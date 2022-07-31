2 Elizabethtown men charged with killing elderly Hart Co. man

www.k105.com
Related
Wave 3
Man arrested in rape, death of neighbor indicted
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Grand Jury has returned an indictment against a man who is on Kentucky’s Sex Offender Registry in the death of his neighbor. James Allen Peters, 66, of Louisville, was indicted on one count each of murder, rape and burglary, along with two counts of voyeurism.
Wave 3
Charges added for Jeffersonville mother accused of infant neglect
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The Jeffersonville Police Department has filed to charge a Jeffersonville mother, accused of neglecting a 49-day-old infant and lying to law enforcement officials during investigation. Officials are seeking charges for 20-year-old Shelby Hayes, stating investigators believe she committed the offenses of neglect of a dependent and...
Wave 3
Louisville man arrested on domestic violence charges after alleged physical assault to ex-girlfriend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man appeared in court on Tuesday after police say he physically assaulted his alleged ex-girlfriend. On June 8, 35-year-old Dominic Tilford went to his ex-girlfriend’s home and became upset after she told him to leave. Tilford grabbed her by her hair and punched...
k105.com
Grayson Co. Sheriff’s Office 6 month Activity Report: Over 350 arrests, over 115 cases opened
The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office has released its January through June 2022 Activity Report. “We at the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office feel that it is important for our citizens to be able to keep up with what their deputies are doing by keeping track of our activities,” Sheriff Norman Chaffins said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wave 3
Police investigating after patrol car struck by vehicle in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigation is underway after a Louisville Metro Police patrol car was hit by another vehicle early Tuesday morning in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. Calls came in around 6 a.m. on Tuesday to the intersection of Taylor Blvd. and Queen Ave., according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.
k105.com
Leitchfield man convicted 2.5 years ago for meth trafficking arrested again for meth trafficking by Leitchfield PD
A Leitchfield man convicted two-and-a-half years ago for trafficking in methamphetamine has been arrested again for drug trafficking. Monday night at approximately 10:45, Leitchfield Police Officer Tamara Jupin executed a traffic stop on Floyd Street on a Chevrolet Suburban with only one working headlight. Upon making contact with the driver, 45-year-old Christopher W. Coates, he gave Jupin permission to search the vehicle.
spectrumnews1.com
Investigators working to indentify human remains found in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There’s a mystery in Jefferson County. Authorities recently found human remains in Louisville. First reported by the Courtier-Journal, Jefferson County Deputy Coroner, Scott Russ, tells Spectrum News 1 Louisville Metro Police Department’s homicide unit was there. Russ says the coroner’s office was alerted.
Wave 3
Murder charge added for Louisville man accused of hit-and-run while intoxicated
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man entered a plea of not guilty in court after being accused of killing one person and injuring another in a hit-and-run while intoxicated last summer. On July 9, 2021, 43-year-old Mosker Winston was allegedly driving under the influence and hit two pedestrians on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLKY.com
Oldham County police: 62-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — Officials are investigating a motorcycle crash in Oldham County that left a man dead. Just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oldham County emergency services, police, fire, and EMS responded to a report of a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck pulling a trailer.
k105.com
Clarkson man nabbed with over ounce of meth, cash, during roadblock in Clarkson
A roadblock by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, including K-9 Officer Zeus, and Leitchfield and Clarkson Police Departments resulted in the seizure of over an ounce of methamphetamine and the arrest of a Clarkson man on Friday night. In addition to the sheriff’s office and Clarkson PD, participating in...
wdrb.com
Man arrested in connection to double shooting in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --A man accused of shooting two people on East Kentucky Street, leaving one dead and one hurt, is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. Jaaron McAtee is facing murder and attempted murder charges for Friday's shooting in Old Louisville near Interstate 65. According to court records,...
935wain.com
Sheriff’s Office Arrests Adair County Man On Felony Drug, Resisting Charges
On Friday, July 29th, 2022 at 8:39 pm, Adair County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Deputy Chandler Staten and Chief Deputy Brandon Hitch were dispatched to Lampton Lane, to investigate a suspicious male in the area. Upon locating that male, he was identified as Joshua Arnold, 40, of Columbia. After a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
Woman charged with armed robbery of Louisville bank, restaurant and smoke shop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville woman is in custody after committing several armed robberies at Louisville area businesses in the past few weeks. Shelby Kahler, age 28, was arrested by Louisville Metro Police on Monday. Police say that on the night of June 26, Kahler walked into...
k105.com
More stolen equipment returned to Falls of Rough Fire Department
More of the over $10,000 in equipment stolen from the Falls of Rough Fire Department has been recovered. Grayson County Deputy Sean Fentress returned the pilfered equipment to Fire Chief David Mercer on Saturday afternoon. Mercer said the recovered equipment included turnout boots, hand tools, chain saws, and coolers among other items.
k105.com
Clarkson man arrested after fleeing Clarkson police chief at ‘well over 100 miles per hour’
A Clarkson man has been arrested after fleeing Clarkson Police Chief Buck Meredith at “well over 100 miles per hour,” the chief said. Monday night at approximately 7:45, Meredith attempted to stop a Nissan SUV, being driven by 47-year-old Robert J. Bradley, who was speeding on South Patterson Street. Bradley, though, fled Meredith south on South Patterson, with Meredith stating that Bradley almost hit a vehicle as he turned left onto Peonia Road.
WBKO
Hardin County Sheriff’s Office to deliver supplies, gift cards to Eastern Kentucky
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that donations of bottled water and gift cards are currently being accepted to benefit those affected by disastrous flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Those interested in donating bottled water can do so by visiting a drop-off site located at...
Alleged robbery suspect leads police on chase through Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police say a 40-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a GameStop and then leading police on a chase through the city. Officers with LMPD's Sixth Division were assisting West Buechel Police around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday after the GameStop on Mall Road was robbed.
WLKY.com
Disgraced Jeffersonville funeral home owner appears in court for second time
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A disgraced Jeffersonville funeral home owner appeared in a Clark County courtroom for the second time -- producing documents as requested by a court order given two weeks ago. The hearing lasted no more than 30 minutes but left families frustrated, feeling as if Lankford has...
Wave 3
Man arrested after police pursuit that ended at JCPS bus compound
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after a police pursuit that ended at the JCPS bus compound Sunday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the 6th Division responded to assist the West Buechel Police Department on a robbery call at the Game Stop on the 3600 block of Mall Road. Officers got information about the suspect vehicle and located it on Shepherdsville Road.
wdrb.com
Woman says she was pepper sprayed while hiking in Cherokee Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A masked man wielding pepper spray and a taser was at Cherokee Park over the weekend. Louisville Metro Police confirmed it received reports of this happening over the weekend. According to police, the man approached at least three people — men and women — on trails...
Comments / 3