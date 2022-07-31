Performers at Folkmoot Summerfest highlight different cultures, including Ukraine

my40.tv
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pet-Friendly Spots to Enjoy in Asheville with your DogThe Planking TravelerAsheville, NC
My Asheville, North Carolina travel guideCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerAsheville, NC
The Timeless Art of the Local BakeryLaura MarshallFlat Rock, NC
4 Amazing North Carolina SteakhousesAlina Andras
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina Andras
Related
my40.tv
Explore Asheville signs on as tourism partner of the US Open
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Explore Asheville has been chosen as the official tourism partner for the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York City. This comes after Asheville hosted Billie Jean King Cup matches earlier this year for the third time in five years. The new partnership means...
The Post and Courier
Greenville church painted pink draws community concern, developer promises
GREENVILLE — A Greenville developer who painted a historically Black church pink in protest of a U.S. congressman met with the surrounding West Greenville community to talk through their concerns and discuss what might happen next. By the end of the July 30 forum on a muggy Saturday inside...
my40.tv
Asheville pools to go to weekend-only schedule after this weekend
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville's two public pools will go to a weekends-only schedule after Sunday. Malvern Hills Pool (75 Rumbough Place) will remain open on Aug. 13-14 and Aug. 20-21. The pool had been scheduled to close for the season on Aug. 8. Recreation Park Pool (65 Gashes...
my40.tv
Mosaic Café hosts thank you meal for first responders, meet and greet for community
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local business said thank you Wednesday to the men and women in charge of keeping us safe. Mosaic Café & Coffee House treated police, fire and EMS personnel to free lunches to show them how much they're appreciated. Those protecting and serving believe...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
my40.tv
Major roofing project underway for former Days Inn, which will house homeless
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect some corrected information from a previous version. Supporters of helping Asheville's homeless population by first getting them a safe apartment are celebrating a milestone. Nonprofit Homeward Bound officially started the $700,000 roof re-do at the former...
my40.tv
US Navy sailor from Etowah falls overboard in Baltic Sea; search efforts called off
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A young U.S. Navy sailor from the Etowah community of Henderson County fell overboard a Navy ship on Monday, Aug. 1 in the Baltic Sea, and the search and rescue efforts have been called off. The family of David "Dee" Spearman confirmed Wednesday, Aug....
my40.tv
Reuter Family YMCA hosting health fair for LatinX community
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For many in western North Carolina, getting access to health care and community information can be challenging. That's why the Reuter Family YMCA in South Asheville is hosting a health fair for the LatinX community. The event offers an alternative for getting records without having...
FOX Carolina
Beer and wine superstore opening in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new superstore for beer, wine and spirits is opening soon near Pelham Road in Greenville County. Bottles Beverage Superstore is set to open the new location in Milestone Village Shopping Center in September. It will be the fourth store for the South Carolina company, which also has locations in Mount Pleasant, Summerville and Columbia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
my40.tv
Ribbon cutting held for newly renovated Hendersonville High School
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Cheers and applause erupted in Hendersonville Wednesday morning as leaders celebrated the opening of the newly renovated Hendersonville High School. The ribbon cutting signaled the end of a four-year construction project that started back in February of 2018. The project finished 11 months earlier...
A Bear In South Carolina 'Rang' Someone's Doorbell & Twitter's Cracking All The Jokes (VIDEO)
A South Carolina woman had an unexpected visitor early Tuesday morning on July 26. Wendy Watson in Greenville, S.C., was fast asleep around 3:35 a.m. when a bear made a surprise appearance on her porch and attempted to "ring the bell" on her security cam. "I noticed my bird feeder...
my40.tv
National Night Out: Events connect mountain communities, law enforcement agencies
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Several mountain communities participated in National Night Out events Tuesday night. First responders showed off their emergency equipment, and K-9 units displayed their skills. National Night Out is a community-building campaign promoting law enforcement and other first responders and how they work together to make...
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Officials have released a few new details after a triple homicide in Yancey County. The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office says the three victims and the suspect, who was killed by deputies, are all related. The shooting happened Monday afternoon at around 4:30 p.m. at a home on Smith Johnson Road. At this time, officials have not released any identifying information about the suspect or the victims.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Carolina
Heat lightning... not actually a thing
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Heat lightning is a term tossed around a lot in the summer. But did you know, there’s not actually such a thing?. Despite the fact a storm isn’t over your head and you can’t hear the thunder, there is a storm somewhere in the area producing the lightning. When conditions are right, mainly in the evening or at night, lightning can be seen up to 100 miles away!
my40.tv
'More COVID in the community right now than we've ever had,' WNC doctor says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — “We probably have more COVID in the community right now than we've ever had,” AdventHealth Chief Medical Officer Dr. Teresa Herbert said. The statement comes as students prepare to head back to the classroom in the coming weeks, which could result in more community spread.
my40.tv
Local business owner captures nostalgic feel with handcrafted 'Buggy Pops'
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Since 2019, the popsicle stand 'Buggy Pops' has been a Western North Carolina favorite. Owner Neomi Negron tells News 13 she created the company after simply enjoying a popsicle. “I had a little hiatus in Florida where I was eating a lot of popsicles and...
WYFF4.com
Greenville County veteran with service dog denied service at local nail salon, uses experience to teach ADA laws
GREER, S.C. — A Greenville county veteran with a service dog is hoping her experience at a local business will prevent future problems with businesses and individuals with service animals. Kim Woods is a Navy veteran and has a service dog named Wrangle. The Navy veteran and her dog...
WRAL
Helen's Bridge: Century-old stagecoach bridge once lead to mountaintop castle
Asheville, N.C. — Hiding atop a mountain near downtown Asheville are the century-old remnants of an abandoned, overgrown bridge. Known today as Helen's Bridge, it was built in 1909 as a stagecoach bridge for the mountaintop castle of Zealandia. If you brave the twists and turns of Beaucatcher Mountain,...
my40.tv
11 counties eligible for crop loss program related to flooding, April 2021 freeze
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Farmers in several mountain counties are eligible for the Western North Carolina Agricultural Crop Loss Program for damages and losses because of flooding and excessive rain from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred and an April 2021 freeze and frost. “We offered a similar program...
FOX Carolina
Pickens PD selling ‘scam proof’ t-shirts to benefit victims of scams
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens Police Department made their own “scam proof” t-shirts in response to recent attempts to scam the community using the department’s logo and name. The department said it will be selling the shirts for $20 to raise money for its Victim...
my40.tv
Repairs to partially-sinking parking deck in South Slope almost finished
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For 11 months, crews working on Asheville’s largest apartment complex, The Ironwood Apartments, have focused on fixing the 1,000-space parking deck. The soil below the concrete multi-story building settled along a third of the site. The onsite manager for Tribute Construction, a company based...
Comments / 0