‘Be Yourself Charity Event’ raises money for Black Hills Works

RAPID CITY, S.D. – As summer begins to slow down, The Monument is gearing up for an exciting season this fall, including a visit from one of Broadway’s biggest shows. The award-winning musical “The Book of Mormon” will make a three-day stop in Rapid City, which generated a lot of buzz during the initial announcement. Featuring a book, music and lyrics by “South Park” creators Trey Parker, Matt Stone and Academy Award-winning songwriter Robert Lopez, the show took home nine Tony Awards in 2011, including Best Musical.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO