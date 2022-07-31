Playcrafters presents ‘Miracle on South Division Street’ in Skippack

WEST CHESTER — The economic fallout from the events of the last two years continues to hit some segments of the population harder than others. It could take years to return to the stability and security people and businesses, including nonprofits, enjoyed before a disaster happened. This spring, the Westfield Insurance Foundation joined together with Arthur Hall Insurance to donate $6,500 to North Star of Chester County to help families or businesses stabilize or recover from disasters as part of the Legacy of Caring program. Each year, Westfield’s independent insurance agents are invited to nominate a local nonprofit in their community to receive a donation from the program. Grants were made to over 100 nonprofits in cities within Westfield’s national footprint.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO