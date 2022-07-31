Rutgers recruiting targets respond to group visit

The start of training camp today at Rutgers presented a new opportunity for the candidates vying for the starting quarterback position. There has been a lot of talk regarding four-star freshman phenom Gavin Wimsatt while Noah Vedral brings in two years of starting experience. There is also a third candidate in third-year sophomore Evan Simon, who dos not have the same experience as Vedral or the four-star billing of Wimsatt. However, he is right in the thick of the race.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO