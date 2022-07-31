Brown, Gramaglia to attend funeral of Rochester Police Officer

www.wivb.com
Four Rochester natives arrested, led police on chase across two WNY counties
One woman is being charged with a felony, and three men with outstanding warrants were arrested in Orleans County after leading police on a chase from Lockport.
Man shot on Niagara Street Tuesday night
Buffalo Police told 7 News a man was shot on Niagara Street near Hertel just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
Someone Is Breaking Into Cars At These Western New York Parks
The place you have always taken your children for a nice family walk may not be as safe as you once thought. Kristine Bailey took her kids for a nature walk on Monday, like she would on any given week. They stopped at Stiglmeier Park on Losson Rd, a favorite amongst the kids.
Thruway traffic stop in Buffalo leads to felony gun arrest of Dunkirk man
A traffic stop on I-190 in the city of Buffalo led to a felony gun arrest of a Dunkirk man. State Police say troopers pulled over 25-year-old Bryan Colon-Colon for a vehicle and traffic violation Monday afternoon, shortly after 4 pm. Further investigation determined that Colon-Colon had a suspended license. Troopers arranged to have the vehicle towed off the Thruway, and while completing a vehicle inventory, a loaded defaced Taurus model G2C handgun with 12 live rounds was discovered on the passenger side floor.
Crane operator killed in Tonawanda
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A crane operator in the Town of Tonawanda died after an incident at the Mid River Marina on Wednesday afternoon, according to a National Grid spokesman. National Grid says they received a call at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday that there was a motor vehicle accident involving poles and wires. National Grid turned […]
Man shot near Bailey and Davidson Tuesday night
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a man is recovering after being shot Tuesday night. It happened around 8 p.m. near Bailey Avenue and Davidson Avenue. Police said a man was shot and taken to ECMC in a civilian vehicle to be treated. Anyone with information is...
Owner of Newfane farm sanctuary charged with grand larceny, released
New York State Police said they were processing the arrest of Tracy Murphy, the owner of Asha's, on Tuesday morning.
Tonawanda dentist sentenced for attempted forcible touching of female patient
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former Tonawanda dentist has been sentenced to jail time for attempted forcible touching of female patient. Tiberiu Sfintescu, 75, of Williamsville was sentenced to 45 days in jail. Sfintescu pleaded guilty to one count of attempted forcible touching (class “B” misdemeanor) in May. As part...
National Night Out returns after two years to unite police and the community
National Night Out is back after a two year pandemic-caused hiatus. The event brings celebrations that include food, dancing and bounce houses to 40 different block clubs across the City of Buffalo.
Deputies at Erie County Holding Center prevent suicide
No injuries were reported when he was evaluated by medical personnel.
Buffalo man pleads guilty to causing toddler's death
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man on Monday admitted to causing injuries that led to the death of his girlfriend's 17-month-old daughter. Robert Dumas, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree. The Erie County District Attorney's Office said Dumas repeatedly assaulted Simone Calhoun at a home on Hirschbeck Avenue in Buffalo in September, 2020.
West Seneca man arraigned for murder
The 29-year-old victim was taken by ambulance to ECMC where he was pronounced dead.
Town of Tonawanda man facing manslaughter charge following fight
TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A Town of Tonawanda man has been arraigned on charges for the death of a 19-year-old during an April 20 fight. Michael Atkinson, 22, of Town of Tonawanda was arraigned on Monday on an indictment charging him with one count of manslaughter in the first degree (class “B” violent felony) and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (class “C” violent felony).
The 'Lucky Duck Scavenger Hunt' set to return for third year
This year the hunt will take place from August 5 to August 14 and according to its Facebook page at least 10 local police agencies are participating.
Buffalo man pleads guilty in death of 17-month-old girl
Robert L. Dumas, 36, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter.
Asha's Farm Sanctuary owner arrested for grand larceny of cows, arraigned in Niagara County court
NEWFANE, N.Y. — The owner of Asha’s Farm Sanctuary was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly refusing to return cows to their owner. Tracy Murphy, 59, of Newfane was arrested for third-degree grand larceny (a class "D" felony). She was arraigned at the Niagara County Correctional Facility in front...
Buffalo Man Accused of Spreading Rubbish
A Buffalo man is accused of scattering rubbish in Eldred. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, 44-year-old Leon Hughes deposited multiple household items on private property in Eldred. Charges are pending.
West Seneca Man Charged for Friday Night Murder
WEST SENECA, NY – A 24-year-old man is in custody after his arrest for the...
West Seneca Man Charged In Horrific Fatal Stabbing On Edson Street
A man has been charged for grisly stabbing death in West Seneca. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that the 24-year-old man was arraigned on Saturday afternoon by West Seneca Town Court Justice Shannon Filbert. Jairus J. Kedzierski of West Seneca was arrested on one count of Murder in the Second Degree.
National Night Out events happening Tuesday across WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Neighborhoods and municipalities across Western New York are holding community events for National Night Out on Tuesday. “National Night Out is a time to celebrate the partnership between the Buffalo Police Department and all of the members of the community who help to make us safer and stronger," Mayor Byron Brown said.
