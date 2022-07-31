East Benton Fiddlers Convention marks 50 consecutive years

www.wabi.tv
wabi.tv
Maine Lobster Festival returns to Rockland
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the Maine Lobster Festival has returned to Rockland. This year marks the festival’s 75th year, which opened at noon on Wednesday, with free admission all day. “I can’t tell you how excited everybody is that it’s finally opening...
wabi.tv
Courageous Steps Project gathers school supplies
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A local nonprofit is gathering supplies ahead of the upcoming school year. The Courageous Steps Project was outside Governor’s Restaurant in OId Town on Wednesday collecting donations. This is their ninth year doing the drive. Founder and CEO Connor Archer says the supplies will benefit...
wabi.tv
Taste of Waterville prepares for annual event
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville is getting ready for their 29th annual event: Taste of Waterville. The event will be held at the RiverWalk at Head of Falls starting Wednesday from noon to 11 p.m. It will showcase a wide variety of foods from bite booths to food trucks. There...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
75th Maine Lobster Festival offers free admission, schedule of events
ROCKLAND — The Maine Lobster Festival offering free admission every day is just one of the new changes coming to the Festival this year. The Festival will take place Aug. 3-7 at Harbor Park in Rockland. Enjoy fireworks over Rockland Harbor after the Maine Sea Goddess Coronation on Wednesday,...
wabi.tv
“Parrotheads” welcome Jimmy Buffett back to Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Thunderstorms delayed the gate opening time before Jimmy Buffett’s “Life on the Flip Side” Tour turned Bangor into Margaritaville. But that just gave the “Parrotheads” in attendance more time to party. Fans of all ages from multiple states came to town...
Jumping sturgeon line Water Street in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine — Every year, sturgeon can be seen jumping through the Kennebec River. Now art is imitating life, as sturgeon are jumping out of the water and onto Water Street in Augusta. "We were looking for a new art project that would be different than a mural," Augusta...
wabi.tv
Missing smoker from Bangor found in Brownville
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ve been telling you about a Bangor business owner who had her $12,000 custom made BBQ smoker stolen last month. The owner of Scotch Bonnett, Bethany Gregory, is happy to announce the smoker has been found. A man was out in the Brownville area on...
wabi.tv
Box of Maine moves to new Brewer location
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Box of Maine has been selling a taste of the Pine Tree State to people near and far for the last six years. Tuesday, they celebrated their grand opening at a bigger location in Brewer. “Not in a million years from starting in my basement would...
wabi.tv
Downtown Bangor’s Epic Sports closing after 25 years
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Epic Sports in downtown Bangor is closing its doors after 25 years in business. Owner Brad Ryder says he wants to spend some time doing the activities he loves while he’s still healthy. He opened the store 25 years ago after working at Cadillac Mountain Sports...
Silver Alert Issued For Missing Maine Man Tuesday Morning
According to a press release from Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, a silver alert has been issued for a 26-year-old man from Long A Township. "The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for 26-year-old Bret Libby of Long A Township who was last seen Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 12:00 am.
wabi.tv
High school students explore the field of media at annual camp
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High school students from as far away as California are in Bangor this week to explore the fields of media and communications. 16 students entering their sophomore, junior, or senior year of high school are attending Maine Media Camp on the campus of Husson University. They’re...
WGME
A diminished Bangor State Fair considers its future
BANGOR (BDN) -- There will be a number of things longtime attendees of the Bangor State Fair won’t see when the gates open on the venerable summer event this Thursday, aside from midway rides and games and food stands offering classic fair treats. Agricultural exhibitions, for one, won’t happen...
mainebiz.biz
YMCA of Southern Maine will close one of its four branches for good
The YMCA of Southern Maine, which provides almost countless fitness and health programs at four brick-and-mortar branches across the region, will permanently close one of them on Sept. 2. The Y’s Pineland Farms branch in New Gloucester, at 25 Campus Drive, will shutter as the nonprofit pivots “from a facility-based...
It Must Be Shark Week in Maine, Great White Closes Down Maine Beach Again
Good luck escaping this topic. Not only did we just wrap up the infamous Shark Week but as sightings increase in Maine, you can’t dodge the hot topic in normal conversation. It seems whether I’m at work or with friends I’m always hearing, “did you hear about the shark sighting?”
Lady From Away Visits Bangor And Here’s What & Where She Ate
Somehow I got connected with a woman who is in Pennsylvania and was planning a visit to Bangor and wondered where to eat. Here’s the link to the original connection. April has been here and gone back home. Her husband isn’t much on travel, so she brought a friend to share the trip to explore our part of Maine, but mostly to explore the food in our area.
Everything You Need To Know About Taste Of Waterville 2022
One of the most loved cultural events in Central Maine is Waterville's annual "Taste of Waterville". The day-long event gives locals and visitors a chance to sample some great food, drink some great local beers, and hear some amazing local bands. Over the years, the event has morphed, slightly. In...
wabi.tv
Nine organizations awarded $80,000 for housing needs across Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Association of Realtors Foundation has awarded $80,000 to nine organizations to address various housing needs across Maine. The Foundation has been around for over 30 years and has invested almost three million dollars to support nonprofits helping with housing solutions. The current grant covers...
wabi.tv
Kennebec Valley Humane Society breaks ground on new shelter
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Kennebec Valley Humane Society broke ground on Tuesday at the site of their future shelter. The organization has been in Augusta since 1927 and is building a permanent home on a 77-acre property on Leighton Road. Long time donors and supporters of the organization, Charlie...
Clothing is Optional at This Richmond, Maine, Getaway
This is the least pandemic-y summer we've had in a few years and a lot of people have been feeling cabin fever and itching for a new experience. For some, that itch may be scratched by stripping down. I can't say I'm too familiar with the nudist lifestyle but I...
newscentermaine.com
12-year-old opens farm stand with hopes of taking over family farm
AUBURN, Maine — He might not be able to drive a car for another four years, but 12-year-old Brayden Nadeau always knew he wanted to be behind the wheel of a tractor. He started his first farm stand two years ago. "I've been farming my whole life. As long...
