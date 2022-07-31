ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

WCSO arrest 2 after an assault on a deputy

By Emily Hibbitts
 3 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), a man and woman from Johnson City have been arrested after an assault on a deputy.

Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff Keith Sexton said the incident occurred on July 30 around 1:45 a.m. when a black Chevrolet pickup was seen by a Washington County deputy traveling north on Roan Street with two flat tires. The deputy then initiated a traffic stop near Pepper Ridge Court.

The driver, Jaeda Burkey, 43, and passenger Michael Ramsey, 57, both appeared to be intoxicated, the release states.

Burkey was reported to refuse standardized field sobriety testing and was arrested for driving under the influence and violation of implied consent. Ramsey became combative and made threats toward officers, then proceeded to punch a deputy in the face, police say.

Ramsey was reported to be tased before becoming compliant with officers and was charged with assault on an officer, resisting arrest and public intoxication.

Burkey’s bond is set at $1,000 and Ramsey’s is set at $6,500. Both will be arraigned on Monday in the Washington County General Sessions Court.

Johnson City officials on Monday announced that both Burkey and Ramsey had previously been employed at the Johnson City Police Department.

