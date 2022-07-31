ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Alvarez delivers in 10th, Astros beat Rodríguez-less M’s 3-2

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AF9uq_0gzptAQA00
1 of 2

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez hit an RBI single with one out in the 10th inning to lift the Houston Astros to a 3-2 win over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

Mauricio Dubón started the 10th as the automatic runner on second and the Mariners intentionally walked Jose Altuve. Dubón advanced to third on a sacrifice fly by Yuli Gurriel. Alvarez then laced a grounder off Brennan Bernardino (0-1), who was making his MLB debut, to left field to send Dubón home and start the celebration.

Hector Neris (4-3) pitched a scoreless 10th for the win.

The Mariners were playing without star rookie Julio Rodríguez, who was placed on the injured list with a bruised right wrist Sunday after being hit by a pitch a night earlier.

The AL-West leading Astros scored two runs in the first inning to take the lead. The Mariners used a two-run homer by Jesse Winker in the eight inning to tie it.

RANGERS 5, ANGELS 2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ezequiel Duran hit a three-run double in the ninth inning as Texas beat the Angels despite Los Angeles starter Reid Detmers throwing an immaculate inning.

Texas took three of four from the Angels and went 5-6 on its season-high, 11-game road trip.

Detmers became the first pitcher in seven years with a no-hitter and an immaculate inning in the same season, achieving the latter during the second inning when he struck out Duran, Kole Calhoun and Charlie Culberson on nine pitches. It is the fourth immaculate inning in the majors this year and the 109th in baseball’s recorded history.

Shohei Ohtani and Brandon Marsh had two hits apiece for the Angels, who dropped three of four and went 6-18 in July.

The Rangers got their first three aboard in the ninth on Leody Taveras’ base hit and Jose Quijada (0-3) issuing walks to Jonah Heim and Adolis Garcia. Duran then cleared the bases with a double to the right-center field gap off Raisel Iglesias.

Brock Burke (5-2) won in relief and Jonathan Hernandez earned his first major league save.

ROYALS 8, YANKEES 6

NEW YORK (AP) — Salvador Perez hit a three-run homer off All-Star closer Clay Holmes in the ninth inning, and Kansas City beat New York to avoid being swept in the season series.

New York overcame a 4-0 deficit and took a 6-4 lead when Anthony Rizzo hit a three-run homer, his 25th of the season, in the seventh.

Hunter Dozier homered against Ron Marinaccio leading off the eighth, ending Marinaccio’s 19-inning scoreless streak and run of 56 consecutive batters without allowing a hit.

Holmes (5-2) blew a save for the third time in 20 chances.

Taylor Clarke (2-1) threw a perfect eighth and closed out the ninth for the win as Kansas City went 1-6 against the AL leading-Yankees.

DODGERS 7, ROCKIES 3

DENVER (AP) — James Outman homered on the first swing of his first big-league at-bat and finished with three hits and three RBIs as Los Angeles beat Colorado and closed out July with 21 victories.

Freddie Freeman added three hits and an RBI, passing teammate Trea Turner for the MLB lead in hits. Tony Gonsolin (12-1) bounced back from his first loss of the season as the Dodgers finished the month 21-5, tying the franchise record for most wins in July.

Outman became the eighth Dodgers player in franchise history — the fourth since the move to Los Angeles — to homer in his first career plate appearance. With a 1-1 count, he homered on a 95 mph fastball from German Marquez (6-9) to give the Dodgers a 2-0 lead in the third inning. He had a single and scored in the seventh inning and drove in a run with a double to the wall in right-center in the eighth.

Gonsolin gave up three runs — all in the third inning — and five hits while striking out six and walking one.

Brian Serven homered for Colorado.

PADRES 3, TWINS 2

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jurickson Profar homered for the second straight game and had a hand in the go-ahead rally as San Diego took two out of three from AL Central-leading Minnesota.

That sixth-inning rally backed left-hander Sean Manaea (6-5), who overcame home runs by Luis Arraez and Jose Miranda to get the win. Luis Garcia pitched a perfect ninth for his first save.

Profar homered off Dylan Bundy (6-5) with two outs in the third for a 1-0 lead. It was his 11th. Bundy gave up three runs and four hits in five-plus innings, struck out three and walked none.

The Padres took the lead while chasing Bundy during a sixth-inning rally. Trent Grisham and Profar opened with consecutive singles. Former Padres reliever Emilio Pagán entered, and after Manny Machado lined out to center, Jake Cronenworth singled in the tying run and Luke Voit singled in the go-ahead run.

