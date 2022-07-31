Oak Creek needs more funding for Sheriff Dam fixes

www.steamboatpilot.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County Commissioners deny proposed neighborhood near Heritage Park
The Routt County Board of Commissioners denied initial plans for a 26-unit subdivision in west Steamboat Springs on Tuesday, Aug. 3, but that likely isn’t the end for the project. As proposed, Heritage Village would include 20 single-family homes and three duplexes in an area just west of Steamboat...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Town of Vail blocks all permits for Vail Resorts housing project
The blows keep coming for Vail Resorts in Colorado. The Vail Town Council on Tuesday night approved an emergency ordinance that suspended all permits for any activity on Vail Resorts’ property in East Vail where the company wants to build worker housing. The town earlier this year approved a resolution to begin condemnation of the property, blocking the ski operator’s plan to build employee housing on a parcel it owns that is part of the local bighorn sheep herd’s winter range.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County dog bite numbers consistent, but considered high
During her 17 years working as an animal control officer in Routt County, Dawn Smith has seen 10 children bitten in the face by dogs. “Almost every time it was a preventable bite, people not paying attention,” Smith said. Dog bites reported within the city of Steamboat Springs and...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Yampa Valley Climate Crew seeks volunteers for hands-on restoration work
The Yampa Valley Climate Crew is hosting several opportunities for volunteers to help with hands-on projects including constructing rock structures in streambeds to restore wet meadows in California Park north of Hayden. Volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday Aug. 6 or Sunday Aug. 7 to help...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Way to go, Rocky Mountain Youth Corps
I would like to give a big shoutout to the Rocky Mountain Youth Corps team that has been working on the Fox Creek and Rita Valentine trail systems. Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Group’s efforts are eroding Steamboat, not preserving it
As a full-time resident of Steamboat Springs and a registered voter I, like a lot of people, voted in the last City Council election. Candidates campaigned and educated us on their positions on specific issues and everyone cast their vote with candidates elected fairly in a democratic process. In casting...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Record-breaking brook trout caught in Grand County’s Monarch Lake
GRANBY — Colorado Parks and Wildlife released information that will make Grand County proud: That is, Tim Daniel, of Granby, broke the longest-standing fish record in the state when he caught a 23-and-1/4-inch-long brook trout that weighed 7.84 pounds, in Monarch Lake on May 23. Parks and Wildlife aquatic...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: What kind of community do we want Steamboat to be?
I keep reading every week about the housing crisis in Steamboat Springs. I believe there is a much deeper issue here, that begs the question … Do we really want to become a community built on greed?. Support Local Journalism. Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: After 20 years in Steamboat, I would prohibit all STRs
I’ve lived in the valley for over 20 years, and I think it’s pretty undeniable the changes that short term rentals have made on this community. I just feel that it’s utterly wrong in my heart and soul to allow corporations to short the market and take housing away from local families.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Four days of high water temperatures close Yampa River again
The Yampa River will again close to recreation on Tuesday, Aug. 2, after water temperatures exceeded 75 degrees four days in a row, including a peak of 76.5 degrees on Monday, Aug 1. The closure is mandatory for commercial outfitters and voluntary for private tubers, just as it was when...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Working to achieve fair taxation, neighborhood preservation is just common sense
It appears to me that the letters to the editor by opponents of the short-term rentals tax and the zoning overlay are inadvertently making a strong case why both are needed. Short-term rentals currently have a tax advantage over motels and hotels because STRs are allowed to pay residential property tax rates while hotels and motels pay have to pay commercial property tax rates. Thus, the STR tax levels the playing field in a way available to city government.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Don’t give in to greed, reject the recall petition
In 2019, I was introduced to the forces behind the short-term rental industry in Steamboat as an at-large member of the Vacation Rental Ad Hoc Advisory Committee. There I realized how difficult it was going to be to compromise on anything about STRs with our realtor and property manager leaders. Their unifying goal was the unimpeded growth of their businesses.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Steamboat Pilot & Today
U.S. 40 reopens in both directions after Monday crash
UPDATE 5:15 p.m.: U.S. Highway 40 has reopened in both directions. A tractor-trailer rollover on U.S. Highway 40 just east of Hayden has part of the road closed with alternating traffic in both directions as crews work to get the vehicle off the roadway. The crash is in the westbound...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Record, July 25-31
5:09 a.m. — Officers responded to an intrusion alarm at a local restaurant on Angler’s Drive. Everything was fine. 7:41 a.m. — Officers responded to a noise complaint involving loud music at a business on Indian Trails. The officer could not hear any music upon arrival. 7:52...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Recall effort is cynical, crass and rude
The potential recall effort being mounted by advocates for residential neighborhood short-term rentals demonstrates utter disrespect for Steamboat Springs. Bully petitioners have brought “Old Proud Boys and Girls” tactics to our beautiful, peaceful valley. Please don’t sign the petitions out of respect. And if the petitions are successful,...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Hayden Library names Jackson Maher its Reader of the Week
The seventh Reader of the Week at Hayden Public Library is Jackson Maher, whose parents are Melody and Jacob. Jackson has a 9-year-old sister Autumn, and his friends are Ryker, Arden, Beckham, Aiden and Nico. The family has a dog named Coda, and Jackson has lived in Hayden his whole life.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Encourage lawmakers to support Peace Corps Reauthorization Act
As another Peace Corps volunteer who calls Steamboat Springs home, I celebrate Avalena Everard and thank you for your recent feature article about her becoming one of the first volunteers to return to Peace Corps service following the suspension of operations in March 2020 due to the pandemic. I served...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat bids farewell to Father Ernest as he heads to Northglenn
This weekend, as Rev. Ernest Bayer leads Mass at Holy Name Catholic Church in Steamboat Springs, there is little doubt that he will focus on delivering a positive message to the parish he has led for 17 years. “He strongly believes in God’s merciful love for all of us, for...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Children’s coloring contest open through Aug. 15
The annual Crane Coloring Contest for the Yampa Valley Crane Festival is inviting children to submit their work now. The crane drawing was designed by local artist Sandy Poltorak. Copies are available at the Bud Werner Memorial Library in Steamboat Springs, as well as the Hayden, Craig and Oak Creek libraries. The picture is also available for download at ColoradoCranes.org.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Library to screen new film ‘Things We Dare Not Do’
The Bud Werner Memorial Library will play host to a free community screening of “Things We Dare Not Do” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4. According to the library, the film comes from the small Mexican coastal village of El Roblito, where 16-year-old Ñoño lives what seems to be an idyllic existence with his loving family.
Comments / 0