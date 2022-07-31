Sheridan Commission Votes to Keep Connolly Lane Right-of-Way

sheridanmedia.com
Sheridan Commission OKs Closure for Elections
Sheridan County’s Commissioners have approved the partial closure of the county clerk and recorder’s office, except for the recording of documents and election business only for the Primary Election on Tuesday, August 16 and for the General Election on Tuesday, November 8. County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller gave...
Sheridan County Gives NOI to Change Rules and Regulations on Division of Land
During their regular meeting Tuesday, the Sheridan County Commission voted to publish a Notice of Intent (NOI) to amend the Rules and Regulations Governing Division of Land. County Planner Mark Reid said the NOI starts the 45-day public comment period and explained the purpose for the changes. According to a...
Dennis Kirven Sworn as New Buffalo City Attorney
Former Buffalo City Attorney Dennis Kirven was sworn in as the city’s new attorney at the city council meeting Tuesday evening. Buffalo Mayor Shane Schrader had made the appointment recommendation, which the council approved. Before he was sworn, Kirven and Municipal Judger Mary Hupy teased each other about swearing...
Council Approves Committee Recommendation for Building on North Gould
On February 7, 2022, the Sheridan City Council approved a resolution establishing a committee to evaluate potential use of the Cook Ford Building at 103 North Gould Street. In 2018 the City purchased the property and in 2019, the building was evaluated for structural integrity. In 2020, the Downtown Development Authority began evaluating the Cook Ford Building for potential use of the structure. The City Council, at their regularly scheduled business meeting Monday night, approved a resolution containing the committee and DDA’s recommendations for the building. City Councilman Aaron Linden was one of the councilors on the committee and presented the resolution for consideration.
Agreement with SCLT Approved by Sheridan County
Sheridan County’s Commissioners voted to approve an agreement with the Sheridan Community Land Trust for a parking spot in the county lot on Coffeen Avenue. County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller discussed the agreement with the commission during their last meeting, saying the SCLT has no specified parking near their office on Main Street.
Wednesday is Swine Day at JCF&R
Swine will be featured Wednesday (today) at the Johnson County Fair in Buffalo. Swine Showmanship, the Pig Feed, and the Swine Show will be happening throughout the day. Also scheduled are the Goat Show and Rabbit Show, and Ranch Sorting that evening. Coming up on Thursday is the Beef Show...
cowboystatedaily.com
Kelly Said He Was Not Pressured By Wyoming GOP To Quit Superintendent’s Race
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Despite the Wyoming Republican Party announcing his intention to drop out of the race for Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction, Sheridan resident Thomas Kelly said he made the decision all on his own. Kelly, a Republican, said after not being allowed...
Traffic School to offer alternative to citations in some cases
The Sheridan Police Department has developed an educational program on driving behavior and traffic safety as an alternative to fines for individuals who have been issued citations for different traffic violations. While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, SPD Chief Travis Koltiska informed listeners that education yields better results...
They Surrounded the White Tents Presentation on the Wagon Box Fight
On Tuesday, August 2nd, Bob Wilson, Sheridan historian, and Donovin Sprague, Miniconjou Lakota historian and author, hosted a program to celebrate the 155-year anniversary of the Wagon Box Fight. The fight occurred on August 2, 1867, near Story. It was the last major battle between the U.S. Army and Lakota warriors along the Bozeman Trail.
Beef & Poultry Featured Thursday at JCF&R
It is beef and poultry day Thursday at the Johnson County Fair in Buffalo. In addition to the Beef Show and Poultry Show, events at the fair and rodeo include the Chuck Wagon Presentation, barrel and pole bending slack, ladies’ calf roping, team roping, team tying, and steer roping slack.
Fire Restrictions In Effect In Three Southeast Montana Counties
As the temperature continues to climb, several counties in southeast Montana are taking preventative measures to prevent a wildland fire from breaking out. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks have placed Stage 1 fire restrictions in Big Horn, Treasure and Musselshell counties. Campfires at FWP sites are in place except for...
6th Annual Farm to Table Hoedown
The tradition of hoedowns in rural American culture reaches back to the founding of the US with fall festivals to celebrate the harvest season. These were celebrations that allowed families to gather and honor the hard work and skills of the American farmer. The 6th Annual Farm to Table &...
Sheridan Man Changes Plea to Amended Charge in District Court
A change of plea hearing was held Tuesday in Fourth Judicial District Court for a Sheridan man involved in an incident in downtown Sheridan earlier this year. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. On March 13, 40-year-old Jack Kekich was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated...
Finding Meaning and Hope
According to Dementia Wyoming, 9,400 people are currently living with Alzheimer’s Disease in Wyoming. This does not include those living with other types of dementia. 28,000 unpaid caregivers are supporting those living with Alzheimer’s. This number is decreasing drastically, creating a greater need for Wyoming’s communities to be involved.
SPD Reminds Residents to Lock Their Doors and Secure Their Firearms
The Sheridan Police Department is requesting assistance from the community with a recent string of vehicle burglaries. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. During a recent interview on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, Sheridan Police Chief Travis Koltiska said they are particularly concerned about a recent trend of firearms being stolen from unlocked vehicles.
Quilts for Cancer Survivors
Susan Barrett poses with the three quilts that are being raffled off. The Tongue River Valley Quilt Club members create lap quilts for cancer survivors. Susan Barrett, Teri Laya and Diane Cherni, of the group, had a booth at Dayton Days. The Quilt Club is raffling off three quilts this...
Casyn Cates Fundraiser
A number of Sheridan County athletes were competing in healthy events, to try to help make a young boy become healthier. This past February, 3-year old Casyn Cates of Sheridan, was diagnosed with childhood acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It’s a type of cancer of both the blood and the bone marrow,...
Order to Show Cause Hearing Held for Man Who Failed to Appear for Sentencing
A hearing Tuesday in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan addressed a petition filed by the State to forfeit bond and revoke an order of release for Michael Widick for violating conditions of his bond that were set on August 9, 2021 in Circuit Court. Widick was charged with felony child abuse for an alleged incident that occurred on August 8, 2021 at a residence in Sheridan County. Widick, at a change of plea hearing in District Court on January 22, pleaded guilty to the charge. He was ordered to contact Probation and Parole to begin the presentence investigation process, but failed to do so. Widick did not appear for his scheduled sentencing on April 19 and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.
Living Tribute to Miss Indian America and All-American Indian Days
Butch Jellis, deana harragarra waters, and Leonard Bends. harragarra is wearing authentic Kiowa dress. It was a cool, sunny morning for the Miss Indian America Collective’s Tribute Tree Planting Ceremony on Friday, July 29 at the Kendrick Mansion Arboretum. Six trees were planted, and more are planned. The Miss...
The “Process” Begins Today for the Sheridan Bronc Football Team / American Legion Regional Baseball Opens in Gillette Today
SHERIDAN BRONC FOOTBALL – The fall sports season is set to kickoff Monday morning at 7:00 when the Sheridan Bronc football team opens training camp. The Bronc coaches and seniors will be at their annual mountain leadership camp starting today, Head coach Jeff Mowry says it’s the next step in their preparation for the coming season.
