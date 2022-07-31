Alec Bohm is proof that sometimes the best trades are the ones you don’t make

www.nbcsports.com
NBC Sports
Vazquez makes interesting comment about future after Red Sox trade
Christian Vazquez has a new home after the Boston Red Sox traded him to the Houston Astros for a pair of prospects before Monday night's game at Minute Maid Park. Vazquez joins an Astros club that leads the American League West standings and has a strong chance to make another deep postseason run.
NBC Sports
Trade deadline grades: Did the Phillies just crush that?
The Phillies are firmly in the playoff hunt with less than 60 games to go, and President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski made it clear before Tuesday's trade deadline that he doesn't want another September flame-out. If the Phils miss the postseason once again it won't be for a lack...
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox showing interest in DFA'd Rays outfielder
The Boston Red Sox added two prospects, a 34-year-old outfielder and a backup catcher Monday ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. Now they're eyeing another depth acquisition, it appears. The Red Sox checked in with the Rays about outfielder Brett Phillips, The Boston Globe's Alex Speier reported late Monday night....
NBC Sports
Tomase: Red Sox players losing faith in Chaim Bloom as deadline nears
The question to Christian Vazquez was simple, as was his answer. But the space in between was damning. After what could've been his final home game in a Red Sox uniform on Sunday, Vazquez addressed trade rumors. He said the players are fighting for each other like family and he hoped to still be here come Tuesday's trade deadline.
NBC Sports
How expensive is the Padres’ roster after Juan Soto trade?
Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Juan Soto. Those three MLB superstars will now be in the same lineup after the San Diego Padres pulled off a blockbuster deal to acquire Soto from the Washington Nationals ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. The Padres shipped out six players, headlined by...
NBC Sports
Brewers trade All-Star closer Josh Hader to Padres
The best reliever in the NL Central over the last five seasons is headed west. The Brewers are trading All-Star closer Josh Hader to the Padres, according to multiple reports, including ESPN's Jeff Passan. Hader, who's been in trade rumors in recent offseasons, earned his fourth All-Star nod this season...
NBC Sports
Why Ruf wasn't entirely shocked about being traded to Mets
Before the Giants sent Darin Ruf to the New York Mets on Tuesday, he knew being traded was a possibility. That didn’t make it any easier. Speaking to reporters in New York on Wednesday for the first time since the deal went down, Ruf said he was “emotional and excited all at the same time.”
NBC Sports
Watch: Newly-acquired Red Sox prospect homers in WooSox debut
Enmanuel Valdez did Chaim Bloom a solid Wednesday. The Boston Red Sox' chief baseball officer has received mixed reviews for his activity ahead of the MLB trade deadline, which included dealing starting catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros for two little-known prospects. Well, one of those little-known prospects is...
NBC Sports
MLB trade deadline 2022: Tracking the latest Red Sox rumors and deals
The Boston Red Sox made a trio of trades Monday night. But it feels like there's still more to come ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom admitted as much in a video press conference after the team dealt starting catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros, acquired outfielder Tommy Pham from the Cincinnati Reds and sent reliever Jake Diekman to the Chicago White Sox in exchange for catcher Reese McGuire.
NBC Sports
Syndergaard's first tweets as a Phillie are just spot-on
Noah Syndergaard just arrived in Philadelphia, but the 29-year-old trade deadline acquisition is wasting absolutely no time endearing himself to the Phillies' fanbase. Syndergaard was acquired Tuesday in a trade deadline swap with the Angels that sent Mickey Moniak to Los Angeles. Syndergaard, 29, has had a solid-if-unspectacular bounce back season after appearing in just two games across 2020 and 2021.
NBC Sports
Phillies DFA Familia and Herrera to open 2 roster spots
With the Phillies adding reliever David Robertson and outfielder Brandon Marsh in trades with the Cubs and Angels, two roster spots needed to be opened and the casualties were Jeurys Familia and Odubel Herrera. Both were designated for assignment Tuesday afternoon. It ends a disappointing 38-game run with the Phillies...
NBC Sports
Phillies end 5-1 trip with a feel-good day from Castellanos and Robertson
ATLANTA -- Nick Castellanos raised his right hand in triumph and gave it a little pump as he rounded first base. In the dugout, his teammates went a little nuts. It's been a difficult first season in Philadelphia for the big free-agent addition, but all the grind and all the stress seemed to vanish with one swing under the hot Georgia sun Wednesday afternoon.
NBC Sports
Juan Soto blockbuster trade helps Phillies in a few ways
The huge trade negotiation holding up player movement for numerous contending teams reached a resolution early Tuesday afternoon as 23-year-old superstar Juan Soto was sent to the San Diego Padres in a blockbuster deal. First baseman Josh Bell also went to the Padres in the trade, which was first reported...
NBC Sports
What is the hardest MLB ballpark to hit a home run in?
For most sports, home-field advantage comes from the people in the seats or favorable weather forecasts. In baseball, the field itself can be a factor. Major League Baseball features 30 teams with 30 unique ballparks. While the infield and pitching dimensions are uniform across the sport, organizations get to control the layouts of their outfield. Whether its short porches, deep alleys or even Green Monsters, no two MLB stadiums are identical.
NBC Sports
Bell delivered on high expectations during Nationals tenure
WASHINGTON — Josh Bell arrived in D.C. during the 2020-21 offseason with high expectations despite coming off a down year. He departed having lived up to them. The Washington Nationals traded the switch-hitting first baseman to the San Diego Padres on Tuesday as part of the historic Juan Soto deadline deal that landed the club six players with which to build their franchise around. While Soto headlined the trade, Bell was a significant pickup for a Padres team looking to lengthen its lineup.
NBC Sports
How Pence believes Giants should approach trade deadline
Buyers? Sellers? Somewhere in between? What the Giants will do before Tuesday's MLB trade deadline remains to be seen. San Francisco's 2022 season certainly has been disappointing, and the team has multiple assets that could net exciting, young prospects. On the flip side, the Giants are just four games behind the Philadelphia Phillies for the third and final NL wild-card spot before Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
NBC Sports
Mike Rizzo says all contract offers to Soto weren't countered
A major reason why the Nationals traded Juan Soto to the Padres stems from the team's inability to agree on a long-term contract extension with the 23-year-old phenom and his agent Scott Boras. General manager Mike Rizzo and Washington's front office made three separate contract offers to Soto over the...
NBC Sports
Dombrowski reviews a busy Phillies trade deadline: ‘I think we’re better’
ATLANTA – In a wild flurry of activity that started 2½ hours before Tuesday’s trade deadline, the Phillies addressed three glaring needs as they shored up their team for a late-season push that they hope will end their 10-year playoff drought. “I think we’re better,” said president...
NBC Sports
Zaidi acknowledges what hurt Giants in pursuit of Soto trade
SAN FRANCISCO — The Giants will fly to San Diego on Sunday evening, and for the next three days they’ll get a close look at one of the most imposing trios in recent MLB history. The newest member of that group is a player the Giants sought in recent days.
NBC Sports
Phillies face exorbitant prices on starting pitching market as deadline approaches
The Phillies are going down to the wire in their bid to acquire a starting pitcher for the stretch drive. Phillies officials remain in touch with several teams that have available starting pitchers but prices are said to be exorbitant. Maybe prices will come down before Tuesday's 6 p.m. trade...
