Buffalo, NY

Brown, Gramaglia to attend funeral of Rochester Police Officer

By Aidan Joly
WIVB
 3 days ago
www.wivb.com

chautauquatoday.com

Thruway traffic stop in Buffalo leads to felony gun arrest of Dunkirk man

A traffic stop on I-190 in the city of Buffalo led to a felony gun arrest of a Dunkirk man. State Police say troopers pulled over 25-year-old Bryan Colon-Colon for a vehicle and traffic violation Monday afternoon, shortly after 4 pm. Further investigation determined that Colon-Colon had a suspended license. Troopers arranged to have the vehicle towed off the Thruway, and while completing a vehicle inventory, a loaded defaced Taurus model G2C handgun with 12 live rounds was discovered on the passenger side floor.
BUFFALO, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
City
Rochester, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Crane operator killed in Tonawanda

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A crane operator in the Town of Tonawanda died after an incident at the Mid River Marina on Wednesday afternoon, according to a National Grid spokesman. National Grid says they received a call at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday that there was a motor vehicle accident involving poles and wires. National Grid turned […]
TONAWANDA, NY
2 On Your Side

Man shot near Bailey and Davidson Tuesday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a man is recovering after being shot Tuesday night. It happened around 8 p.m. near Bailey Avenue and Davidson Avenue. Police said a man was shot and taken to ECMC in a civilian vehicle to be treated. Anyone with information is...
BUFFALO, NY
Person
Byron Brown
2 On Your Side

Buffalo man pleads guilty to causing toddler's death

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man on Monday admitted to causing injuries that led to the death of his girlfriend's 17-month-old daughter. Robert Dumas, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree. The Erie County District Attorney's Office said Dumas repeatedly assaulted Simone Calhoun at a home on Hirschbeck Avenue in Buffalo in September, 2020.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Town of Tonawanda man facing manslaughter charge following fight

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A Town of Tonawanda man has been arraigned on charges for the death of a 19-year-old during an April 20 fight. Michael Atkinson, 22, of Town of Tonawanda was arraigned on Monday on an indictment charging him with one count of manslaughter in the first degree (class “B” violent felony) and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (class “C” violent felony).
TONAWANDA, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wesb.com

Buffalo Man Accused of Spreading Rubbish

A Buffalo man is accused of scattering rubbish in Eldred. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, 44-year-old Leon Hughes deposited multiple household items on private property in Eldred. Charges are pending.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

National Night Out events happening Tuesday across WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Neighborhoods and municipalities across Western New York are holding community events for National Night Out on Tuesday. “National Night Out is a time to celebrate the partnership between the Buffalo Police Department and all of the members of the community who help to make us safer and stronger," Mayor Byron Brown said.
BUFFALO, NY

