Happy Valley looking for a bounce back in 2022

Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensVirginia State
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Rooted Owner Cut California Ties to Move East and Call Kingsport Home for BusinessJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Heritage Days Festival Expecting a Large Turnout for September Event in Bluff CityJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Quarles describes opening practice as, 'really good first day.'
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Nearly four weeks from its season opener against Mars Hill on Sept. 1, the ETSU football team opened fall camp on Wednesday. It's the first under head coach George Quarles, who described the first practice as a typical first day that was also productive.
ETSU player enters transfer portal; Bucs name acting women's basketball head coach
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — One day after ETSU announced their intention to fire women's basketball head coach Simon Harris, a member of the women's basketball team entered the transfer portal. Demi Burdick, who played one season at ETSU, announced on Twitter she was entering the transfer portal. Burdick...
ETSU names acting head coach for women’s basketball team
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — After announcing plans to fire women’s basketball head coach Simon Harris for alleged Title IX violations, East Tennessee State University (ETSU) updated its athletics website to include an acting head coach. The current acting head coach for the women’s basketball team is Jackie Alexander, who has been with the university’s […]
ETSU announces plan to terminate Women’s Basketball Coach Simon Harris following Title IX allegations
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) announced plans to fire Women’s Basketball Head Coach Simon Harris after one season following complaints by two players that he enacted an invalid team rule and then disciplined them without verifying the accusations. Through an investigation, ETSU also found NCAA rules violations that “led to […]
ETSU announces intent to fire women's basketball coach Simon Harris
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — ETSU has announced its intent to fire women's head basketball coach Simon Harris because of Title IX complaints on August 15 at 5 p.m. Harris is currently suspended with pay. During the spring semester the school received complaints alleging discrimination and unfair treatment. The...
Jonesborough, August 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The South Greene High School football team will have a game with David Crockett High School on August 02, 2022, 14:30:00. South Greene High SchoolDavid Crockett High School. Click here for more details.
Scott Carter resigns as ETSU athletic director
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — ETSU announced Monday that athletic director Scott Carter has resigned, effective immediately. Carter had served as athletic director since 2017 after serving as associate athletic director since 2013. “Earlier this morning, I accepted the resignation of the Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Carter,” said...
20″ Brown Trout caught in Doe River
Lesia Hensley is pictured with the 20″ Brown Trout she caught in Doe river in Lynn Valley on Tuesday morning.
Summer at Boones means Saturday specials on food and fun
It is great to see Boone Lake back to being its old self. No more cornfields and gardens where the ol’ bass boat was tied up, no sir; now it’s all just lake water and plenty of it.
Johnson City switches to two middles schools when classes return Wednesday
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — There are big changes for some Johnson City students as the school system switches to a two-middle school system, but a lot will be familiar. When classes resume Wednesday, Johnson City fifth graders will be back in elementary school, and both Indian Trail and Liberty Bell will be middle schools with grades six through eight.
Real Estate Today by Evans & Evans Real Estate: Hilltop luxurious home in Washington County, Tennessee
Evans & Evans Realtor Landon Morrison, showcases this unique and beautiful home just coming on the market in Washington County near Johnson City!. For more information call 423-430-2257 or go to the Evans & Evans Real Estate website.
How casinos will put Bristol and Danville on the music map
This year — in fact, this week — marks the 95th anniversary of the famed Bristol Sessions, when record producer Ralph Peer spent 12 days on the third floor of the Taylor-Christian Hat and Glove Co. on State Street, recording 76 songs by 19 different performers. These sessions...
Local school starting dates range from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7
Starting dates for public schools across the greater Tri-Cities range from Aug. 1 to Aug. 17, and including private schools stretch from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7. The earliest school starts are Aug. 1 for Kingsport, Bristol and Washington County schools, all in Tennessee.
It's tomato time in Kingsport
KINGSPORT — The 16th Homegrown Tomato Fest will take place Saturday, Aug. 6, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Kingsport Farmers Market. The annual celebration of the juicy red fruit will feature tomato contests, free tomato tastings (including many heirloom varieties), free tomato refreshments, growing advice, activities for kids, and fun for the whole family.
Bristol abortion clinic could be crossing state lines
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Abortions will no longer be provided at Bristol Regional Women's Center in Bristol, Tennessee, after August 24. Just one day later on August 25, Tennessee's Human Life Protection Act, which prohibits abortion, will take effect. Bristol, Virginia Mayor Anthony Farnum told News 5 the clinic...
‘Northeast Heavyweights’ coming to ETSU’s railroad museum
The well-known railroad lines of the Northeast and New England will make an appearance at East Tennessee State University’s George L. Carter Railroad Museum. During the monthly Heritage Day program on Saturday, July 30, the free-to-the-public facility will host “Northeast Heavyweights.” It’s a reference not only to the equipment but the volume of traffic that fed the large urban areas between Boston and Washington.
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden Resignation
Richard Bowling has resigned as the Mayor of Bluff City, Tennessee. Bowling cited his health as the reason behind his resignation from office as the chief city official in the small town. Bowling is in his late 70s. Bowling became the City Manager and Mayor after Mayor Irene Wells's death, and Ray Harrington's appointment was revealed to be invalid - as he had moved out of the city limits.
A Life Lived: Patti Treadway provided a raincoat when life’s storms came
Patti Treadway could do almost anything she set her mind to do, but she chose to teach young children and that is where she left her mark in this life. Patti, who passed away July 8 at the age of 69, taught kindergarten and Head Start at Happy Valley Elementary School for 35 years.
Power restored in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Power has been restored in Bristol, Virginia, following an outage Monday morning, according to BVU Authority. About 1,000 customers in the Bristol, Virginia, area are without power Monday morning after a tree fell on power lines, according to BVU Authority. The outage is impacting Randolph...
Car enthusiasts flock to Downtown Elizabethton for weekly car show
Every Saturday night from the first Saturday in April until the last Saturday in October, Downtown Elizabethton comes alive with the sounds of roaring engines and crowds of people. The weekly car show brings car enthusiasts and families from all over to enjoy an evening of fellowship, eating and shopping.
