Monday is Horse, Cat, Pocket Pet Day at JCF&R

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arson is being investigated as a potential cause of a Tuesday morning house fire on Echeta Road, Gillette police say. Emergency personnel responded to the 1600 block of Echeta Road on Aug. 2 at 9:52 a.m. after a 54-year-old man called 9-1-1 to report seeing smoke coming from a residence and couldn’t get anyone to answer the door, according to Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson.

GILLETTE, WY ・ 6 HOURS AGO