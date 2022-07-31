Playcrafters presents ‘Miracle on South Division Street’ in Skippack

www.dailylocal.com
Daily Local News
Concert previews of Incubus, Run the Jewels, Melissa Manchester, more [Seven in Seven]
Welcome to Seven in Seven, where we take a look at shows coming to the region over the next week. As always, whether your musical tastes are rock ’n’ roll, jazz, heavy metal, R&B, singer-songwriter or indie, there’ll always be something to check out. Here are seven...
Daily Local News
Phoenixville to host fifth annual VegFest Aug. 13
Phoenixville’s annual VegFest will be making its return after a two year break due to the pandemic. Happening next Saturday, Aug. 13, the vegan food festival, featuring live music and vendors, will take place at Reeves Park. “The event is about creating awareness about veganism and animal welfare,” said...
Daily Local News
Coatesville Sounds of Summer music series begins Aug. 5
COATESVILLE—The public is invited to The City of Coatesville’s Sounds of Summer Music Series beginning Friday, August 5. Concerts are free to the public and happen from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. every other Friday (Aug. 5 and 19, Sept. 2 and 16) at Victor Abdala Park (851 Olive St.) in Coatesville.
Daily Local News
Register now for 10th annual Chester County Single Mothers’ Conference
WEST CHESTER — Registration is open now for the 10th annual Chester County Single Mothers’ Conference, which is free to all single moms and includes free childcare and lunch. Debuting a new format and location, single moms can register for a morning or afternoon session of workshops, guest speakers, pampering and resource fair, all title sponsored by Benchmark Federal Credit Union.
Daily Local News
Westfield’s Legacy of Caring program donates $625,000 to help Chester County nonprofits
WEST CHESTER — The economic fallout from the events of the last two years continues to hit some segments of the population harder than others. It could take years to return to the stability and security people and businesses, including nonprofits, enjoyed before a disaster happened. This spring, the Westfield Insurance Foundation joined together with Arthur Hall Insurance to donate $6,500 to North Star of Chester County to help families or businesses stabilize or recover from disasters as part of the Legacy of Caring program. Each year, Westfield’s independent insurance agents are invited to nominate a local nonprofit in their community to receive a donation from the program. Grants were made to over 100 nonprofits in cities within Westfield’s national footprint.
Daily Local News
Police departments in Chester County celebrate National Night Out
WEST CHESTER—Many police departments in Chester County celebrated National Night Out Tuesday. It’s an effort by the police to help build better relations with the community and is a proactive model for youngsters. The event helps police and the community show its support for each other, and against...
Daily Local News
Chester County launches Walk. Ride. Drive. Safe campaign
WEST CHESTER—With the outdoor activity season in full swing and as children get ready to return to school, Chester County has launched a safety awareness campaign to keep pedestrians and bicyclists safe – and drivers aware. The Walk. Ride. Drive. Safe campaign offers tips and rules for drivers,...
Daily Local News
Nonprofit helping needy in Coatesville area; donation drive set Aug. 27
COATESVILLE—Last year, Shar’s Hands, a nonprofit organization, was founded to help the less fortunate in Coatesville and surrounding areas. Rhonda Stewart the Founder and President of Shar’s Hands has always had a passion for helping others and wanted to bring that passion to the community she loved so much. Rhonda recruited several people who shared her love for helping others and a short time later Shar’s Hands which she named after her mother Sharlene was official and ready to help.
Daily Local News
Southeastern Pennsylvania set for heat advisory Thursday
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the warm corner of Pennsylvania, the southeast. Berks, Chester, Montgomery, Delaware counties are among the spots in the advisory for Thursday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Heat indexes of 100 to 103 degrees are possible, according to the advisory. The...
Daily Local News
Chester County animal rescue saves group of abused beagles
WEST GROVE—A Chester County animal rescue has saved a group of beagles, many living in unsanitary conditions. as part of a national rescue effort. Greenmore Farm Animal Rescue in West Grove has successfully saved a group of 10 beagles as part of a national rescue effort by the Humane Society of the United States.
