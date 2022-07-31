Bishop Briggs Shares Powerful New Single “Revolution”

music.mxdwn.com
Related
The FADER
Watch the video for U.S. Girls’ “So Typically Now”
Until today, it had been almost 20 months since Toronto-based singer-songwriter-producer Meg Remy released her most recent single as U.S. Girls — a Santa Clause diss track featuring Rich Morel — and nearly two-and-a-half years since the arrival of Heavy Light, her seventh studio album under the misleading moniker. The wait ended this afternoon, when Remy dropped a new track titled “So Typically Now” alongside a sleek, self-directed music video.
Hayley Kiyoko releases second studio album
July 29 (UPI) -- Singer Hayley Kiyoko released her second studio album, Panorama, on Friday. "MY SOPHOMORE ALBUM IS OUT NOW!!!" Kiyoko said on Twitter. "GO LISTEN!! STREAM!! BLAST IT ON THE ROOFTOPS & IN YOUR CAR!! I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH!!" "LET THE NEW ERA BEGIN!!" she said.
thebrag.com
Watch Taylor Swift shock fans by joining HAIM onstage for two songs
HAIM fans in London were given an added treat last night when none other than Taylor Swift joined the group onstage. Swift joined the pop-rock trio at the city’s O2 Arena on Thursday, July 21st for a rendition of ‘Gasoline’, their collaborative track, and a version of Swift’s own song ‘Love Story’.
King Princess Drops the Banger of the Year, Featuring Taylor Hawkins on Drums
Click here to read the full article. King Princess celebrated the release of her new album Hold on Baby by dropping the bombastic single “Let Us Die,” which features the late Taylor Hawkins on drums. King Princess, a.k.a. Mikaela Straus, revealed in her recent Rolling Stone cover story that “Let Us Die” was co-written by Ethan Gruska — known for his collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers — and Mark Ronson. She referred to it as her “big-girl song,” where the track builds to the kind of euphoric intensity reminiscent of Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun.” Straus’ partner and creative producer Quinn Wilson directed the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Billboard
for KING & COUNTRY Top Hot Christian Songs Chart With ‘For God Is With Us’
For KING & COUNTRY, the duo of siblings Joel and Luke Smallbone, notch their second leader on Billboard‘s streaming-, airplay- and sales-based Hot Christian Songs chart, as “For God Is With Us” ascends to the top of the tally dated Aug. 6. The act follows its first...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
CMT
Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Chilling Elvis Presley Tribute: “What Song Should I Cover on Tour?”
With fans and critics alike swooning over Baz Luhrmann’s recent biopic “Elvis,” country hitmaker Kelsea Ballerini has jumped on the bandwagon. On the heels of her 2022 Heartfirst Tour announcement, the multi-platinum artist shared an old clip of a rendition of Elvis Presley’s hit “Always On My Mind.”
The 6 Most Unforgettable Country Duets from the ’90s
While today’s country may be progressively different from the ’90s, it was stars like Shania Twain, Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill who made ’90s country so unforgettable. Consequently, while the history of country is truly interesting, a large portion of that has to do with song collaborations. So, keep reading as we take a look at some of the most memorable country duets from the decade.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Watch Carrie Underwood Cover Ozzy Osbourne Classic: ‘One of My All-Time Favorite Songs’
Carrie Underwood is leaning more into her rock influences lately. The country superstar has just released a scorching Ozzy Osbourne cover via Apple Music, revealing that the rock classic is a favorite that she's wanted to put her own spin on for a long time. As Good Morning America reports,...
BBC
Camp Bestival 2022: Dancers beat world disco record
Hundreds of festivalgoers have broken the world record for the largest disco dance. Sophie Ellis-Bextor hosted the attempt around a giant glitter ball at Camp Bestival in Dorset to raise money for the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust. The officially-adjudicated record saw 598 dancers groove to Sister Sledge's anthem We Are...
