Monday is Horse, Cat, Pocket Pet Day at JCF&R

Beef & Poultry Featured Thursday at JCF&R
It is beef and poultry day Thursday at the Johnson County Fair in Buffalo. In addition to the Beef Show and Poultry Show, events at the fair and rodeo include the Chuck Wagon Presentation, barrel and pole bending slack, ladies’ calf roping, team roping, team tying, and steer roping slack.
2 dogs rescued from Echeta Road trailer home fire Tuesday morning
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Two small dogs were evacuated from a fire that occurred Tuesday morning at a singlewide trailer home in the 1600 block of Echeta Road. Gillette Police Department’s Animal Control Officer Mandie Baker said at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday that she delivered two small dogs of unknown breeds to the animal shelter until the owner can come pick them up.
They Surrounded the White Tents Presentation on the Wagon Box Fight
On Tuesday, August 2nd, Bob Wilson, Sheridan historian, and Donovin Sprague, Miniconjou Lakota historian and author, hosted a program to celebrate the 155-year anniversary of the Wagon Box Fight. The fight occurred on August 2, 1867, near Story. It was the last major battle between the U.S. Army and Lakota warriors along the Bozeman Trail.
Sheep Featured Tuesday at JCF&R
The Johnson County Fair continues Tuesday with sheep the featured livestock for the day. There will be the Sheep Show, Lamb Feed by the Johnson County Wool Growers, and the big event, the Sheep Lead in the evening. Additionally, the Exhibit Hall has its Grand Opening, Sweet Treats from Sheridan...
Campbell County health and food inspections (7/15/22 – 7/29/22)
Gillette, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
Sugarloaf Fire grows to 699 acres in Wyoming; more growth on all edges expected Tuesday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Sugarloaf Fire burning near Laramie Peak has grown to 699 acres, a Tuesday morning update from the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team Three shows. The fire is 19% contained and has 454 personnel assigned to it. A variety of aircraft is supporting response to...
Fair kicks off free entertainment
The Campbell County Fair continues its tradition of world-class free entertainment with this year’s line-up. Tomorrow, August 3, is the first day of free entertainment at the fair at CAM-PLEX and our free entertainment runs through Saturday, August 6. Remember, Wednesday and Thursday are always a little lighter attendance,...
The “Process” Begins Today for the Sheridan Bronc Football Team / American Legion Regional Baseball Opens in Gillette Today
SHERIDAN BRONC FOOTBALL – The fall sports season is set to kickoff Monday morning at 7:00 when the Sheridan Bronc football team opens training camp. The Bronc coaches and seniors will be at their annual mountain leadership camp starting today, Head coach Jeff Mowry says it’s the next step in their preparation for the coming season.
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Aug. 1
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Theft, July 29, Cotton Ave, CCSO. A woman reported at 7:58 a.m. July...
Arson under investigation in Echeta Road house fire
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arson is being investigated as a potential cause of a Tuesday morning house fire on Echeta Road, Gillette police say. Emergency personnel responded to the 1600 block of Echeta Road on Aug. 2 at 9:52 a.m. after a 54-year-old man called 9-1-1 to report seeing smoke coming from a residence and couldn’t get anyone to answer the door, according to Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson.
Car, motorcycle collision sends at least 1 to hospital
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A car and a motorcycle were involved in the collision at Union Chapel Road and Sleepy Hollow Boulevard in Gillette Monday evening that necessitated emergency medical care for at least one man, according to local public safety scanner traffic. The man had sustained, at a minimum,...
Water main break leads to emergency street closure east of CAM-PLEX
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A water main break prompted an emergency closure Aug. 2 of the stretch of Fox Park Avenue between Boxelder Road and Highway 51 in Gillette. The avenue is just east of the CAM-PLEX, which is at 1635 Reata Drive. A street closure form County 17 received...
Hospital Board OKs Budget for Phase II Construction
The Hospital Board of Trustees for the Johnson County Healthcare Center have approved funding for the budget for Phase II of their current capital construction project. Shawn O’Dell, with O’Dell Construction, gave a presentation to the board at their recent meeting, telling them the preliminary estimated budget for Phase II was $8.5 million, which includes a $150,000 contingency fund.
Dennis Kirven Sworn as New Buffalo City Attorney
Former Buffalo City Attorney Dennis Kirven was sworn in as the city’s new attorney at the city council meeting Tuesday evening. Buffalo Mayor Shane Schrader had made the appointment recommendation, which the council approved. Before he was sworn, Kirven and Municipal Judger Mary Hupy teased each other about swearing...
Benefit Track Meet at SHS Tonight / Junior Hawks Preparing for the 2022 Season / Bronc Football Opens Preseason Camp Monday
TRACK AND FIELD – This evening Sheridan high school will be hosting an all-comers track meet it’s a fund raiser for two year old Caysn Cates from Buffalo who is battling leukemia. The meet is for all ages with several different events registration starts at 5:30 the cost...
