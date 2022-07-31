Alec Bohm is proof that sometimes the best trades are the ones you don’t make

WASHINGTON — Josh Bell arrived in D.C. during the 2020-21 offseason with high expectations despite coming off a down year. He departed having lived up to them. The Washington Nationals traded the switch-hitting first baseman to the San Diego Padres on Tuesday as part of the historic Juan Soto deadline deal that landed the club six players with which to build their franchise around. While Soto headlined the trade, Bell was a significant pickup for a Padres team looking to lengthen its lineup.

