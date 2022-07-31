ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skippack, PA

Playcrafters presents ‘Miracle on South Division Street’ in Skippack

By For MediaNews Group
Norristown Times Herald
 3 days ago
www.timesherald.com

Norristown Times Herald

Bethlehem’s Musikfest begins 10-day run on Friday [Events roundup]

The following events are planned for the week ahead throughout the region:. • Musikfest, America’s largest free music festival featuring more than 500 acts on 16 stages, opens Friday and runs through Aug. 14 in downtown Bethlehem. In addition to the continuous free music spanning a wide array of genres, the Wind Creek Steel Stage presents ticketed concerts nightly. Scheduled to appear are Boyz II Men on Thursday (preview night), Kip Moore on Friday, Willie Nelson & Family on Saturday, Poison on Sunday, Counting Crows on Monday, Ziggy Marley on Tuesday, Disturbed on Wednesday, Kelsea Ballerini on Aug. 11, Ja Rule and Ashanti on Aug. 12, Alabama on Aug. 13 and Olga Tanon on Aug. 14. The free entertainment starts at 4 p.m. Friday and noon from Saturday through Aug. 14. For more information including daily schedules and band bios, visit musikfest.org.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Phoenixville to host fifth annual VegFest Aug. 13

Phoenixville’s annual VegFest will be making its return after a two year break due to the pandemic. Happening next Saturday, Aug. 13, the vegan food festival, featuring live music and vendors, will take place at Reeves Park. “The event is about creating awareness about veganism and animal welfare,” said...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Winning Mega Millions® ticket sold at East Norriton 7-Eleven

A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Montgomery County sold a winning Mega Millions® ticket worth $1 million for the Friday, July 29 drawing. The ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 13-36-45-57-67, but not the yellow Mega Ball 14, to win $1 million, less applicable withholding. 7-Eleven, 226 West Germantown...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Man admits role in straw purchase scheme in Montgomery and Bucks counties

NORRISTOWN – A Philadelphia man has admitted to participating in a straw purchase scheme with several others in Montgomery and Bucks counties. Tyzeem S. Kinney, 19, of 2700 block of West Eyre Street, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court to charges of corrupt organizations, illegal transfer of a firearm to ineligible persons and conspiracy in connection with incidents that occurred in the two counties between 2020 and 2021.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Skippack, PA
New York State
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Norristown Times Herald

Overall unemployment rates across region, Pennsylvania continue recovery

The unemployment picture across Pennsylvania and the region continues to show improvement despite slight downward fluctuations in unemployment rates in several counties from May to June. That is according to data released Tuesday, Aug. 2, by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry. Greater Philadelphia. Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Norristown Times Herald

Southeastern Pennsylvania set for heat advisory Thursday

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the warm corner of Pennsylvania, the southeast. Berks, Chester, Montgomery, Delaware counties are among the spots in the advisory for Thursday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Heat indexes of 100 to 103 degrees are possible, according to the advisory. The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Norristown Times Herald

Montco to acquire 1-acre property near Green Lane Park

NORRISTOWN — A land acquisition in the works could make Green Lane Park even bigger. The Montgomery County Commissioners voted unanimously last month to acquire just over an acre of property in Upper Frederick Township near the park, and start the process of integrating it. During their July 21...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
David Scott
Norristown Times Herald

Local Red Cross volunteers in Kentucky to help flooding victims

LANSDALE — When the call came last week, a pair of local volunteers dropped everything to help out, and they’re making a difference one day at a time. And during a brief break on Monday afternoon, Heidi Dampman of King of Prussia and Mary Noll of Lower Gwynedd took a few minutes to report back from a local Red Cross headquarters in Lexington, Kentucky, on how they’re helping the victims of severe flooding there. The Appalachian region has been hit with massive flooding in torrential rains since last week, wiping out communities with at least 30 people killed and hundreds unaccounted for.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Communication Solutions Group expands team

JENKINTOWN — The Communication Solutions Group, a public relations and marketing firm based in eastern Montgomery County, continues to grow after celebrating 30 years in business in 2021. Company President Leza Raffel announced the addition of two new staffers and promotion of a current staffer to the firm which...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Pickering campus dean named ‘educator of distinction’

PHOENIXVILLE — Mark Cottom, dean of students at the Technical College High School Pickering Campus, was recently recognized with the Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction award, a special program within the National Society of High School Scholars that honors educators worldwide. Each year, student members of NSHSS are invited...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA

