Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temperatures skyrocket for the first week of August

KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Slim storm chance, sizzling heat holds
A weak boundary is working through Kansas today, helping spark up a few showers and storms for the eastern half of the state. The activity has been below severe levels with small areas of heavy downpours mainly. As we push into the afternoon, we will keep a slim chance at a random storm or two.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Isolated storm chance tonight, staying toasty
A boundary is sitting across the state and is the focus for scattered showers for much of Wednesday. We will see an uptick in showers and storms by evening primarily south of I-70 and areas near and east of I-135. This is in response to a not as hot front...
KSN.com
Rain and rumbles possible Wednesday, staying hot
There will be a little relief from the heat today for some to the north but many of us will continue to endure high heat into the middle of the week. We are no stranger to these temperatures and will be able to make it through another hot day. A...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Steamy with spotty storm chances returning midweek
Today will be one of the hottest of the week as Heat Advisories remain in effect through early evening for two thirds of the state. Heat indices from 103 to 108 will be felt for folks standing in line at the polls. There will not be much relief even as the sun starts to set this evening.
KSN.com
Toasty temps for the start of August
The break from the heat was nice but is back as we begin the month of August. We wrapped up the weekend with highs in the 90s but most of us were also close to average so that was just a taste of what we can expect this week. Take...
ozarkradionews.com
Body of Wichita, KS Man Found in Current River
Shannon County, MO. – The body of a man from Wichita, Kansas was found on Tuesday morning in Shannon County. The body was found just before noon, and was located in the Current River around Cave Spring. The body was identified as Dee Hodges, 48 of Wichita. Hodges was...
Hutchinson firefighters battle 3 blazes in 10 hours
Hutchinson firefighters were busy battling three separate fires within 10 hours. The fires happened Tuesday into Wednesday.
houstonherald.com
Troop G reports drowning
The nine-county area of Troop G recorded its first drowning of the year on Tuesday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Dee A. Hodges, 48, of Wichita, went missing while floating on the Current River overnight. Troopers said his body was found downstream at Cave Spring in Shannon County.
Traffic delays coming to Delano District starting today
The City of Wichita will begin resurfacing work on Douglas.
Could Wichita State, AfterShocks host future TBT championship week? What TBT CEO says
AfterShocks coach Zach Bush says “it’s a match made in heaven.” WSU fans own the five largest crowds in TBT history.
Crews battle 2-alarm house fire south of downtown Wichita
The Wichita Fire Department is currently battling a house fire south of downtown.
Live updates: Voting finally ends at Wichita polling site where people waited hours
Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. across Sedgwick County. The Eagle will provide updates here, from action at the polls to results Tuesday night.
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Fatburger & Buffalo’s Express
Wichita’s first Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express recently opened at 2556 N. Greenwich Road. The first of what should be three locations in town brought out numerous fans, first-timers and foodies who were excited to check out the new place. Our group was a part of the first-timers who had never been to one before.
KSN.com
Uniquities – August First Friday Art Crawl
There are always so many reasons to shop at Uniquities in Old Town and Owner Robyn Wells has added two more reasons to swing by this week in particular. This Friday is the August First Friday Art Crawl at the Old Town Farm and Art Market. When you shop at Uniquities Friday you can find an amazing sale on the Capri Blue line. This week the sale is 20% off and includes all their amazing products, plus you can also enjoy locally made art from two talented artists.
KSN.com
Exploring Art and Science – The Sewing Center Wichita
The Sewing Center in Wichita is on the forefront of a lot of new things that the sewing community is looking for. Beth Janssen, the Owner of The Sewing Center Wichita, went to a conference a few months back and learned all about a brand new type of sewing machine that uses technology and many other gadgets that make a normal sewing machine look ancient.
What might Kansas City and Wichita look like with an abortion ban? Look at western Kansas
The westernmost abortion provider in Kansas sits in the eastern half of the state — in Wichita.
wichitabyeb.com
A look inside the new Tacos tj 664 location
One of the popular Mexican restaurants who started out originally as a food truck has finally expanded to east Wichita. Tacos tj 664 has brought the taste of Tijuana to north Rock Road in the former Planet Sub space at 3526 N. Rock Road. We stopped by recently to check out the new digs.
Spirit AeroSystems reports $122M loss in Q2
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $122.2 million in its second quarter. The Wichita, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of $1.17 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.21 per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate […]
Inside a Kansas Clinic Where the Battle Over Abortion Is Still Raging
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. By midmorning on an early October day in 2021, the parking lot is full at the Trust Women clinic in Wichita, Kansas. Cars have been pulling in steadily for hours under a slate sky, droplets from the unpredictable autumn showers pimpling their shiny surfaces. Some parked cars hold men, waiting, the glow of a phone casting their faces in a blueish light.
Greg Williams back on the air at Power 93.5
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Greg “The Hitman” Williams returned to the air Monday on Wichita’s Power 93.5. Williams has been off the air since last month when a former employee at the station, Johnny Starks, alleged he was the victim of sexual battery after Williams followed him into the bathroom at work. Starks made the […]
