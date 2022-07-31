City officials to break ground on new west Montgomery fire station

www.wsfa.com
WSFA
Death investigation underway in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A death investigation is underway in Montgomery County. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a body was located in the area of Jewell Court in the Hope Hull community. Google Maps show the area is located off U.S. 31 and Mobile Highway. The...
WSFA
Lowndes County residents hoping for relief to sewage problem
HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A stream of wastewater runs between two mobile homes in Hayneville, forcing residents to watch where they step. Sometimes they walk on cinder blocks to stay out of the sewage. “I told the mayor about it,” said resident Charles Shine. “I called him on the phone...
wtvy.com
2 incidents prompt Elmore Correctional Facility lockdown
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alabama Department of Corrections facility in Elmore County was placed on lockdown Tuesday after two incidents. ADOC said the lockdown happened inside a housing unit at Elmore Correctional Facility and involved two incidents between inmates. ADOC said the facility has since returned to normal...
alabamanews.net
Sheriff: Elmore County Deputy Shoots Suspect
An Elmore County Sheriff’s deputy shot a suspect who had a gun, according to Sheriff Bill Franklin. Franklin tells Alabama News Network it happened around 11PM Monday in the Cherokee Trail area. He says deputies were called to a home after a woman said one of her sons had shot another son in the leg.
WTVM
National Night Out aims to strengthen relationship between law enforcement, community
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - National Night Out events are planned around the country Tuesday, providing an opportunity to bring law enforcement officers and neighbors together under positive circumstances. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign. Millions of neighborhoods host block parties, cookouts, and other community events. There are safety...
elmoreautauganews.com
Autauga Commission addresses Personnel Decisions, School Resource Officers
Top Photo: An Autauga County resident addresses concerns regarding road paving at Tuesday’s commission meeting. Autauga County commissioners got together Tuesday night for a regular meeting in which they addressed multiple issues facing residents including the approval to hire new employees for the Metro Jail and also to allow 4-H to use the R.H. Kirkpatrick Arena for various activities.
WSFA
City of Montgomery asks for input on homelessness
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Homelessness is not a new issue in Montgomery, but city leaders are looking for new ideas to handle it. Mayor Steven Reed addressed homelessness in the Capital City at Tuesday’s council meeting. In the spring, Reed launched a new task force aimed at addressing issues...
WSFA
First responders engage with community during National Night Out
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Despite rain in the forecast and gray skies, Montgomery police and emergency officials still showed out for a National Night Out event at Carver High School. Police Chief Darryl Albert said it is an important part of uniting officers with residents in the fight against violent...
Possible kidnapping under investigation in east Alabama, person in custody
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — Law enforcement are investigating a possible kidnapping in an area off Highway 34 near Lake Martin. Chief Deputy Fred White with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call Monday of a young girl wandering on the road. Deputies were able to locate the 12-year-old girl, who has […]
WSFA
Crash causes delays on I-65 SB near U.S. 82
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash caused heavy delays Monday morning on Interstate 65 southbound near U.S 82 and the Southern Boulevard exit. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened at exit 168, also known as U.S. 82/ South Boulevard. It caused the right lanes and right shoulder to be blocked.
WSFA
Montgomery to receive $300,000 for air service improvements
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery is one of 25 cities across the country that will receive grant money to improve air service, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Wednesday. The capital city will receive funds totaling $300,000, according to the news release from the Small Community Air Service Development Program.
Man arrested after shooting at Coosa County deputy
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was arrested after breaking into someone’s home and firing a shot at an officer Thursday in Coosa County. According to Coosa County Sheriff’s, officers received a call from a resident on Coosa County Road 39, saying that someone had broken into their home. After arriving Deputy Logan Mitchell […]
alabamanews.net
“National Night Out” to Be Celebrated with Events in Montgomery
National Night Out will be celebrated with events throughout Montgomery on Tuesday night. This event is part of a nationwide crime-fighting effort, designed to get people to meet their neighbors and law enforcement officers. It’s estimated that 38 million people will take part in 16,000 U.S. communities. People are...
WSFA
Kidnapping arrest made after child found wandering in Tallapoosa County
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A kidnapping investigation is underway in Tallapoosa County, and one suspect is in custody. Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said his department responded to a possible kidnapping call Monday morning on County Road 34 just south of Dadeville. He said the investigation led them to a 12-year-old girl wandering down a road. She was taken in for medical assistance.
Woman kidnapped Tuesday in Montgomery found unharmed; suspect in custody
UPDATE: Saquan Edwards was captured about 11 a.m. around the area of Lagoon Park in Montgomery. Montgomery police and ALEA’s Aviation Unit made the arrest. The victim was also found unharmed, in Edward’s vehicle. EARLIER: A search is underway for a man sought in an early-morning kidnapping in...
WSFA
Man, 24, dead in single-vehicle Montgomery crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 24-year-old has died after a single-vehicle crash in Montgomery Sunday. According to Montgomery police, the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Capwood Curve. When officers arrived at the crash scene, they found a 2004 Toyota Tundra. The driver, Martinez Santiago, was fatally injured and pronounced dead.
WSFA
Wisconsin murder suspect caught in Alabama
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect wanted in connection to a Tuesday homicide in Green Bay, Wisconsin, has been arrested in Alabama, according to law enforcement. U.S. Marshal Marty Keely confirmed to WBRC that Caleb Anderson was taken into custody in the city of Helena, located south of Birmingham, Wednesday afternoon.
WSFA
Pike County Sheriff’s Office: Who killed Mike Mills?
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - November 23, 2013 is a day Donna Mills will remember for the rest of her life. That night, Donna’s husband, Mike Mills, went to work at the Hillmart Convenience Store in the Spring Hill Community in Pike County. The 51-year-old, described as a friendly family man, worked at the store part-time and with Pike County Transit.
WSFA
Feds announce water infrastructure initiative in Lowndes County
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There is new hope for many residents in Lowndes County. Some of the country’s top environmental officials paid a visit Tuesday, committing to improvements for decades-old sewage conditions. Leaders from the Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Agriculture and Biden administration announced a new water infrastructure plan for underserved rural communities across the country.
Feds promise help to Alabama communities, others plagued by raw sewage problems
When there’s heavy rain, human waste from the pond of sewage across the street from Charlie Mae Holcomb’s home covers her front yard in rural Alabama. She can’t remember how many times she’s had to rip the flooring out of her small brick house because raw sewage backed up out the pipes.
