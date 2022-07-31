‘Be Yourself Charity Event’ raises money for Black Hills Works

www.kotatv.com
Related
kotatv.com
Star Village makes a splash at pop up sprinkler party
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Star Village got a pleasant surprise when the Rapid City firetruck pulled into their neighborhood. The Rapid City Fire and Police departments joined together to show the community some support by hosting their second pop-up sprinkler party to help the kids stay cool and have some fun.
kotatv.com
Box Elder holds 2nd annual ‘Water Warz'
BOX ELDER, S.D. (KOTA) - We’re officially in August, which means kids will be going back to school, and fun summer excursions will start to wrap up. But, there was still an opportunity Tuesday evening to have some fun in the sun, at the second annual ‘Water Warz’ in Box Elder.
newscenter1.tv
Knollwood Townhouses bi-weekly bake sale an act of positive rebellion in “the hood”
RAPID CITY, S.D. – When a place is referred to constantly as “the hood,” it creates a negative feeling for those who live there and the entire community, but one Rapid City neighborhood is working to change that one bake sale at a time. Every other Sunday,...
kotatv.com
Applications open for funds to local startups
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Elevate Rapid City is giving people in the area the opportunity to unleash their own entrepreneurial aspirations. The organization, as part of a partnership with Heartland Forward and Builders and Backers, announced that you can apply for a $5-thousand grant by turning ideas into potential businesses.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This South Dakota Restaurant Is Known For A Single Menu Item
When you think of all the types of restaurants in South Dakota there isn't a category we miss out on. From fine dining to family. Fast food to the buffet. Casual to take-n-bake. But there is one restaurant in the state that does a knock-out job on ONE thing. Steak!...
newscenter1.tv
“The Book of Mormon” one of many anticipated events saying “Hello” to Rapid City this fall
RAPID CITY, S.D. – As summer begins to slow down, The Monument is gearing up for an exciting season this fall, including a visit from one of Broadway’s biggest shows. The award-winning musical “The Book of Mormon” will make a three-day stop in Rapid City, which generated a lot of buzz during the initial announcement. Featuring a book, music and lyrics by “South Park” creators Trey Parker, Matt Stone and Academy Award-winning songwriter Robert Lopez, the show took home nine Tony Awards in 2011, including Best Musical.
drgnews.com
“Claim Your Steak” at the 2022 motorcycle rally in Sturgis
The South Dakota Beef Industry Council will once again be promoting beef when motorcycle enthusiasts from across the country gather for the in 82nd Annual City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Aug. 5–14, 2022. New to beef promotion during this year’s Rally is the latest Beef Throwdown Experience that will...
kotatv.com
DSS to hold child care listening sessions
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Department of Social Services is going to hold several listening sessions for childcare providers and the general public in Sioux Falls, Aberdeen and Rapid City. Virtual sessions will also be available for those who are unable to attend in person. “Child care is an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kotatv.com
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta
Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Support grows at Atlanta City Council to donate $300,000 to abortion fund - clipped version - clipped version. Atlanta City Council votes unanimously to donate $300,000 to abortion fund. The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.
kotatv.com
RC Council votes to stand against Jenny Gulch exploration
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Council voted Monday to approve a resolution opposing a drilling project at Jenny Gulch near Pactola Reservoir. The F3 Gold drilling project intends to explore the area for any minerals, which could lead to future mining opportunities. The project has been met...
newscenter1.tv
Sturgis couple receives huge honor for their community involvement at Meade County Fair
STURGIS, S.D. – The Meade County Fair wrapped up Saturday afternoon, with the two-day event dedicated to a local couple for their decades-long involvement in the county’s agriculture landscape. Vonda and Myron Andersen have been a staple part of Meade County’s 4-H community for years, and are still...
KEVN
UK woman attacked by bison at Custer State Park shares her story
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Earlier this year, Amelia Dean from the UK was traveling the United States when she came face to face with death in the form of a bison at Custer State Park. “It’s a surreal enough experience let alone the fact that we weren’t doing anything...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KELOLAND TV
Are Sturgis Rally goers getting younger?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Will the bikers who came to Sturgis in 2021 be the bikers of 2022 and beyond?. In 2019, the average age of a biker who attended the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was 54. But that biker was younger in 2021. The average age for...
KEVN
South Dakota’s childcare crisis is on the verge of tipping the scale
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota has boasted about its thriving economy since COVID-19 began. However, the pandemic has exposed cracks in the veneer. It’s a time when parents are battling childcare payments, rent, utilities, and food, just for their family to sustain themselves without drowning. Childcare providers are battling worker shortage and inflation while providing quality care on budgets that keep shrinking.
KELOLAND TV
Sturgis Rally: What to know for the 82nd event
STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s nearly rally time in South Dakota. The 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally officially lasts 10 days starting on Friday, August 5 and concluding on Sunday, August 14. Hundreds of thousands of motorcycles will be roaring in the Black Hills. Last year, officials estimated the...
kotatv.com
Seven deputies were sworn in Pennington County Sheriffs Office ahead of Sturgis Rally
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -An influx of motorcyclists for the Sturgis Rally often means more help for various businesses around the area ... including the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, seven deputies were sworn in by Circuit Judge Heidi Linngren to help patrol areas like Wall ... Keystone,...
kotatv.com
New and affordable housing project open in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -New and affordable housing is up and running in Rapid City as Lloyd Companies...The Club for boys and Midwest Housing Equity Group held a ribbon cutting to unveil phase one of their Heartland Heights affordable housing project. The Housing project is possible due to the tax...
Black Hills Pioneer
Unexpected issues delay Sandstone Hills Drive construction
SPEARFISH — Construction that was anticipated to take about four weeks has turned into a project that has hit numerous unexpected snags, delaying the completion of the project perhaps into the fall. In mid-June, Sandstone Hills Drive was closed to allow for the sanitary sewer upsize and road resurfacing;...
newscenter1.tv
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally staffing and employee housing difficult to keep up, but businesses find ways to make it work
STURGIS, S.D. — The annual rally in Sturgis is the city’s largest economic driver, bringing in around $1.2 million in tax revenue last year. This year is shaping up to be another successful and busy event for both attendees and local establishments. For many, hiring local is the...
newscenter1.tv
Fall River County SO, Hot Springs PD searching for missing man
HOT SPRINGS, S.D. — The Fall River County Sheriff’s Office and the Hot Springs Police Department are seeking help in locating Jim Peschl. Peschl has been missing since July 29. He left his home between 10 a.m. and noon after he said he was headed to Menards in Rapid City.
Comments / 0