Happy Valley looking for a bounce back in 2022

Richard Bowling has resigned as the Mayor of Bluff City, Tennessee. Bowling cited his health as the reason behind his resignation from office as the chief city official in the small town. Bowling is in his late 70s. Bowling became the City Manager and Mayor after Mayor Irene Wells's death, and Ray Harrington's appointment was revealed to be invalid - as he had moved out of the city limits.

BLUFF CITY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO