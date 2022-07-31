Monroe County Criminal court for July 2022

Related
Knox County sued by two women saying they were illegally fired by court clerk due to their age
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Two women filed lawsuits against Knox County on July 25, saying they illegally lost their government jobs in August 2020. In the lawsuit they said that they were fired a few months after Mike Hammond, the Knox County Criminal Court Clerk, announced some eligible employees could take time off or work remotely to stay safe during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Employees over 60 years old, or who had medical conditions, were eligible for it.
District Attorney report explores overdose fatality connections to criminal justice system
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Office of the District Attorney General in Knox County released a new report on Monday, revealing that 533 people died due to a drug overdose in 2021. It was a 29% increase compared to 2020. The Fatal Overdose Victims and The Criminal Justice System report...
crossvillenews1st.com
CITY MANAGER SUSPENDED FOR 3 WEEKS OVER VILLAGE INN CONDEMNATION & 100+ RESIDENTS DISPLACED
In a special called meeting by the Crossville City Council Tuesday night the City Attorney recommended the City Manger, Greg Wood, be suspended for three weeks. The suspension arises from the City’s actions on Wednesday, July 27th, when Police and City Fire Units converged on the Village Inn Hotel and ultimately displaced over 100 tenants using a condemnation order. The basis for the condemnation order according to the City included unsafe living conditions at the Village Inn. Tenants were given 12 hours to vacate the premises and seven days to return for their personal possessions.
TBI: Caregiver charged with raping ‘vulnerable adult’ in Knox County
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Blount County man working as a caregiver in Knox County faces a rape charge following an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). A TBI news release named Isaac Albright, 21, as the suspect accused of sexually assaulting a “vulnerable adult” in his care living with developmental disabilities […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hardknoxwire.com
Grand jury indicts Jefferson City man for assault on Knoxville federal building
This article was written by Jamie Satterfield, Tennessee Lookout. A Tennessee man accused of firing on a federal building in Knoxville as part of his “war” on government agencies was indicted this week. A federal grand jury on Tuesday served up an indictment for destruction of government property...
wvlt.tv
Knox Co. commissioner: School board should refuse Larry Arnn-associated charter schools after degrading teacher comments
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Commissioner Courtney Durrett released a statement Monday asking the school board to refuse any charter schools associated with Dr. Larry Arnn of Hillsdale College. The statement is in response to several degrading comments made by Arnn, who works as an education advisor for Gov....
WBIR
Roane County veteran gives free haircuts to students
Dexter Hughes knows people are spending a lot of money sending their children back to school. He decided to help.
newstalk941.com
Crossville City Manager Suspended Following Village Inn Closure
Crossville City Manager Greg Wood was suspended for three weeks Tuesday amid concerns of due process over the closure of the Village Inn. The motel on Burnett Street closed last week due to allegations of code infractions. It then reopened shortly after. City Attorney William Ridley recommended the city council to approve an outside investigation based on the actions under Wood’s leadership.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVC
Transportation questions: Tennessee school district looking for bus drivers to fill routes
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — Questions linger for Monroe County families. The county and Sweetwater City Schools are in desperate need of school bus drivers and contractors just days before school starts. It might be weeks or months before my kids first day of school. No, I don't have anything...
wecoradio.com
Cumberland County Gun and Knife Show set for this Saturday and Sunday
The twelfth annual Cumberland County Gun and Knife show will be held this Saturday, August 6th and Sunday, August 7th. It will take place at the Cumberland County Community Complex in Crossville. Hundreds of vendors will be on sight selling new and used firearms, knives and accessories. Also, don’t miss the confiscated weapons auction Saturday at 5 pm CT! You can visit www.gkshow.org for more details on this year’s show or phone 931-250-1981. The show benefits children’s organizations in Cumberland County.
wvlt.tv
Crossville city manager suspended after Village Inn incident
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crossville City Manager Greg Wood was suspended Tuesday night following a WVLT News exclusive report on the closing of the Village Inn motel, a low-income housing complex. Authorities closed the complex late last month, but it reopened less than a day later due to a procedural...
What to know when voting in the Aug. 4 general election
August 4 is election day for the 2022 state primary and Knox County general elections.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WYSH AM 1380
ORT: Man sentenced in 2018 case
According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, an Oak Ridge man pleaded guilty last week to charges stemming from a 2018 incident and was sentenced to eight years behind bars. 29-year-old Khristoff Deshawn Lee pleaded guilty in Anderson County Criminal Court Tuesday afternoon to two counts each of attempted carjacking and reckless aggravated assault, and one count each of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a weapon, and evading arrest.
10Listens: TN law requires car crashes to be reported to the state, not for officers to be sent to all crashes
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department announced Monday that starting on September 1, officers would not respond to most non-injury car crashes. Some viewers reached out and asked WBIR if the decision violated state law, specifically TN Code § 55-10-106 and TN Code § 55-12-104 which require car crashes to be reported to state leaders and for drivers to immediately notify local law enforcement agencies if they are involved in most crashes.
wvlt.tv
Election 2022: Roane County
Biography: Beard is from Midway, Tennessee. She studied at Roane State Community College, the University of Tennessee and then earned a Master of Business Administration degree at Tennessee Tech University. She works as an operations specialist employed by Kimco corporation. Victoria Bowers-Gaskins. Race: County Executive. Party: Independent. Biography: Bowers-Gaskin is...
WBIR
BCSO finds 18-year-old following brief manhunt after they say he pulled a gun on a deputy
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office said they were looking for an 18-year-old Tuesday evening after he pulled a gun on a deputy and ran away near the Hamilton Crossing Shopping Center in Alcoa. Authorities said a deputy saw Quinn Gabriel Rayder, 18, in the parking lot...
TBI investigating July incident in which man died after interacting with ORPD
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into what led to the death of a man during an encounter on July 24 with Oak Ridge police. The man has been identified as Tyler Jones, 39. On the afternoon of July 24, Oak Ridge Police Department...
WTVCFOX
'We definitely need to do better than that' only 23% of Tennesseans getting COVID booster
Covid-19 booster shots are the talk of the town as Hamilton County averages 135 cases of infection per day. President Biden's administration is pushing for booster shots for those who are eligible to put a stop to this surge. Jake Standefer, Pharmacist at Access Pharmacy. says booster vaccines are the...
WTVC
BCSO: Two men charged after shooting toward Bradley County father and child
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Bradley County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Sunday, July 31 around 11:00 a.m. in the area of Buchanan Road. When officers arrived, they found nobody until they received a call coming from a man who said he and his child had been shot at the Walmart Supercenter off Treasury Drive.
Knoxville responds to calls for more sidewalks, plans coming soon
The City of Knoxville says it is answering residents' calls for more sidewalks and sidewalk repairs.
The Advocate & Democrat
Sweetwater, TN
423
Followers
649
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT
The Advocate & Democrat serves Sweetwater, Madisonville and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.https://www.advocateanddemocrat.com/
Comments / 0