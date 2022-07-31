Monroe County Criminal court for July 2022

In a special called meeting by the Crossville City Council Tuesday night the City Attorney recommended the City Manger, Greg Wood, be suspended for three weeks. The suspension arises from the City’s actions on Wednesday, July 27th, when Police and City Fire Units converged on the Village Inn Hotel and ultimately displaced over 100 tenants using a condemnation order. The basis for the condemnation order according to the City included unsafe living conditions at the Village Inn. Tenants were given 12 hours to vacate the premises and seven days to return for their personal possessions.

CROSSVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO