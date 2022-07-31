LAFD Knocks Down House Fire in Adams-Normandie Area

mynewsla.com
Home in Hawthorne goes up in flames; cause under investigation
Firefighters battled a large fire in Hawthorne Wednesday morning at a home with -what officials describe as- “packrat” conditions. The fire in the 4700 block of W. 136th St. was first reported around 8:45 a.m. Several dozen firefighters were involved, along with law enforcement and hazardous materials crews due to initial, unconfirmed reports of a […]
Woman Found Dead in Woodland Hills Home; Investigation Underway
A woman was found dead Tuesday evening at a Woodland Hills home that showed “evidence of a fire.”. Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were called about 7:40 p.m. to 20873 Martha St., near Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center, after the woman was found dead inside the one-story home “where there was evidence of a fire,” according to the department’s Brian Humphrey.
County Authorities Identify Man Killed on 10 Freeway
A pedestrian who was struck and killed in a vehicle collision on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway was identified Wednesday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called to the eastbound Santa Monica Freeway west of La Brea Avenue around 3:58 a.m. Tuesday when they learned a pedestrian had been fatally hit by a vehicle, said CHP Officer Peter Nicholson.
2 Persons Killed In A Car Crash In South LA (Los Angeles, CA)
The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a car crash that killed two people in South Los Angeles. The accident occurred at the intersection of W.52nd and Flower Street in South LA, according to the police.
Previously Burned Downtown Building Catches Fire Again
Firefighters waged a defensive battle Sunday evening against flames showing through the roof of a previously burned single-story commercial building downtown. The fire was reported at 10:31 p.m. at 1501 E. 17th St., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart. More than 70 firefighters put out the bulk...
Industrial worker killed in South LA
SOUTH LOS ANGELES - A worker was killed Tuesday while apparently unloading heavy equipment from a truck at a construction site in the South Los Angeles area. Firefighters were sent to the 1400 block of West 81st Street about 9:45 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. Information was not...
Two people transported to trauma center after head-on collision
Paramedics transported two individuals to a nearby hospital after reports of a head-on collision in the Angeles National Forest on Tuesday evening, according to emergency personnel. According to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Michael Pittman, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station first received reports of a head-on collision on...
Baby Among Occupants Involved in 2-Vehicle Multi-Injury Traffic Collision
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A two-vehicle traffic collision involving multiple injures to occupants of both vehicles occurred Tuesday night, Aug.2, in the city of Lancaster. At… Read more "Baby Among Occupants Involved in 2-Vehicle Multi-Injury Traffic Collision"
Two Injured in Panorama City Shooting
At least two people were injured in a shooting in Panorama City Wednesday. The shooting occurred just before 2:30 p.m. in the area of Parthenia Street and Tobias Avenue, near Sepulveda Recreation Center, Officer Tony Im of the Los Angeles Police Department told City News Service. CBS2 and ABC7 reported...
Driver crashes into tent, killing two people inside
LOS ANGELES - Two people were killed after a car ran over the tent they were in. The crash happened near the intersection of W. 52nd and Flower St., in South LA. According to LAPD, the driver lost control and struck the tent, killing two people on the scene. The...
Man killed after car goes off cliff in Chatsworth Reservoir
CHATSWORTH, Calif. - A man was killed Monday when his vehicle crashed about 50 feet down a cliff in the Chatsworth Reservoir area. Los Angeles Fire Department units were called just after 3:15 p.m. to the 23600 block of West Woolsey Canyon Road after receiving reports of the crashed vehicle "with one patient reportedly ejected and in unknown condition," according to the department's Margaret Stewart.
Authorities Identify Burbank Man Killed in Palm Springs Crash
Authorities Tuesday identified a 31-year-old man who was killed in a fatal collision in Palm Springs caused by someone suspected of driving under the influence. The collision occurred around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. Investigators said a vehicle driven by Kevin Atteberry, 57, of Los...
Man Killed in Menifee-Area Crash Identified
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a Monday morning traffic crash in the Menifee area. The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. on the southbound 215 Freeway north of McCall Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person died at the scene, and another...
Help sought identifying possible juvenile hospitalized in L.A. for nearly 2 weeks
The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services asked the public for help Tuesday in identifying a possible juvenile who has been hospitalized for nearly two weeks. The unidentified male patient was brought into County-USC Medical Center On July 22, the Department of Health Services stated in a news release. No further information about the […]
Fire Damages Room at Elementary School in South Los Angeles
Fire damaged one room Sunday at an elementary school in South Los Angeles, authorities said. The 28 firefighters dispatched at 11:35 a.m. to 49th Street Elementary School at 750 E. 49th St. had the blaze out within 25 minutes of their arrival, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. “The fire...