Shygirl Shares Video for New Song “Coochie (A Bedtime Story)”: Watch
Shygirl has released her new single “Coochie (A Bedtime Story).” The track arrives with a new music video from director Samuel Ibram, which follows the English vocalist in transit from a bus stop onto a horse-drawn carriage and eventually to the beach. Video footage of Shygirl singing along to the track is edited together with clips from anime films and superimposed with 3D characters. Watch below.
Did the ‘Rock Me Tonite’ Video Really Destroy Billy Squier’s Career?
Billy Squier spent the early '80s on a hot streak, releasing two multi-platinum Top 5 albums (1981's Don't Say No and 1982's Emotions in Motion) in a two-year span. For a brief while, it looked like he'd end up being one of the biggest rock acts of the '80s — and then, in the summer of 1984, it all came crashing down when he released one of the worst videos ever made.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
America’s Got Talent Gives Unanimous Golden Buzzer to Amazing Country Girl Group
America’s Got Talent ended its Tuesday auditions with clouds of golden confetti to celebrate the audaciously fierce Chapel Hart, a country girl group from Mississippi. Chapel Hart is a family affair. The group features two sisters and their cousin who grew up singing in church down in Poplarville, Miss. And they were so amazing in their audition that the four judges plus host Terry Crews tweaked the America’s Got Talent rules. Usually, each judge gets to use one golden buzzer to select an act to go straight to the live shows. But this time, judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandell, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara joined Crews for a collective and unanimous slam of the buzzer.
Ozzy Osbourne Releases New Track “Degradation Rules” with Old Friend Tony Iommi
Ozzy Osbourne is slated to release his next solo album, Patient Number 9, dropping on September 9. To whet the appetites of fans, Osbourne released his latest single “Degradation Rules,” which features his old friend and Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi. Black Sabbath released their final album, 13, nine years ago.
3 New Songs to Listen to Today: Rodrigo y Gabriela, Lake Street Dive and Bret McKenzie
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
Travis Scott Lands “Road To Utopia” Las Vegas Residency, Inks Multi-Year Partnership
Click here to read the full article. Travis Scott will be a mainstay in Las Vegas for the foreseeable future, as the rap star has inked a multi-year partnership with Resorts World Las Vegas to bring his “Road to Utopia” to the city of sin for a nightclub residency experience. Per Billboard, Scott has signed on for seven appearances at Zouk Nightclub. The first of which will take place on Sept. 17, with an additional show date of Oct. 15 also scheduled. Described as a “mind-bending, first-of-its-kind nightclub residency experience,” “Road to Utopia” will find Scott taking full advantage of the...
Guitar World Magazine
Alter Bridge unleash destructive dual-guitar action in explosive new single, Silver Tongue
In the second song shared from forthcoming studio album Pawns & Kings, Mark Tremonti decommissions the guitar solos to go all in with Myles Kennedy on the riffs. Last month, Alter Bridge announced Pawns & Kings – the band’s seventh full-length studio record, due this October, which was previewed with the effort’s hard-hitting title track.
Listen to Jordan Rudess covering Giorgio Moroder's Chase from Midnight Express
Dream Theater keyboard wizard joins Rick Wakeman and Geoff Downes in prog-friendly album of Synthesizer Classics
Bob Dylan’s £1.5m Blowin’ in the Wind vinyl is a bespoke insult to pop music
If you asked a cross-section of the public what the greatest song of the 20th century is, Bob Dylan’s Blowin’ in the Wind may well average out as the favourite. It is one of those originals that sounds like a cover, like it’s been passed down from cornfield to schoolroom to coffeehouse over generations (and in one sense it was, with its melody inspired by a 19th century African American spiritual). Its perfection lies in the way meaning is written into the melody itself: each verse’s couplet turns wistfully upward to suggest a search for wisdom and peace might not be fruitless, but the doleful way the melody turns downward again for the title line leaves the impression we’ll never make it. Humanity’s curse is to know how cursed it is. Blowin’ in the Wind is brutal.
‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”
Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterBehind the Cancellation of 'Batgirl''Batgirl' Directors "Saddened and Shocked" After...
Comments / 0