Manaea allowed two runs and four hits in six innings, struck out seven and walked three.

CARDINALS 5, NATIONALS 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Paul DeJong homered for the second straight game after ending a minor league demotion, Andre Pallante pitched into the ninth inning and St. Louis Cardinals blanked Washington.

Corey Dickerson also homered for the Cardinals, who broke the game open in the fourth inning against starter Josiah Gray (7-7).

Washington star Juan Soto was 0 for 3 with a walk. Soto is one of several Nationals who could be dealt before Tuesday’s trade deadline. Washington has the worst record in the majors at 35-68 and went 6-19 in July.

Pallante (4-4) allowed five hits in eight-plus innings and earned his first road victory for St. Louis. He struck out a career-high eight and walked one.

Gray allowed four runs on five hits in five innings while striking out six.

PIRATES 8, PHILLIES 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Alec Bohm fell a triple shy of the cycle and matched a career best with four hits as Philadelphia completed a four-game sweep of Pittsburgh.

Bohm hit his seventh homer of the season in the sixth, a solo shot that gave him four hits on just five pitches and extended Philadelphia’s lead to seven runs. Nick Castellanos also had four hits, with his fourth single coming in the ninth. Kyle Schwarber hit his NL-leading 33rd homer.

Aaron Nola (7-8) allowed one run and six hits with eight strikeouts in six innings.

Four straight singles off JT Brubaker (2-9) highlighted a five-run fifth. Brubaker allowed seven runs on 12 hits in 4 1/3 innings.

WHITE SOX 4, ATHLETICS 1

CHICAGO (AP) — José Abreu and Eloy Jiménez homered, Dylan Cease threw six strong innings and Chicago won for the 10th time in 15 games and moved about .500.

Abreu and Leury García had two hits apiece for the White Sox, who trailed first-place Minnesota by three games entering the day.

Cease (11-4) allowed a run and four hits, striking out seven and walking one in winning his fourth straight start. Liam Hendriks picked up his 20th save in 23 opportunities.

Ramón Laureano homered for the A’s. Adam Oller (1-4) allowed four runs, seven hits and no walks, setting career highs for innings (6 1/3) and strikeouts (six).

RED SOX 7, BREWERS 2

BOSTON (AP) — Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez and Christian Vázquez each had an RBI double as Boston won for the fourth time in 17 games.

Boston, which had a season-high eight doubles, was 3-7 on a season-long homestand and 8-19 in July.

Ex Red Sox outfielder Hunter Renfroe hit a two-run homer over the Green Monster for the second straight day and went 4 for 4 for NL Central-leading Milwaukee, which lost for only the second time in nine games since the All-Star break.

Josh Winckowski (4-5) allowed two runs and seven hits in five innings for the win. Aaron Ashby (2-9) took the loss.

BRAVES 1, DIAMONDBACKS 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley hit a run-scoring double off Mark Melancon in the ninth inning and Atlanta completed a three-game sweep of Arizona.

Max Fried, Dylan Lee and Kenley Jansen (5-0) combined on a four-hitter for the Braves.

Matt Olson singled with one out in the ninth against Melancon (3-9) and scored when Riley’s double hit the fence in right-center on two hops. Olson slid headfirst, easily beating the throw.

Fried allowed four hits and two walks with five strikeouts in seven innings. Arizona’s Merrill Kelly gave up three hits and two walks in seven innings with eight strikeouts.

GUARDIANS 5, RAYS 3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Austin Hedges had a tiebreaking two-run single in the fifth to help Cleveland beat All-Star Game starter Shane McClanahan and Tampa Bay.

Cleveland won its first series against the Rays since August 2017 and ended a long stretch of games on the road with a 6-5 record.

Reliever Kirk McCarty (2-2) allowed one run, four hits and two walks in 3 1/3 innings. Emmanuel Clase worked the ninth to get his 23rd save.

McClanahan (10-4) gave up five runs, seven hits and three walks with four strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings — tying season-low. ppearances.

Guardians rookie Steven Kwan extended his hitting streak to 14 games on a first-inning bunt single. He also threw out Brandon Lowe, who tried to score from second on Randy Arozarena’s fifth-inning single.

METS 9, MARLINS 3

MIAMI (AP) — Francisco Lindor had three hits and New York pounded trade deadline target Pablo López and swept Miami and handed the Marlins their seventh straight home loss.

Jeff McNeil singled twice and doubled, and Mark Canha also had three hits for the NL East leaders, who won their sixth straight and finished with a season-high 19 hits — 12 against López.

New York starter Taijuan Walker gave up three runs in 5 2/3 innings. Walker (9-2) allowed seven hits, walked two and struck out four.

López (7-6) struck out one in 2 2/3 innings, one of his shortest starts of the season. The Marlins snapped a 20-inning scoreless skid on Jacob Stallings’ RBI single in the fifth.

BLUE JAYS 4, TIGERS 1

TORONTO (AP) — Matt Chapman hit a two-run home run, José Berríos pitched seven strong innings to win his third straight decision and Toronto beat error-prone Detroit.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette had RBI doubles as the Blue Jays have won 12 of 15 overall after taking three of four from the Tigers.

Berríos (8-4) allowed three hits, including a solo home run to his brother-in-law, Tigers shortstop Javier Báez. Berríos walked one and struck out six. Jordan Romano finished for his AL-leading 24th save in 27 chances.

The Tigers made four errors Sunday, giving them seven in the four-game series. None of Toronto’s runs Sunday were unearned.

Garrett Hill (1-3) allowed four runs and six hits in five innings, his third straight losing decision. Hill walked two and struck out one.

GIANTS 4, CUBS 0

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Carlos Rodón struck out 10 over seven dominant innings amid speculation he could be traded, and San Francisco beat Chicago.

Rodón (9-6) got plenty of defensive help. He yielded two hits, none after the third inning. It was the 18th double-digit strikeout performance of his career and his sixth this season.

San Francisco scored all its runs in the fourth inning by rallying with two outs against starter Adrian Sampson (0-2). Eighth-place hitter Jason Vosler roped an RBI single, followed by No. 9 hitter Austin Wynns’ bases-loaded triple.

REDS 3, ORIOLES 2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brandon Drury reached 20 homers for the first time in his big league career when he hit a tiebreaking drive in the eighth inning to give Cincinnati a win over Baltimore.

Drury entered as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning and broke a 2-all tie in the eighth with his homer off Felix Bautista (3-3).

Alexis Díaz (3-1) won despite allowing a tying home run in the eighth to Anthony Santander. Buck Farmer got his first career save in six chances.

Santander had three hits, including his 19th homer, and extended his hitting streak to 11 games.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

The heart-wrenching Red Sox scene following Christian Vazquez trade to Astros

The Boston Red Sox are moving on from catcher Christian Vazquez, who the team is sending to the Houston Astros in a move just ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Christian Vazquez spent quite some time with the Red Sox. He started his career in the majors back in 2014 in Red Sox threads […] The post The heart-wrenching Red Sox scene following Christian Vazquez trade to Astros appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Report: Astros Looking to Add Tigers' Soto

The Houston Astros aren't done. Even though they've already made two major splashes in Trey Mancini and Christian Vázquez, Houston is still searching to bolster their bullpen. According to Brian McTaggert of MLB.com, the Astros have been "fixated" on Gregory Soto. He's probably not the Soto Houstonians were hoping...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox trading Christian Vazquez to Astros for two prospects

The Boston Red Sox have officially entered sell mode. The Red Sox are trading catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros in exchange for two minor-league prospects, Mark Berman of Houston's FOX 26 reported Monday. The deal will be complete after Vazquez passes a physical, per Berman. The two prospects...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
State
Minnesota State
City
Marquez, TX
City
Seattle, WA
City
New Boston, TX
State
Colorado State
Local
Washington Sports
Local
Texas Sports
State
Arizona State
Seattle, WA
Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
Yardbarker

García's Quality Start for Astros Spoiled by Eovaldi Resurgence

In the midst of additions to the Houston Astros' roster, the club faced the Boston Red Sox in a somewhat quiet contest. It was the first rematch of the 2021 American League Championship Series in Houston since last October, but this time the Red Sox left victorious. Boston jumped on...
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Josh Bell’s true feelings about potential trade to Astros

The Washington Nationals are receiving a lot of attention as the 2022 MLB trade deadline rolls around thanks to their willingness to trade star outfielder Juan Soto. But another name on their roster generating a lot of attention is first baseman Josh Bell, who is widely expected to be moved prior to the deadline.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Report: Astros Acquire Smith From Braves for Odorizzi

Following a scoreless seven innings Sunday, Jake Odorizzi was traded to the Atlanta Braves. The Houston Astros acquired left-handed reliever Will Smith for the starting pitcher. Odorizzi posted a 3.75 ERA over 60 innings pitched this season for the Astros. The righty punched out 46 batters to his 17 walks...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Rodón
Person
Francisco Lindor
FOX Sports

White Sox trade for reliever Diekman, Red Sox get OF Pham

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox acquired left-handed reliever Jake Diekman from the Boston Red Sox on Monday for catcher Reese McGuire and a player to be named or cash. Later in the day, the Red Sox obtained left fielder Tommy Pham in a trade with Cincinnati for a player to be named or cash.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Grading the Trey Mancini Astros-Orioles-Rays, 2022 MLB trade deadline deal

The Houston Astros acquired 1B/OF Trey Mancini from the Baltimore Orioles in a three-way trade involving the Tampa Bay Rays. However, the trade isn’t as complicated as it sounds. Here is how it all went down, per Jeff Passan. Astros receive: 1B/OF Trey Mancini, RHP Jayden Murray Orioles receive: RHP Seth Johnson, RHP Chayce McDermott […] The post Grading the Trey Mancini Astros-Orioles-Rays, 2022 MLB trade deadline deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Padres host the Rockies on 4-game home win streak

Colorado Rockies (46-60, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (60-46, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl (6-6, 4.59 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (3-5, 4.43 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Colorado Rockies...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Jays#Rodr Guez#Rbi#The Houston Astros#Mariners#Angels
The Associated Press

Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara throws MLB-most 3rd complete game

MIAMI (AP) — Sandy Alcantara threw his major league-leading third complete game and the Miami Marlins beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-0 Wednesday night. The All-Star right-hander allowed six hits, walked one and struck out three on 105 pitches for his third career shutout. Alcantara (10-4) is the first Marlins pitcher to reach double-digit victories in a season since Caleb Smith won 10 in 2019.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Vázquez a Strong Addition Behind the Plate for Astros

Adding first baseman Trey Mancini was the biggest move the Houston Astros made at the trade deadline, but dealing for catcher Christian Vázquez may have been the smartest move James Click pulled off. Vázquez is in the middle of a strong season, hitting .281 with a 110 wRC+. His...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Luis Garcia lifts Nationals over Mets

Luis Garcia homered, doubled and drove in three runs to help the host Washington Nationals end a tumultuous day for the franchise on a positive note with a 5-1 win against the New York Mets. Joey Meneses homered in his Major League debut, and Yadiel Hernandez also went deep for...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
The Associated Press

Titans place reserve center Munyer on IR, sign 2 players

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans placed center Daniel Munyer on injured reserve and signed offensive lineman Willie Wright and defensive back Terrell Bonds on Wednesday. The Titans also waived injured defensive back Chris Williamson. Munyer, playing center behind starter Ben Jones and Corey Levin, left Tuesday’s practice early and went indoors with a trainer. The 6-foot-3 Wright was a three-year starter at Tulsa. He spent the 2019 season on Cleveland’s practice squad and 2020 on Atlanta’s practice squad. Wright was released by Chicago last week. Bonds played 10 games in the USFL this spring with one interception. Undrafted out of Tennessee State in 2019, he spent much of his first two seasons on Baltimore’s practice squad. He played four games for the Ravens in 2020. He also played for Memphis of the AAF in 2018.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Grading the Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions

The Houston Astros already have a commanding lead in the American League West, they sit not far behind the New York Yankees for the best record in the AL. Yet, they still went out and made shrewd moves to bolster their roster for a deep postseason run into October. The...
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Sebastian Lletget traded to Dallas from New England

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Sebastian Lletget’s tenure with the New England Revolution ended after a little more than half a season when he was traded to Dallas on Wednesday for $300,000 in general allocation money this year and $300,000 in GAM next year. New England acquired the 29-year-old American midfielder from the LA Galaxy on Dec. 16 and he scored three goals in 22 games, including two in 19 Major League Soccer matches. “This trade presented a great opportunity for the player and our club,” New England coach Bruce Arena said in a statement. Dallas said his rights were acquired through the 2023 season. Lletget was 89th on MLS’s salary last this season at $900,000 in base pay and $1,023,750 in total compensation.
FRISCO, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
490K+
Post
476M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy