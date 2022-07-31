"Didn't seem real" $30 scratch-off ticket results in $100,000 win for Buncombe County man

my40.tv
iheart.com
Clingman Name Change Moves Ahead, Yancey Triple Murder Investigation
Buncombe County Supports Name Change At Clingmans Dome. (Asheville, NC) -- Buncombe County commissioners are throwing support behind an effort to rename Clingmans Dome. The Cherokee Tribal Council decided earlier this summer to have the mountain named Kuwahi, rather than after a former Confederate general. It's the highest point in the Smoky Mountains. Commissioners voted yesterday in favor of the name change.
NC man wins $276,942 after buying $2 ticket at Food Lion
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Jami Sasso-Zavala, of Raleigh, bought a $2 Lucky for Life ticket and won a $25,000 a year for life prize in Monday’s drawing. Sasso-Zavala bought his winning ticket at the Food Lion on Louisburg Road in Raleigh. When he claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, he had the […]
Raleigh man could’ve been Lucky for Life, settles for one big payday worth $390,000
A Raleigh man who could have been lucky for life is content with being more than a quarter of a million dollars richer right now.
2 North Carolina Lottery Winners Rake In The Big Bucks
The lucky players join the growing list of lottery winners across North Carolina.
WCNC
NC gives out a record $105 million in unclaimed cash, but there's more! Find your cash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Legend has it, At the end of every rainbow, is a pot of gold. I don't know if that's true, but I know there's a lot of money owed to folks in the Triad. “It may not be $100,000 in your name, it may be $200 or $300 or $400. It's just stunning what your viewers will find when they go to NCcash.com and look at their name,” said NC State Treasurer Dale Folwell.
my40.tv
No phone service for more than 11,000 Verizon customers in Bryson City area, police say
BRYSON CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — More than 11,000 Verizon customers in the Bryson City area are without service, the police department said in a Facebook post Monday. According to the Bryson City Police Department, eight cell towers are down. VERIZON CUSTOMERS: 911 CALLS DROPPED, SERVICE HAS BEEN DETERIORATING FOR...
North Carolina Man Uses Lottery Prize To Buy New Ticket, Scores Bigger Win
The lucky player won big twice in one day.
my40.tv
'Overflowing' Asheville Humane Society desperate for foster homes, waives adoption fees
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Humane Society said Monday, Aug. 1 it is "overflowing" with animals and is waiving all adoption fees currently, as well as putting out an urgent request to the community for those who are able to help, to become foster homes for animals up for adoption.
WBTV
Burke County residents sleep in their cars overnight at food distribution site
MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - With the highest level of inflation we’ve seen in decades, it’s making it harder and harder for families to make ends meet. Lines at food distribution centers in our area are wrapping around the building. In Morganton, many people slept in their cars just to be the first in line to get some much-needed food.
FOX Carolina
Unusual Upstate home makes ‘Zillow Gone Wild’
INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A lakefront home with a unique shape is on the market in Spartanburg County - and getting some internet fame. The round house at 26 Coastline Dr. in Inman made the viral Instagram page Zillow Gone Wild, garnering tens of thousands of reactions and comments.
my40.tv
Major roofing project underway for former Days Inn, which will house homeless
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect some corrected information from a previous version. Supporters of helping Asheville's homeless population by first getting them a safe apartment are celebrating a milestone. Nonprofit Homeward Bound officially started the $700,000 roof re-do at the former...
my40.tv
Asheville pools to go to weekend-only schedule after this weekend
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville's two public pools will go to a weekends-only schedule after Sunday. Malvern Hills Pool (75 Rumbough Place) will remain open on Aug. 13-14 and Aug. 20-21. The pool had been scheduled to close for the season on Aug. 8. Recreation Park Pool (65 Gashes...
my40.tv
Help Desk: Concerns over nearby development dumping runoff on Asheville man's property
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Here in the mountains, it's not unusual to see a lot of runoff through your yard after a hard rain. An Asheville man says the river that pops in on his property is all because of a recent development, and he called the News 13 Help Desk for answers.
‘Affordable high-speed internet’ coming to more than 13,000 homes across North Carolina including 3 Triad counties
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Three counties in the Piedmont Triad are among 11 statewide announced Monday to be receiving state grants to expand access to broadband services. Gov. Roy Cooper’s office announced the distribution of $30.8 million under the Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology program – called GREAT, of course – that will […]
Several local North Carolina winners in Mega Millions
Two of the 26 people who won a million-dollar prize bought their tickets in North Carolina. You had to have matched all five white numbers to win that prize.
kiss951.com
Earthquake Hits North Carolina Mountain Town
Early this morning a small earthquake was felt in the North Carolina mountains. The United States Geological Survey said an earthquake hit near the North Carolina-Virginia border around 12:22 am. This is just 3.9 miles from Blowing Rock, NC, and around 6.3 miles from Boone, NC. The earthquake registered as a 1.8 magnitude.
FOX Carolina
North Carolina announces grant to expand internet access to 11 Counties
RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced that more than 13,000 households and 582 businesses across the state will get access to high-speed internet thanks to recent grants. The North Carolina Department of Information Technology (NCDIT) awarded the following Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology...
SC woman gets a kick out of seeing bear ring doorbell
Greenville County, S.C. — Southern hospitality is so ingrained in the Carolinas, even the animals know to use their manners. A South Carolina woman captured video of a bear reaching for her doorbell on the front porch of her home. No one answered, leading the bear to walk away...
Twice as nice: NC man wins $400 scratch-off, buys another ticket and wins $100K
RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina man was feeling lucky after winning $400 in a scratch-off game, and his instincts were correct. Timothy Unsell, 73, of Flat Rock, used some of his winnings to buy a more expensive scratch-off ticket, and the $30 cost turned into a $100,000 payday, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported.
FOX Carolina
NCDOT: Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down highway in Polk Co.
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation said an overturned tractor trailer has caused U.S. 74 west to shut down Tuesday morning. Officials said the driver of the 18-wheeler was trapped but crews were able to get them out. The driver was flown to a hospital in Spartanburg County.
