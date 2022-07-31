ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Dolphins 2022 Opponent Breakdown: San Francisco 49ers

By Shawn Williams
AllDolphins
AllDolphins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33QPZg_0gzprnin00

The Miami Dolphins will face the 49ers in head coach Mike McDaniel's return to San Francisco in Week 13

Our series examining the Dolphins' 2022 regular season opponents continues with the San Francisco 49ers.

The Dolphins will face the 49ers in a Week 13 (Dec. 4) matchup, at Levi’s Stadium.

View the original article to see embedded media.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

2021 Record: 10-7, third in NFC West (won wild-card playoff at Dallas; won divisional playoff round at Green Bay; lost NFC Championship Game at Los Angeles)

Last Dolphins-49ers Meeting: 2020 Week 5 at San Francisco - Dolphins 43, 49ers 17

From the first drive to the last, the Dolphins dominated in historic fashion. Miami’s 43 points were the most scored by an opposing team at Levi’s Stadium (opened in 2014). Ryan Fitzpatrick led the Dolphins’ explosive offense with 350 yards and three touchdowns, while completing 22 of his 28 passes. Preston Williams had four catches for 106 yards, including a 47-yard gain on the Dolphins’ first offensive play of the game. Williams also had a 32-yard touchdown in the third quarter. 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo made his first start after missing two games due to injury, but was pulled after throwing two interceptions at the end of the first half.

49ERS 2021 SEASON IN REVIEW

The 49ers made a pre-draft trade with the Dolphins that landed them the third overall pick, which they used to select North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance. Despite his high selection, he played sparingly as Jimmy Garoppolo remained the starter throughout much of the season. Starting Garoppolo paid off, as he led the Niners to a wild-card playoff berth and two road wins over the Cowboys and Packers. Their playoff run ended in the conference championship, losing to a Rams team that they’d beaten twice during the regular season.

KEY 49ERS VETERAN ADDITIONS

CB Charvarius Ward, DE Kemoko Turay, S George Odum, LB Oren Burks, DT Hassan Ridgeway, WR/KR Ray-Ray McCloud, Kerry Hyder Jr.

The Niners entered the offseason with a glaring need at cornerback. Signing Charvarius Ward, who helped the Chiefs to two Super Bowl appearances, addresses that need in a major way. George Odum will compete with second-year safety Talanoa Hufanga for the starting spot that was created by the departure of Jaquiski Tartt. Kerry Hyder had a career-high 8.5 sacks with the Niners in 2020 before playing last year with the Seattle Seahawks

KEY 49ERS DEPARTURES

G Laken Tomlinson, DL D.J. Jones, CB K’Waun Williams, OL Tom Compton, RB Raheem Mostert, WR Trent Sherfield, DE Arden Key, DL Kentavius Street, S Jaquiski Tartt

After being selected to his first Pro Bowl, Laken Tomlinson signed a free agent contract with the New York Jets. The impact of losing D.J. Jones, Kentavius Street and Arden Key on the defensive line should be softened by the additions of Hassan Ridgeway, Kemoko Turay, and Hyder. Former 49ers standout Raheem Mostert along with Trent Sherfield and fellow wide receiver River Cracraft joined Mike McDaniel in Miami after their former offensive coordinator was named the new head coach of the Dolphins.

NOTABLE 49ERS 2022 DRAFT PICKS

EDGE Drake Jackson, RB Tyrion Davis-Price, WR Danny Gray

GM John Lynch clearly understands the importance of a good pass-rushing defense, adding high-upside defensive end Drake Jackson to a group that already has Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead, and four key depth players with Hyder, Turay, Samson Ebukam, and Jordan Willis. Tyrion Davis-Price is a powerful runner with good balance and speed. He’ll pair nicely with breakout starter Elijah Mitchell along with backups Jeff Wilson Jr. and Trey Sermon to form a potent rushing attack in San Francisco.

EARLY 49ERS PROGNOSIS

With the 49ers recently giving Jimmy Garoppolo permission to seek a trade, the Trey Lance era officially has begun in San Fran. At 6-4, 226 pounds with 4.5-second 40-time speed, Lance possesses rare athletic ability for Kyle Shanahan to get creative with. Lance also has a cannon for an arm, which could open things up for Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk. There are likely to be growing pains ,though, as Lance hasn’t played much football since 2019, his lone season as a starter at North Dakota State. Lance played one game in his final year before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 49ers defense should still be a formidable unit, led by their ferocious front seven. With the Seahawks now rebuilding and some defensive uncertainty in Arizona, along with DeAndre Hopkins set to miss six games due to suspension, the 49ers could compete for one of the top two spots in the NFC West. Any hopes of the playoffs likely rest on the success of Lance and the 49ers offense.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Enjoys Browns Stadium

Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

OJ Simpson Weighs In On Deshaun Watson: NFL World Reacts

Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson has taken to social media to weigh in on the Deshaun Watson decision. Simpson, who was infamously acquitted on charges of murdering his ex-wife and her friend, Ron Goldman, shared his reaction on Twitter. "You hired her, she made her decision. Respect it!!!" he...
NFL
The Spun

Dianna Russini Shares Watson Details: NFL World Reacts

The ruling on Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is in. Watson, the superstar quarterback accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, has been given a six-game suspension by judge Sue Robinson. According to ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini, some close to Watson feel the suspension is too...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' 2022 Season Photo Is Going Viral

The 2022 NFL regular season is almost upon us. NFL teams have reported to training camp and preseason games are set to begin soon. Before you know it, Week 1 of the 2022 regular season will be here. In anticipation of the 2022 season, Erin Andrews shared her promo photo...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Miami Gardens, FL
Football
Santa Clara, CA
Football
City
Miami, FL
San Francisco, CA
Football
County
San Francisco, CA
Santa Clara, CA
Sports
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Football
Miami Gardens, FL
Sports
State
Arizona State
San Francisco, CA
Sports
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Sports
City
Miami Gardens, FL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To Bucs Crushing Injury News

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received crushing injury news early on in training camp, as standout offensive lineman Ryan Jensen went down with what is believed to be a significant injury. Jensen, one of the Buccaneers' most important offensive players, is expected to miss multiple months with an apparent knee injury.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason

Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo

Josephine Skriver is ready for football. The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black. "Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kerry Hyder
Person
Jaquiski Tartt
hotnewhiphop.com

Tom Brady Explains How He Feels About Rob Gronkowski

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are easily the greatest quarterback and tight end duo of all time. These two were able to win four championships together and you always knew they were going to be dangerous when sharing the field. Whether it be with the New England Patriots or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady and Gronk had the juice to destroy opposing defenses at the drop of a hat.
TAMPA, FL
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Jets#Jeff Wilson#Seahawks#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#Nfc Championship Game
The Spun

Bills Reportedly Suffered Massive Injury At Practice

Last week, Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde left practice on a golf cart. This week, it was All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer who went down with an injury. According to multiple reports, Poyer suffered a potentially serious arm injury during Tuesday's practice. Poyer was phenomenal in 2021, racking up 93 tackles,...
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

Odell Beckham Jr’s 3-word response to Sean McVay’s recruiting message

The Los Angeles Rams have begun their road to repeat following the franchise’s second Super Bowl victory last season. It has been a fairly eventful offseason for the franchise which included landing Bobby Wagner, Allen Robinson, and a few others. However, one notable missing player from the championship roster is Odell Beckham Jr. Rams’ Coach Sean McVay sent a message to the star wide receiver to which OBJ recently chimed back in on via Twitter:
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
hotnewhiphop.com

A.J. Brown Calls Out Titans In Response To Deebo Samuel's 49ers Deal

A.J. Brown responded to reports that the San Francisco 49ers have signed Deebo Samuel to a three-year, $73.5 million deal by throwing shade at his former team, the Tennessee Titans. $58.1 million of Samuel's contract is guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Brown was traded to the Eagles, earlier this...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Steelers RB Najee Harris Leaves Practice With Leg Injury

LATROBE, PA — Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is dealing with an ankle injury following the first practice of Week 2 at training camp. Harris called trainers over while holding his shoe and hobbled to the sideline with head trainer John Norwig. He continued to be evaluated on the sideline, testing weight on his left ankle.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

What Mohamed Sanu means for Dolphins Preston Williams

An already deep Miami Dolphins wide receiver group got deeper last week when Mohamed Sanu was signed. That isn’t good news for some. At some point between now and the end of August, the Dolphins will have to make roster cuts to their wide receiver group. Miami is likely to carry six receivers at most and is stacked provided the team doesn’t suffer injuries…knock…on…wood!
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Yardbarker

Disband the Miami Dolphins

That may sound harsh, but as the saying goes “the punishment fits the crime.” The Miami Dolphins deserve to be disbanded after Tuesday’s report that the franchise tampered with then-Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Investigator Mary Jo White was hired to look into allegations of tanking by the...
NFL
AllDolphins

AllDolphins

Miami, FL
656
Followers
1K+
Post
91K+
Views
ABOUT

AllDolphins is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Miami Dolphins

 https://www.si.com/nfl/dolphins

Comments / 0

Community Policy