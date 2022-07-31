Playcrafters presents ‘Miracle on South Division Street’ in Skippack

www.timesherald.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Norristown Times Herald
Bethlehem’s Musikfest begins 10-day run on Friday [Events roundup]
The following events are planned for the week ahead throughout the region:. • Musikfest, America’s largest free music festival featuring more than 500 acts on 16 stages, opens Friday and runs through Aug. 14 in downtown Bethlehem. In addition to the continuous free music spanning a wide array of genres, the Wind Creek Steel Stage presents ticketed concerts nightly. Scheduled to appear are Boyz II Men on Thursday (preview night), Kip Moore on Friday, Willie Nelson & Family on Saturday, Poison on Sunday, Counting Crows on Monday, Ziggy Marley on Tuesday, Disturbed on Wednesday, Kelsea Ballerini on Aug. 11, Ja Rule and Ashanti on Aug. 12, Alabama on Aug. 13 and Olga Tanon on Aug. 14. The free entertainment starts at 4 p.m. Friday and noon from Saturday through Aug. 14. For more information including daily schedules and band bios, visit musikfest.org.
Norristown Times Herald
Phoenixville to host fifth annual VegFest Aug. 13
Phoenixville’s annual VegFest will be making its return after a two year break due to the pandemic. Happening next Saturday, Aug. 13, the vegan food festival, featuring live music and vendors, will take place at Reeves Park. “The event is about creating awareness about veganism and animal welfare,” said...
Norristown Times Herald
Winning Mega Millions® ticket sold at East Norriton 7-Eleven
A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Montgomery County sold a winning Mega Millions® ticket worth $1 million for the Friday, July 29 drawing. The ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 13-36-45-57-67, but not the yellow Mega Ball 14, to win $1 million, less applicable withholding. 7-Eleven, 226 West Germantown...
Norristown Times Herald
Man admits role in straw purchase scheme in Montgomery and Bucks counties
NORRISTOWN – A Philadelphia man has admitted to participating in a straw purchase scheme with several others in Montgomery and Bucks counties. Tyzeem S. Kinney, 19, of 2700 block of West Eyre Street, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court to charges of corrupt organizations, illegal transfer of a firearm to ineligible persons and conspiracy in connection with incidents that occurred in the two counties between 2020 and 2021.
Norristown Times Herald
Overall unemployment rates across region, Pennsylvania continue recovery
The unemployment picture across Pennsylvania and the region continues to show improvement despite slight downward fluctuations in unemployment rates in several counties from May to June. That is according to data released Tuesday, Aug. 2, by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry. Greater Philadelphia. Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties...
Norristown Times Herald
Southeastern Pennsylvania set for heat advisory Thursday
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the warm corner of Pennsylvania, the southeast. Berks, Chester, Montgomery, Delaware counties are among the spots in the advisory for Thursday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Heat indexes of 100 to 103 degrees are possible, according to the advisory. The...
Norristown Times Herald
Montco to acquire 1-acre property near Green Lane Park
NORRISTOWN — A land acquisition in the works could make Green Lane Park even bigger. The Montgomery County Commissioners voted unanimously last month to acquire just over an acre of property in Upper Frederick Township near the park, and start the process of integrating it. During their July 21...
Norristown Times Herald
Montgomery County Sheriff Office’s honor guard earns top honors in state
NORRISTOWN — Another win for the good guys. The Montgomery County Sheriff Office’s honor guard were honored for winning first place at the 99th Annual Pennsylvania Sheriff’s Association Conference held in Altoona, Blair County, July 12 – 16. It’s been a busy time for this highly...
Norristown Times Herald
Local Red Cross volunteers in Kentucky to help flooding victims
LANSDALE — When the call came last week, a pair of local volunteers dropped everything to help out, and they’re making a difference one day at a time. And during a brief break on Monday afternoon, Heidi Dampman of King of Prussia and Mary Noll of Lower Gwynedd took a few minutes to report back from a local Red Cross headquarters in Lexington, Kentucky, on how they’re helping the victims of severe flooding there. The Appalachian region has been hit with massive flooding in torrential rains since last week, wiping out communities with at least 30 people killed and hundreds unaccounted for.
Norristown Times Herald
Communication Solutions Group expands team
JENKINTOWN — The Communication Solutions Group, a public relations and marketing firm based in eastern Montgomery County, continues to grow after celebrating 30 years in business in 2021. Company President Leza Raffel announced the addition of two new staffers and promotion of a current staffer to the firm which...
Norristown Times Herald
Pickering campus dean named ‘educator of distinction’
PHOENIXVILLE — Mark Cottom, dean of students at the Technical College High School Pickering Campus, was recently recognized with the Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction award, a special program within the National Society of High School Scholars that honors educators worldwide. Each year, student members of NSHSS are invited...
