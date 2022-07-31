Johnson City man accused of punching deputy in face, woman also arrested, police say

wcyb.com
Police: Johnson City man dies in Chattanooga shooting
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man died in a Chattanooga shooting over the weekend, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. Christopher Harris, 22, had been shot near 2500 O’Rear Street on Sunday. He went to a nearby hospital, Erlanger East, where he died. Hospital staff notified police at 4:17 p.m. that day. Police […]
my40.tv
Victims, suspect identified in Yancey County triple homicide; Investigation ongoing
YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities have released more information following a triple homicide that occurred Monday afternoon in Yancey County. A spokesperson for the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI) confirmed with News 13 on Wednesday that the victims who were shot and killed Monday afternoon included:
WCSO searching for suspect in vape store burglary
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Washington County, Virginia authorities are searching for a suspect in connection to the burglary of an Abingdon vape shop in July. On Tuesday, investigators with the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) released videos of the incident and asked anyone who knows the person in the footage to come forward. You […]
3 killed in triple homicide in NC; suspect killed by deputies, authorities say
YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities said three people were killed in a shooting at a home in Yancey County Monday afternoon, WLOS reports. Deputies were called to a home just after 4:30 p.m. for a shooting inside a home. While they were headed there, deputies got another call for a person who had been shot.
my40.tv
Father, son duo arrested, facing multiple drug charges in McDowell County
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Father and son duo from McDowell County facing numerous drug charges. On Tuesday, July 12, 2022, McDowell County detectives reportedly searched a Woodlawn residence and found 1/4 ounce of methamphetamine. At the time of the search, Ossie Jay Finley, Sr., 70, and his son,...
wcyb.com
Police: Erwin woman charged after 4-year-old with soaked clothing found alone in vehicle
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — An Erwin woman has been charged with child neglect after a 4-year-old child with soaked clothing was found alone in a vehicle Sunday night, according to the Johnson City Police Department. Officers responded to the area of Tipton Street and Spring Street at around...
my40.tv
Marion woman faces several charges, including drug trafficking
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A woman from Marion is facing several drug-related charges after her car was pulled over by authorities in July. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says detectives with the Community Impact Team stopped 52-year-old Sandy Jo Pendley's car on July 15 for displaying a stolen license plate.
Marion woman faces meth charges
The McDowell County Sheriff's Office charged a Marion woman with multiple drug-related crimes.
State has not yet responded after three killers in Lillelid murder case ask to have gun fingerprinted
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Three of the people convicted in the infamous Lillelid murders, in which almost an entire family was gunned down in a remote area of East Tennessee, are asking authorities to fingerprint the gun. Karen Howell, Dean Mullins and Crystal Sturgill filed a motion for the...
wcyb.com
Woman must serve 4 years in prison following murder of man in Washington County, Virginia
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — A woman convicted of conspiracy to commit murder in Washington County, Virginia, must serve 4 years in prison. Heather Jones was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison, with 6 years suspended, according to the Washington County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office. Terry Dwayne Linebaugh...
Deputies' use of deadly force in fatal Boone standoff, ambush was 'justified', DA says
BOONE, N.C. — A welfare check in Boone on April 28, 2021, turned into a deadly day for the Watauga County Sheriff's Office, after two of their own died in the line of duty. Officials said two other victims and the suspect were also found dead. (Warning: Story contains...
my40.tv
Suspect dead after 3 people killed in Yancey County
BURNSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Yancey County Sheriff's Office said three people were shot and killed inside a home Monday afternoon and the suspect was killed by deputies after opening fire when they arrived. According to a social media post, deputies received a call just after 4:30 p.m. on...
JCPD: Man fires gun into downstairs apartment at Monarch student housing community
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officers with the Johnson City Police Department responded to Monarch Apartments in reference to a shots fired call Monday morning. According to a release, officers responded at around 7:45 a.m. Once on scene, they made contact with a victim that stated he heard a gunshot come from the apartment above […]
3 of 6 convicted in brutal killing of 3 in 1997 file petition following new TN law
(WJHL) – The attorney for one of the six people convicted for killing almost an entire family in Greene County in 1997 spoke on Monday. In 2021, a law was passed in the State of Tennessee which would allow incarcerated individuals to petition to have a fingerprint analysis conducted if there is evidence that has […]
wswv.net
Lee County Sheriff’s Report – July 2022
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office released their monthly report detailing their activities for the month of July. There were a total of 5,130 calls received by the Lee County Dispatch office with 1,034 of those resulting in a deputy being dispatched. 476 calls were dispatched to the Fire Warden, Conservation Officer, VDOT, Juvenile Services, Social Services, Animal Control, Virginia State Police and the Towns of Jonesville and Pennington Gap Police Departments. Other emergency services were contacted with 293 rescue squad calls dispatched, 1 ambulance call along with 47 additional calls requiring fire department dispatch. Deputies were busy serving 131 felony and misdemeanor warrants, 133 subpoenas, 14 show cause summons and 276 civil papers for the Lee County Courts. Deputies also served 59 protective orders along with processing 64 people on 131 charges. Deputies also completed 1 executed search warrant last month. Doing all this work required deputies to travel almost 52,506 miles with only 1,826 of these miles on transports moving 1 juvenile, 2 mental health patients and 3 prisoners from other jurisdictions. Along with this public service, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department escorted 15 funerals and unlocked 61 vehicles for citizens. We bragged on you last month about doing a better job of not locking yourselves out of your vehicles but the number nearly doubled this month. We are wondering if all the rain was a factor.
Gunman shot and killed following triple murder in Western North Carolina
North Carolina authorities are investigating a law enforcement shooting and a triple-homicide at a home, in the Mount Mitchell area North of Asheville.
WYFF4.com
Missing Mitchell County pregnant woman, boyfriend reported missing were camping, detective says
MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. — **UPDATE**. A detective with the Mitchell County Sheriff's Office says the woman and her boyfriend were camping and didn't let anyone know. They were found safe Monday night. Original story:. An alert went out Monday evening after the family of a pregnant woman and her...
elizabethton.com
Butler man dies in motorcycle accident
A Butler man was killed Tuesday when the motorcycle he was riding collided with another vehicle. The accident took place mid-afternoon. on Highway 19E near 1st Avenue, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Gregory Hunter Maney was riding a Honda motorcycle and had stopped at a stop sign on First...
wfirnews.com
Suspect in custody for killing brother, two dogs
UPDATE From Roanoke City Police: The victim in this case has been identified as John Q. Harris, 43 years of age from Asheville, NC. The Offender in this case has been identified as Lloyd A. Harris, 40 years of age from Roanoke, VA. He has been charged with second degree murder and arrested.
wcyb.com
Unicoi County Sheriff's Office collecting donations for flood relief
UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Unicoi County Sheriff's Office is a drop off location for flood relief donations. Sheriff Mike Hensley said his department is partnering with the Tennessee Bear Hunters Association in hopes of filling a truck with supplies. If you would like to donate non-perishable items...
