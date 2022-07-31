ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hart County, KY

2 Elizabethtown men charged with killing elderly Hart Co. man

 3 days ago
Wave 3

Man arrested in rape, death of neighbor indicted

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Grand Jury has returned an indictment against a man who is on Kentucky’s Sex Offender Registry in the death of his neighbor. James Allen Peters, 66, of Louisville, was indicted on one count each of murder, rape and burglary, along with two counts of voyeurism.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Charges added for Jeffersonville mother accused of infant neglect

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The Jeffersonville Police Department has filed to charge a Jeffersonville mother, accused of neglecting a 49-day-old infant and lying to law enforcement officials during investigation. Officials are seeking charges for 20-year-old Shelby Hayes, stating investigators believe she committed the offenses of neglect of a dependent and...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
Leitchfield man convicted 2.5 years ago for meth trafficking arrested again for meth trafficking by Leitchfield PD

A Leitchfield man convicted two-and-a-half years ago for trafficking in methamphetamine has been arrested again for drug trafficking. Monday night at approximately 10:45, Leitchfield Police Officer Tamara Jupin executed a traffic stop on Floyd Street on a Chevrolet Suburban with only one working headlight. Upon making contact with the driver, 45-year-old Christopher W. Coates, he gave Jupin permission to search the vehicle.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Investigators working to indentify human remains found in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There’s a mystery in Jefferson County. Authorities recently found human remains in Louisville. First reported by the Courtier-Journal, Jefferson County Deputy Coroner, Scott Russ, tells Spectrum News 1 Louisville Metro Police Department’s homicide unit was there. Russ says the coroner’s office was alerted.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Oldham County police: 62-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — Officials are investigating a motorcycle crash in Oldham County that left a man dead. Just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oldham County emergency services, police, fire, and EMS responded to a report of a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck pulling a trailer.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Man arrested in connection to double shooting in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --A man accused of shooting two people on East Kentucky Street, leaving one dead and one hurt, is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. Jaaron McAtee is facing murder and attempted murder charges for Friday's shooting in Old Louisville near Interstate 65. According to court records,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

More stolen equipment returned to Falls of Rough Fire Department

More of the over $10,000 in equipment stolen from the Falls of Rough Fire Department has been recovered. Grayson County Deputy Sean Fentress returned the pilfered equipment to Fire Chief David Mercer on Saturday afternoon. Mercer said the recovered equipment included turnout boots, hand tools, chain saws, and coolers among other items.
FALLS OF ROUGH, KY
k105.com

Clarkson man arrested after fleeing Clarkson police chief at ‘well over 100 miles per hour’

A Clarkson man has been arrested after fleeing Clarkson Police Chief Buck Meredith at “well over 100 miles per hour,” the chief said. Monday night at approximately 7:45, Meredith attempted to stop a Nissan SUV, being driven by 47-year-old Robert J. Bradley, who was speeding on South Patterson Street. Bradley, though, fled Meredith south on South Patterson, with Meredith stating that Bradley almost hit a vehicle as he turned left onto Peonia Road.
CLARKSON, KY
WHAS11

Alleged robbery suspect leads police on chase through Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police say a 40-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a GameStop and then leading police on a chase through the city. Officers with LMPD's Sixth Division were assisting West Buechel Police around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday after the GameStop on Mall Road was robbed.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man arrested after police pursuit that ended at JCPS bus compound

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after a police pursuit that ended at the JCPS bus compound Sunday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the 6th Division responded to assist the West Buechel Police Department on a robbery call at the Game Stop on the 3600 block of Mall Road. Officers got information about the suspect vehicle and located it on Shepherdsville Road.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Woman says she was pepper sprayed while hiking in Cherokee Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A masked man wielding pepper spray and a taser was at Cherokee Park over the weekend. Louisville Metro Police confirmed it received reports of this happening over the weekend. According to police, the man approached at least three people — men and women — on trails...
LOUISVILLE, KY

