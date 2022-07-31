Alex de Minaur wins first ATP title of 2022 at the Atlanta Open

WASHINGTON -- Nick Kyrgios beat American Marcos Giron at the Citi Open on Tuesday, the Australian's first singles match since reaching the Wimbledon final. Less than a month since reaching his first Grand Slam final before losing to Novak Djokovic, Kyrgios defeated Giron 6-2, 6-3. It won't help him get over falling short at Wimbledon, which has not been easy. But, winning more might boost his confidence.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO