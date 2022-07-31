ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, TN

Monroe County Criminal Court for July 2022

Monroe County Criminal Court wrapped up a short July session with pleas heard and indictments handed down.

The Advocate & Democrat serves Sweetwater, Madisonville and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

