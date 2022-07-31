Oak Creek needs more funding for Sheriff Dam fixes

It appears to me that the letters to the editor by opponents of the short-term rentals tax and the zoning overlay are inadvertently making a strong case why both are needed. Short-term rentals currently have a tax advantage over motels and hotels because STRs are allowed to pay residential property tax rates while hotels and motels pay have to pay commercial property tax rates. Thus, the STR tax levels the playing field in a way available to city government.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO