Emerick aces seventh hole at Echo Hills for third time

Anniversary of Ohio's Oregon District tragedy.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Dayton, Ohio Art in the City! 300 plus artists!Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Finding your French community, right here in Ohio.Everything Kaye!Ohio State
Visit One of Ohio's Most Unique ParksTravel MavenOhio State
Welcome to the Hive, The Honey Hole Thrift Store in Fairborn, OhioEverything Kaye!Fairborn, OH
Daily Advocate
Bradford dropped from football schedules
DARKE — Football programs around the state are currently in the middle of their first few padded practices and are preparing for upcoming scrimmages. For a few local schools, they have changed their schedule weeks before week 1 begins. Tri-Village High School has announced on Twitter that they will...
Versailles, August 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Covington High School football team will have a game with Versailles High School on August 02, 2022, 05:00:00. Click here for more details. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Cincinnati CityBeat
Joe Walsh's James Gang to Play Final Concert in Ohio with Dave Grohl, Nine Inch Nails, Breeders and Black Keys
Classic American rocker Joe Walsh and his James Gang are reuniting in Columbus for "One Last Ride" to benefit veterans — and the band is bringing along a special slate of all-Ohio guests. The concert, VetsAid 2022, will take place at Nationwide Arena on Nov. 13. Tickets go on...
Veterans Museum hosts speaker for monthly coffee
TROY — On Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Miami Valley Veterans Museum of Troy held its monthly coffee featuring Michelle Collett and her dog, Zeke. Collett and her therapy dog in training, Zeke, came to speak to the veterans about the process of training dogs, what they can do, and to allow everyone to spend a little time with Zeke.
Tipp City holds National Night Out celebration
TIPP CITY —Tuesday, Aug. 2 was National Night Out and across the Miami County law enforcement agencies partnered with their communities to foster relationships and promote awareness for neighborhood safety and policing programs. Tipp City held their third annual National Night Out at Kyle Park. The event was rife...
Car on its top in Vandalia intersection
At the intersection of Dog Led Road and West National Road, a car is on its top. It is unknown what led up to the incident at this time.
Piqua Police Department reports
Information provided by the Piqua Police Department. DRUG OFFENSE: At 1:56 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Covington Avenue where they spoke with the caller. The caller stated that she let a male into her residence and believes he used drugs in her bathroom. SUSPICIOUS PERSON: At 3:03 p.m....
Dayton Air Show attendance hits 80K; organizers looking at parking issues
About 80,000 people attended the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show this past weekend, perhaps the event’s strongest attendance in 15 years, show organizers said Monday. “I think it’s going to be more than 80,000, to be honest with you″ when a final count is complete, Scott Buchanan, chairman of the U.S. Air and Trade Show, the event’s parent entity, said at a press conference.
Steer sells for $14,400
SIDNEY — Day two of the Shelby County Junior Fair Livestock Sale saw steers, poultry, goats and lambs going on the auction block. Hayden Huleskamp sold his Grand Champion Steer for $14,100, which set a new sale record. The buyers were A G Boogher & Son Inc, Alvetro Orthodontics, Anna Young Farmers, Ashley Furniture Homestore, Austin Regula Farms & Trucking, Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed/Jackson, Barga Show Cattle, Barhorst Farms, Barker Insurance Agency & Show Cattle, Bohman Trucking, Botkins Family & Jackson Center Dental, Buckeye Ford, Donald A. Sommer Inc., Egbert Livestock Botkins & St Henry, Fennig Homan Agri Business, First National Bank of New Bremen, Rob and Barbara Frische, Matt Huelskamp From The Ground Up Ag Services, Fultz Flooring, Goffena Furniture Inc., Aaron and Sarah Heilers, Hemmelgarn Services Inc., Huelskamp County Line Farms LLC, Inn Between Restaurant, Lochard Inc., Sidney Municipal Court Judge Gary J. Carter, Plastipak Packaging Inc., Provico Farm & Show Supply, Roger Schulze Trucking LLC, Garrett and Megan Serr, Shelby County Republican Party/Kerg, Sidney Body Carstar, Sidney Electric Company, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., Tammy Barhorst/Wagner Realty, US Bank, Vondenhuevel Auction Service, Wiessinger, Ron and Marcia, Zimpfer Farms, Sidney Auto Tech, Schnippel Construction Inc., Huelskamp Welding, LLC, SLD Trucking, LLC, Germain of Sidney, Edward Jones Investments-Christman, Salm-McGill & Tangeman Funeral Home, JR Cattle, Matt Huffman for Ohio, May PT and Performance LLC, Henschen Family, Billing Chiropractic, SS Auto Detailing, LLC, Jeremy and Nikki Resor, Ellis Construction, A & B Service Center, Elmer’s Towing and Recovery, Carter & Caileigh Huelskamp and Pohlkat Inc.
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.
When it comes to cool and interesting towns, there are a few places in Ohio that come to mind. None however are as unique and unassuming as Yellow Springs. Named as one of the coolest small towns in America by the Matador Network, Yellow Springs is filled with art galleries, music shops, historic mills, and even a state park making it a terrific destination for your next day trip. Keep reading to learn more.
Amazing air show, amazing crowds, amazing weather
The U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team performs during this weekends CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show. The United States Navy Blue Angels performs in front of a crowd, estimated at more than 80,000, at the 2022 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show.
Oakwood Brass announced for August Mayors’ Concert
TROY — The Troy Mayors’ Concerts, Inc. Board is pleased to announce the return of the Oakwood Brass to Troy on Sunday, Aug, 21, 2022 at 7 p.m. on Prouty Plaza. The Oakwood Brass is under the direction of Eric Knorr, who co-founded Oakwood Brass in 2001 with his colleagues from the United States Air Force Band of Flight. Oakwood Brass is based in Dayton and has delighted audiences throughout the state of Ohio. The group’s members are among the finest professional brass musicians in the region, regularly performing with the Cincinnati Symphony and Cincinnati Pops Orchestras, Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, Lexington Philharmonic Orchestra, and the Springfield and Lima Symphonies. Oakwood Brass is in residence at Westminster Presbyterian Church in downtown Dayton, frequently performing throughout the church calendar year and for May Festival every other year.
Hopeland Church mourning the loss of Assoc. Pastor Joel Burton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton community is mourning the loss of a local pastor who was tragically killed while on vacation in Florida. Associate Pastor for Hopeland Church and Founder of Simple Street Ministry Joel Burton was hit and killed by a car Sunday morning. His close friend Zeb Dill was also hit and […]
Tipp City announces 25A lane closure
TIPP CITY — Effective Thursday, Aug. 4, the south bound right lane between Randall Residence and Michaels Road will be closed in Tipp City. County Road 25A will be reduced to one lane south bound. This closure will run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting. The city...
Companies Are Starting & Expanding in Springfield - Ohio’s Central Location
Springfield and Clark County are centrally located in Ohio, providing easy access to the Dayton and Columbus markets. Beyond that, the city itself is growing rapidly, becoming a destination for families looking for a community that offers it all - good schools, parks, activities and affordable housing. New Businesses in...
Piqua City Commission hears presentation on Big Brothers Big Sisters before meeting
PIQUA – The Piqua City Commissioners held a general meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 2 to discuss and approve several resolutions. The meeting was proceeded by a presentation from Christopher Mackey, a representative from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami Valley. The organization currently serves four counties including Miami County....
Miami County Commissioners pass multiple resolutions at meetings
TROY – On Tuesday, July 26, the Miami County Commissioners met to authorize multiple resolutions and to participate in two bid openings. The first bid opening was for the 2022 Asphalt Concrete Resurfacing Program which includes the following bidders:. • John R. Jurgensen Co. – Springfield – Alternate cost...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Trailer fire closes right lane on NB I-75 in Vandalia
Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic . On northbound I-75 in Vandalia, a trailer fire is blocking the right lane near the exit ramp of US 40, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. >>RELATED: Coroner called to crash involving a semi...
New pizza business proposed in Miamisburg
A new Domino’s restaurant is planned for Miamisburg. A concept layout plan submitted for the nearly 1.5-acre property at 88 S. Gebhart Church Road proposes for a 1,792-square-foot Domino’s on the site. A single-family home previously there was demolished in 2013, according to the city. The site has since remained vacant.
Enjoy lunch with a side of history at Ye Olde Trail Tavern
YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio — At Ye Olde Trail Tavern, history is found not only on the walls, but in them. “When we were putting the insulation above the kitchen we went up and found this neat bottle just sitting there,” said Christine Monroe-Beard. “It is a golden wedding whisky bottle from the 1920s.”
