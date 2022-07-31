ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Playing mini golf ‘fore’ a good cause

By Madonna Mantione
 3 days ago

K INGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — People hit the ‘links’ in a unique way Sunday afternoon in Luzerne County. Mini-golfers of all ages teed up to play 18 fun and unique holes inside the Osterhout Free Library in Wilkes-Barre.

It’s the first time since 2019, the Rotary Club of Wilkes-Barre put on its annual ‘All Fore Books’ fundraiser.
Kids and kids at heart putted through obstacle courses around the library. All proceeds support children’s programming to help young readers in our community succeed.

“Since the pandemic is easing up a little bit, we’re able to hold more and more programs in-person and do more outreach, visit schools and daycares and things like that,” Richard Miller, the Executive Director of Osterhout Free Library.

“We have a group of amazing sponsors and everyone that came out to play really gets a chance to experience the library in a different way and could be more exposed to the additional resources that they do provide, outside of normally checking a book out and taking it home,” said Ahmad Ali, President of the Wilkes-Barre Rotary Club.

‘All Fore Books’ is one of two major fundraisers the rotary club hosts each year.

