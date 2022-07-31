Suspect in custody after person shot in Seattle, police say

komonews.com
KOMO News
Renton police investigating double shooting that left 1 man dead, 1 critically hurt
RENTON, Wash. — Police in Renton were searching for clues after a double shooting Wednesday afternoon that left one man dead and another man in critical condition. Investigators said a man in his 30s was found dead inside the home located in the 300 block of Wells Avenue N.
KOMO News
Man wanted for attempted murder, shooting at Lynnwood officers arrested in Yakima
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A man wanted for attempted murder and for shooting at police has been arrested. Law enforcement has been looking for Lane Scott Phipps, 26, since early July. Lynnwood police say the fugitive tried to murder someone and managed to escape them after exchanging gun fire at a local salvage auto parts store.
KOMO News
Tacoma police investigating after two men shot, one dies
TACOMA, Wash. — Police are trying to figure out how two men were shot over the weekend in Tacoma. One of those two men died at the hospital, while the other was released. The shooting call came in Sunday at 3:40 a.m. in the 400 block of Dock Street.
Woman stabbed to death in Seattle, suspect arrested
SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed to death in Seattle’s Rainier Valley neighborhood late Monday night. Just before 10 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 6900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. South after receiving reports of a stabbing. When they...
q13fox.com
Man hit in one of 3 Tacoma shootings over the weekend dies from injuries
TACOMA, Wash. - A man who was shot in one of three shootings in Tacoma over the weekend has died from his injuries, making him the second person to die in the string of shootings. On July 31, South Sound 911 received a call about a shooting in the area...
Road rage suspect arrested after pointing gun at driver, officer
TUKWILA, Wash. — A road rage suspect who pointed a gun at a driver and a police officer was arrested Monday. Tukwila police said that just after 3 p.m. officers were called to the area of Boeing Access Road and East Marginal Way after a 911 caller reported a man in a bright yellow car had pointed a gun at them.
Man suspected of killing roommate in Auburn arrested
A man suspected of killing his roommate in Auburn has been arrested. At about 7:10 p.m. on Monday, police responded to the 29000 block of 118th Avenue Southeast after a third roommate called 911 to report the incident. Officers performed lifesaving measures on the victim but the man died at...
Police Investigate Shooting Death of Roommate Found in Basement
Auburn, WA: Dispatchers received a call around 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, from someone in the 29500 block of 118th Avenue SE in the city of Auburn… Read more "Police Investigate Shooting Death of Roommate Found in Basement"
KOMO News
Man dies days later after assault at First Hill homeless camp
SEATTLE — Police appear to have little to go on after a homeless camp fight turned fatal last week. The assault happened at a First Hill encampment in the 1300 block of Hubbel Place. Seattle officers were called July 28 to the camp around 1 p.m. and found the...
KOMO News
Auburn man arrested after roommate found dead with severe head trauma
AUBURN, Wash. — An argument between Auburn roommates Monday afternoon turned deadly. Auburn police say they were called to the home in the 29000 block of 118th Avenue SE where three people lived at 7:10 p.m. The caller, a woman roommate, called saying one of the men roommates killed...
Assault on First Hill turns into homicide investigation
SEATTLE — A 32-year-old man who was assaulted at a First Hill homeless encampment died from his injuries, turning the case into a homicide investigation. Seattle police were called at around 1 p.m. last Thursday to a homeless camp located in the 1300 block of Hubbel Place, where a man was found with a head injury.
Auburn gas station clerk shoots, kills suspect trying to rob store
AUBURN, Wash. — A gas station clerk in Auburn shot and killed a suspect that was trying to rob the store late Monday night, authorities said. A spokesperson for the Auburn Police Department said an employee at the Shell station at 201 Auburn Way South shot the suspect just after 11:45 p.m. The suspect died in the parking lot, police said.
KOMO News
Woman hurt during 2020 mass shooting in Seattle says she's had 15 surgeries, still healing
SEATTLE — A gunshot victim testifying in the trial of one of two men accused of opening fire in downtown Seattle told jurors Tuesday about the pain she experienced after being struck multiple times by bullets during the January 2020 mass shooting. Jurors in the trial of Marquise Tolbert...
capitolhillseattle.com
Suspect arrested at gunpoint in 23rd and Union knife attack
A man suffered stab wounds to his head and the assailant was quickly arrested at gunpoint in a knife attack Sunday night in front of the 23rd and Union PCC. Police and Seattle Fire were called to the area of 23rd and Union just after 9 PM to the reported stabbing. According to emergency radio updates, the victim was found with a knife wound to the back of the head and taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Gas Station Clerk Shoots At Alleged Armed Robber In Auburn
Officials don't know if the suspect pulled out a weapon first.
KOMO News
Man who stole car from Des Moines gas station with baby inside held on $300k bond
DES MOINES, Wash. — Security cameras at a Des Moines gas station show what police say is Jonathan Cruz just moments before he stole a car, which was left running with a 16-month-old baby inside. It happened back on July 24, at the gas station off Pacific Highway South.
The Crime Corner: Washington State Patrol says lookout for missing person, Domino’s armed robbery
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers the weekend and overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of August 1:. Lacey Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who hit a Domino’s Pizza at 5401 Corporate Center Loop SE. The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, and black and white shoes. Police say the suspect is armed and dangerous.
KOMO News
Man accused of harassing, assaulting women near Seattle Center in jail, for now
SEATTLE — The man accused of terrorizing a popular Seattle neighborhood is in jail, for now. Kristopher Brown, 35 is being held on a $50,000 bail as of Tuesday night, accused of assault and a hate crime. KOMO News is digging deeper into his criminal past, and while Brown...
q13fox.com
Inmate dies at hospital 5 days after being transferred from King County Jail
SEATTLE - Authorities are investigating after an inmate from the King County Correctional facility died five days after being taken to the hospital. On Thursday, July 28 at around 1:45 p.m., corrections and medical staff responded to an emergency involving an inmate. Staff members provided first aid until an ambulance arrived to take the 59-year-old to Harborview Medical Center.
Driver arrested, passenger killed in crash on Rainier Avenue
SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Seattle’s Hillman City neighborhood early Monday morning. At about 1:15 a.m., the 19-year-old driver of a Jeep was traveling southbound on Rainier Avenue South when she reportedly lost control of her vehicle. She...
