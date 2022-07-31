ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, WY

Monday is Horse, Cat, Pocket Pet Day at JCF&R

By Aaron Palmer
Sheridan Media
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
sheridanmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sheridan Media

Beef & Poultry Featured Thursday at JCF&R

It is beef and poultry day Thursday at the Johnson County Fair in Buffalo. In addition to the Beef Show and Poultry Show, events at the fair and rodeo include the Chuck Wagon Presentation, barrel and pole bending slack, ladies’ calf roping, team roping, team tying, and steer roping slack.
BUFFALO, WY
county17.com

2 dogs rescued from Echeta Road trailer home fire Tuesday morning

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Two small dogs were evacuated from a fire that occurred Tuesday morning at a singlewide trailer home in the 1600 block of Echeta Road. Gillette Police Department’s Animal Control Officer Mandie Baker said at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday that she delivered two small dogs of unknown breeds to the animal shelter until the owner can come pick them up.
GILLETTE, WY
Sheridan Media

They Surrounded the White Tents Presentation on the Wagon Box Fight

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Bob Wilson, Sheridan historian, and Donovin Sprague, Miniconjou Lakota historian and author, hosted a program to celebrate the 155-year anniversary of the Wagon Box Fight. The fight occurred on August 2, 1867, near Story. It was the last major battle between the U.S. Army and Lakota warriors along the Bozeman Trail.
STORY, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheep Featured Tuesday at JCF&R

The Johnson County Fair continues Tuesday with sheep the featured livestock for the day. There will be the Sheep Show, Lamb Feed by the Johnson County Wool Growers, and the big event, the Sheep Lead in the evening. Additionally, the Exhibit Hall has its Grand Opening, Sweet Treats from Sheridan...
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Johnson County, WY
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
Local
Wyoming Pets & Animals
county17.com

Campbell County health and food inspections (7/15/22 – 7/29/22)

Gillette, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Fair kicks off free entertainment

The Campbell County Fair continues its tradition of world-class free entertainment with this year’s line-up. Tomorrow, August 3, is the first day of free entertainment at the fair at CAM-PLEX and our free entertainment runs through Saturday, August 6. Remember, Wednesday and Thursday are always a little lighter attendance,...
GILLETTE, WY
Sheridan Media

The “Process” Begins Today for the Sheridan Bronc Football Team / American Legion Regional Baseball Opens in Gillette Today

SHERIDAN BRONC FOOTBALL – The fall sports season is set to kickoff Monday morning at 7:00 when the Sheridan Bronc football team opens training camp. The Bronc coaches and seniors will be at their annual mountain leadership camp starting today, Head coach Jeff Mowry says it’s the next step in their preparation for the coming season.
SHERIDAN, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Show#Horse Show#County Fairs#Jcf R#The Johnson County Fair#Rodeo Week#Ffa
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Aug. 1

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Theft, July 29, Cotton Ave, CCSO. A woman reported at 7:58 a.m. July...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Arson under investigation in Echeta Road house fire

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arson is being investigated as a potential cause of a Tuesday morning house fire on Echeta Road, Gillette police say. Emergency personnel responded to the 1600 block of Echeta Road on Aug. 2 at 9:52 a.m. after a 54-year-old man called 9-1-1 to report seeing smoke coming from a residence and couldn’t get anyone to answer the door, according to Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson.
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Car, motorcycle collision sends at least 1 to hospital

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A car and a motorcycle were involved in the collision at Union Chapel Road and Sleepy Hollow Boulevard in Gillette Monday evening that necessitated emergency medical care for at least one man, according to local public safety scanner traffic. The man had sustained, at a minimum,...
GILLETTE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Sheridan Media

Hospital Board OKs Budget for Phase II Construction

The Hospital Board of Trustees for the Johnson County Healthcare Center have approved funding for the budget for Phase II of their current capital construction project. Shawn O’Dell, with O’Dell Construction, gave a presentation to the board at their recent meeting, telling them the preliminary estimated budget for Phase II was $8.5 million, which includes a $150,000 contingency fund.
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Dennis Kirven Sworn as New Buffalo City Attorney

Former Buffalo City Attorney Dennis Kirven was sworn in as the city’s new attorney at the city council meeting Tuesday evening. Buffalo Mayor Shane Schrader had made the appointment recommendation, which the council approved. Before he was sworn, Kirven and Municipal Judger Mary Hupy teased each other about swearing...
BUFFALO, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy