and worked hard to find common ground around challenging issues there. But his impact was citywide. The prayers of our family and the City of Tulsa team are with Dwain’s family. This is a great loss.
Well-known pastor retires, starts new journey with development center
Harrison said this has been a dream of his since 2004 and to finally be able to unveil it as he passes the torch is a great sendoff.
chicagoagentmagazine.com
Beam me up, Okie
Shaped like a flying saucer, this Tulsa, Oklahoma, home will transport you. The top floor, accessible by elevator, reveals panoramic views of the beautiful skyline. Built in 2005, the so-called “‘spaceship”’ house is a truly modern spectacle. It features an open floor plan, two bedrooms and three bathrooms. It’s listed by Angela Barnett of Chinowth & Cohen — and the price was recently cut to $350,000.
KTUL
Q Clothier hosts annual clothing drive for month of August
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Starting today Q Clothier is inviting people to donate their gently worn business attire. People are encouraged to give their clothes a new home by donating to the company's Summer Clothing Drive. The drive benefits organizations like Family Gateway, Salvation Army. Donations will be accepted...
LGBT-friendly bar in midtown Tulsa burns down
TULSA, Okla. — Yellow Brick Road (YBR) Pub, an LGBT-friendly bar in midtown Tulsa, burned down on Friday morning. YBR Pub has been a fixture bar in the Tulsa LGBTQ+ community for years. Now, it sits closed and boarded up on east 15th Street. Tulsa firefighters responded and put...
New Tulsa turnpike nears completion after two years of construction
TULSA, Okla. — After nearly two years of actual construction work, but more than half of a century of land acquisitions, a new turnpike in west Tulsa will open within the next month. The Gilcrease Expressway in west Tulsa that will primarily run through the Berryhill community is set...
KTUL
Tokyo in Tulsa brings anime fans from across the country
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Fans of Japanese anime and pop culture gathered this weekend for a Tokyo in Tulsa event. Fans got the opportunity to attend fan-based panels, cos-playing, gaming events, and more. While this event is held in Tulsa, fans from all over the country come to attend.
KTUL
Dealership offers blood donors chance to win new car
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Bob Moore Auto Group is partnering with Oklahoma Blood Institute to give away one donor a brand-new 2022 Kia Rio. On August 6 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bob Moore Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Tulsa located at 4627 South Memorial Drive, individuals will have the opportunity to donate blood.
New homes coming to Muskogee to help fill critical need
The Walnut Creek subdivision is bringing 40 new homes to the city. Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman says it’s the first market rate subdivision built in the city in 30 years.
KTUL
First day of August brings high humidity, chance of rain
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The temperatures are expected in the mid-90s Monday with a mix of sun and clouds. If you are south of Tulsa, there is a chance for isolated showers on the morning commute. We will have some clouds floating around and the temperatures won't be crazy hot.
KTUL
How Green Country organizations are helping ease stress of school shopping
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — For families struggling to make ends meet, school shopping is an added burden that may not fit the budget. When students go to school without supplies, some teachers try to fill in the gap. The Pencil Box is making sure that isn't coming out of their pocket.
KTUL
July ends as the 7th hottest on record
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Despite several days with 100 degree heat and warm overnight temperatures in the 80s, July 2022 avoided a spot in the top five hottest on record. Last weekend's rain kept temperatures down in the middle 80s, nearly ten degrees below normal. 27 days in July...
Cherokee Nation announces $1,000,000 relief program to help Cherokee ranchers
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner announced a $1 million relief program to help Cherokee ranchers. The “Relief for Cherokee Ranchers” program will support Cherokee Ranchers in the Cherokee Nation Reservation with the hay shortage during the current irregular drought.
Cherokee Nation announces relief program to benefit ranchers handling drought conditions