Daily Local News
113-acre farm in West Bradford, Newlin permanently preserved
WEST BRADFORD — Natural Lands this week announced the successful preservation of the 113-acre Castle Rock Farm that straddles West Bradford and Newlin Townships, Chester County. The farm is adjacent to several other already-protected properties, adding to a growing greenway along West Branch Brandywine Creek. A dirt road with...
Daily Local News
Owen J. Roberts won’t require masks in school this fall
SOUTH COVENTRY — Mask mandates in school may be the furthest thing from your mind during summer vacation season, but someone is thinking about them — and rejecting them. The Owen J. Roberts School Board reviewed the district’s proposed health and safety plan for the coming school year Monday night and heard Superintendent Will Stout say definitely he will not implement a mask mandate in district schools unless it is imposed to by a higher authority.
Daily Local News
Sunoco misses cleanup deadline at Marsh Creek State Park; local lawmakers call for action
EXTON — Nearly two years since Sunoco Pipeline L.P. spilled drilling mud into Marsh Creek Lake and its tributaries, and more than one month past the company’s agreed-upon remediation and restoration deadline, local lawmakers are calling for action. Aug. 10 marks the two-year anniversary of the spill, which...
Daily Local News
Coatesville man gets prison for domestic violence in front of young children
WEST CHESTER — A 31-year-old Coatesville man was sentenced to 2½ -8 years in prison for three domestic violence incidents that happened in front of his young children in 2020 and 2021. Judge Alita Rovito A jury found Matthew Myers, 31, guilty of simple assault, trespassing, harassment, and...
Daily Local News
West Chester man arrested after police find large quantity of heroin, fentanyl
WEST CHESTER — A West Chester man traveling with a large quantity of drugs in his vehicle was arrested after he was involved in a one-vehicle accident. On July 22 at 11:15 a.m., West Chester police was dispatched to a one-vehicle accident in the 300 Block of West Nields Street. Police made contact with the operator of the vehicle, identified as Stephen Reese, 35, of West Chester, and signs of impairment were observed. A large quantity of suspected heroin and fentanyl packaged for sale was recovered from the vehicle.
Daily Local News
Citadel Credit Union launches business banking division
UWCHLAN — Citadel Credit Union is rolling out a new business banking division this week designed to offer products and services that support the financial needs of businesses across the Greater Philadelphia region. Citadel has been piloting the program for the past three months, and officially launches its business...
Daily Local News
Police seek public’s help in identifying two vandals who defaced church statues in Kennett Square
KENNETT SQUARE — Police are looking for two people who damaged religious statues at St. Patrick’s Church in Kennett Square, and are hoping surveillance videos just released will aid in the investigation. The Kennett Square Police Department is investigating the intimidation-related vandalism that occurred at St. Patrick’s Catholic...
Daily Local News
Greater Coatesville nonprofits get $657,000 in grant funding
COATESVILLE — The Alliance for Health Equity has released $620,000 in support over two years to eight registered 501(c)3 grassroots and nonprofit partnerships, equaling 18 organizations as the recipients of the Collaborative Innovation Fund. Another $25,000 was awarded to an organization to support the Coatesville Black Media Renaissance and $12,500 in discretionary funds was released to address emergent needs relating to health access.
Daily Local News
Local Rotary clubs award scholarships to three local residents
WEST CHESTER — The West Chester Rotary Club, Greater West Chester Sunrise Rotary Club, and West Chester Passport Rotary Club have announced the 2022 Excellence in Community Service and Volunteerism scholarship recipients. Chinonye Moneme of West Chester East High School, Taylor Krafchick of Bayard Rustin High School, and Reagan...
Daily Local News
Communication Solutions Group expands team
JENKINTOWN — The Communication Solutions Group, a public relations and marketing firm based in eastern Montgomery County, continues to grow after celebrating 30 years in business in 2021. Company President Leza Raffel announced the addition of two new staffers and promotion of a current staffer to the firm which...
