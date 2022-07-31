ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Cherokee Nation fund aimed at helping citizens facing financial hardship

By Jennifer Maupin, KTUL staff
KTUL
 3 days ago
ktul.com

KTUL

Longtime Tulsa leader passes after lifetime of public city service

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Director of the Working in the Neighborhoods Department and long-time City of Tulsa public servant Dwain Midget passed away August 2. A great man passed away last night. Dwain Midget was a tireless community leader and a true Tulsa success story - starting his career with the City working on a garbage truck, earning his law degree, and working his way up to be a senior leader in the city government for decades including his most recent service as Director of the Working in Neighborhoods Department. When we wanted to inspire up and coming public servants at the City, we would find time for them to visit with Dwain. I will always remember him telling my brand-new staff in the Mayor’s Office that we should never give up trying to do the right thing in public service. One thing that always struck people about Dwain was that he was a man of enormous accomplishment, but he was also incredibly kind. He worked equally effectively with Democrats and Republicans. This work was never political to him - it was about service. He loved North Tulsa and worked hard to find common ground around challenging issues there. But his impact was citywide. The prayers of our family and the City of Tulsa team are with Dwain’s family. This is a great loss.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

COVID-19 still an issue for schools as classes plan to resume

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Schools have been dealing with COVID-19 for more than two years now. Distanced learning gave way to hybrid and now schools are back in person. But as transmission rates climb in Tulsa, parents can protect their children while in the classroom. “I’m sure they have...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Novavax now available through Tulsa Health Department

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is now available through the Tulsa Health Department. The recently approved Novavax vaccine is for adults aged 18 and older and is a two-dose, protein-based vaccine, similar to the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines. It was approved for emergency use by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

ODEQ issues emergency order in case of unpermitted aerobic wastewater systems

PAYNE COUNTY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (ODEQ) has issued an emergency order regarding the unpermitted installation of 15 aerobic wastewater treatment systems in Payne and Noble County. The emergency order was issued to Garrison Shann, who reportedly installed 15 unpermitted aerobic wastewater treatment systems, which...
PAYNE COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Broken Arrow Pride Fest gets pushback and support

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KTUL) — Events Park is the upcoming site of Broken Arrow's first ever Pride Fest near 101st and the Creek Turnpike on August 13th. "Broken Arrow is growing, and it is diversifying, and there is a place for everybody in Broken Arrow," said organizer Jenn Teehee.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

AG O'Connor, Rogers County Sheriffs fight robocalls

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor joined a 50-state task force to fight fraudulent phone calls yesterday. O’Connor said Americans receive 33 million robocalls every single day. Some basic math puts that figure at over 12 billion spam calls per year. They stole $29.8 billion from unsuspecting victims in 2021 alone.
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Owasso Public Schools to launch strategic planning process

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Owasso Public Schools announced that they are launching a strategic planning initiative. This initiative will involve students, educators, families, and the entire community. The district is working with the Oklahoma State School Boards Association and the K20 Center for Education Community Renewal at the University...
OWASSO, OK
KTUL

'Curbside Haiku' unveiled in downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A temporary public art project was recently unveiled by the Downtown Tulsa Partnership. "Curbside Haiku" was created in partnership with Magic City Books and local artist May Yang and celebrates Downtown's vibrancy and inclusivity. Ten entries were selected after a call to the public to...
TULSA, OK
#The Cherokee Nation
KTUL

Tulsa firefighter goes extra mile to help shopper

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa firefighter was caught on camera helping a citizen in need of a little help at the grocery store on Friday. The Tulsa Fire Department sometimes receives special messages from residents capturing firefighters doing "a little extra" for the betterment of the community. Nancy...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Broken Arrow announces widening of New Orleans Street

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow City Council met on August 1 and awarded the contract for the New Orleans Street Widening project. The project will include widening New Orleans between 209th and 215th to three or four lanes with curb and gutter, concrete and sidewalk trail, enclosed storm sewer, and pedestrian signal updates.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Wagoner County votes to lift burn ban

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Wagoner County announced today that the burn ban has been lifted, effective immediately. This was voted on by the Wagoner County Board of Commissioners. The ban was previously set to expire August 8.
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
KTUL

What to look out for when choosing a moving company

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — After a year of working remotely in Tulsa, Mark Carpowich and his family decided it was time to head west. “We packed up our own house, we decided to hire movers to come load the truck because even though we could, we could probably do it ourselves. I feel like there's almost like a science to properly loading it to make sure that loads don't shift during transit and all that stuff," said Carpowich.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

EMSA issues fourth medical heat alert of the year

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — EMSA has announced the issuing of the fourth medical heat alert of 2022. They responded to five heat-related illness calls as of 4 p.m. today. So far, two of those resulted in patients being transported to the hospital. EMSA is strongly recommending that everyone take...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

BAPD provides reminder about handicap spots, parking

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Police Department posted via Facebook a public safety announcement. They remind citizens that it is illegal to park a vehicle in the neutral zone adjacent to a handicap spot. If a handicap van were to be parked in a labeled handicap spot,...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

112 pets adopted from Tulsa Animal Welfare

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Alliance of Animals announced that 112 pets have been adopted since Thursday from Tulsa Animal Welfare. There were 83 dogs, 28 cats, and one rabbit that went to new homes. OAA was contacted Tuesday morning about TAW's high shelter population numbers. They knew that...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Alleged violent offender now in custody

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- Muskogee County Sheriff's Office says it is searching for Trevor McManus. Multiple agencies including the U.S. Marshall and Oklahoma Highway Patrol are all responding to the scene. McManus allegedly assaulted and was very violent with his girlfriend. MCSO says this including shoving her to the ground,...
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police ask for help identifying burglary suspects

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police are asking the public for help identifying two people who they say broke into a vehicle. The vehicle was located near Interstate 44 and Harvard, and afterward, the suspects used the victim's credit cards multiple times at a nearby convenience store, police said.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Medical examiner rules woman's death a homicide nine days after dying

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says the medical examiner ruled that the death of a women on July 11 was a homicide. The ME's office says that 56-year-old Jackie Littrell died from internal trauma she received weeks before her death. Littrell went to a hospital in...
TULSA, OK

