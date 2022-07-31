Town of Huntersville’s ‘Week of Fun’ kicks off Monday

www.wbtv.com
Brew & Choo returning to NC Transportation Museum on August 13
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - From the NCTM: The N.C. Transportation Museum is brewing up fun and good times in preparation for the return of their annual family-friendly craft beer festival. Visitors are invited to come out and enjoy various games and activities while adults 21+ enjoy local and regional craft beers in the festival area setup in the Back Shop. The Brew & Choo Craft Beer Festival is on Saturday, August 13, from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. with most activities happening indoors.
Central Flea Market vendors have a new permanent home, Charlotte councilman says
Gov. Cooper says canceled Atlanta music festival should come to N.C. On Monday, organizers of Music Midtown announced the cancellation of the 2022 event, “due to circumstances beyond our control.”. Charter schools keep expanding in North Carolina. Updated: 7 hours ago. Traditional public school enrollment saw a drop during...
Charlotte area restaurants featured on Food Network
Whether it be the simplistic pleasure of your favorite Bojangles or Cook Out menu item or some Lexington style barbecue, North Carolinians know how to satisfy their taste buds.
Neighbors hope to save beloved community pool in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — For nearly six decades, the Coulwood Community Pool has been the place for families in west Charlotte to make memories. But the aging pool needs repairs, and if they’re not made soon, it may have to close for good. The pool has been a gathering spot...
Gov. Cooper says canceled Atlanta music festival should come to N.C.
Clowns? Yes, clowns are roaming the streets of Belmont
“Well, It’s about the smile, it’s about the smile. That’s all it is,” said Cluck. (Yes, Cluck.)
Counties preparing ahead for next possible weather emergency
City of Charlotte breaks ground for new development on old Eastland Mall site
CHARLOTTE — It’s the start of a new age for the old Eastland Mall site. On Wednesday, the City of Charlotte broke ground on a new development. It’s a big change for people living near the 80-acre area just off of Central Avenue in east Charlotte. “Although...
corneliustoday.com
New hospital will grow with Cornelius
Aug. 3. By Dave Vieser. Atrium officials say they expect to be coming back to the state and the Town of Cornelius in a few years for permission to more than triple the size of the $150 million hospital that will open here 2024. When completed the first phase of...
WCNC
Find out more on the The Brushy Mountain Peach & Heritage Festival on the Visit NC Farms app
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The orchards on Brushy Mountain outside of Wilkesboro, are most widely known for apples, but for generations they have also grown peaches. In this week’s "Mia’s Big Adventures," Mia used the Visit...
CATS holding pop-up, virtual meetings ahead of changes to routes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Riders can give their feedback regarding the Charlotte Area Transit System’s upcoming services modifications due to bus operator shortages. CATS is offering pop-up and virtual meetings ahead of the Monday, Aug. 15 adjustment to how often buses and the LYNX blue line runs. The...
New images released of Ballantyne Amphitheater being built
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some exciting new developments are coming to Ballantyne. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. The released pictures show the steel structure with concrete walls as well as a tiered seating section. The amphitheater will be hosting both...
Spring Street lane closure for Novi construction in downtown Concord
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Contractors will temporarily close one lane of Spring Street SW on Wednesday, August 3, from approximately 2 a.m. to 12 p.m. for continued work on the Novi Rise property, located directly behind City Hall. The Novi Rise property is one of three residential and mixed-use Novi projects underway that will enhance Downtown Concord as a destination for high-performance living, dining, and entertainment.
WCNC
'Fiercely devoted' lion at NC Zoo dies
ASHEBORO, N.C. — A 23-year-old African lion who'd been battling renal disease for several years died this week, officials with the North Carolina Zoo said. Reilly was the oldest male lion in an Association of Zoos and Aquariums-accredited institution. Zoo officials said his advanced age and weakened physical state were factors behind the difficult decision to euthanize Reilly.
wccbcharlotte.com
Local Pastor To Open Whiskey Distillery In Matthews
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Meet Thomas Bogan and Matt Simpkins, two of three friends who decided to open something the Town of Matthews has never seen, a whiskey distillery. Oaklore Distillery is set to open in just over a month. Located on the corner of Monroe Road and Matthews Township Parkway, the distillery will serve spirits of all kinds, some made in house. Matt Simpkins is a local pastor who has been doing ministry for 20 years. He hopes this will be more than a distillery.
First responders connect with community during National Night Out
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - First responders across the Charlotte-area hit the streets Tuesday night to connect with the community during National Night Out. “It’s a night we want to celebrate our comradery with the community,” said Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden. From police departments to sheriff’s offices and...
Camp North End responds to heat complaints at popular exhibits
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Charlotte Axios) - Camp North End exhibits will be a lot cooler moving forward, temperature-wise. Following complaints of high temperatures at its exhibits, Camp North End will provide air conditioning for future exhibitions. Driving the news: Recently, Crayola IDEAworks closed its interactive exhibit in Camp North End early...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Charlotte brewery expands its brunch after overwhelming customer response
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For many Americans, the weekends are for brunch. It's a meal 75% of people in the U.S. were looking forward to enjoying again once restaurants reopened during the pandemic, according to a survey by General Mills Foodservice. What You Need To Know. Increasingly more people are...
Blacklion closing store here as it opens a new chapter
CHARLOTTE — It’s the end of an era for a family-owned retail operation that’s been a staple for home-décor shoppers in the Charlotte area for almost 27 years. Blacklion Gifts & Home Furnishings Marketplace will close its last remaining store here early next year. In a...
Charlotte’s old Eastland Mall site getting new life more than a decade after its closing
