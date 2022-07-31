Nonprofit creates opportunities for formerly incarcerated

spectrumlocalnews.com
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Texas Principal Reinstated after 3 Days From Suspension Over Active Shooter IncidentTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Uvalde School Principal is Suspended Because She Knew About Existing ProblemsTom HandyUvalde, TX
Texas Landlord Orders Manager To Make Tenant Miserable So They'd Move
One of the tactics was to replace the air conditioner with a broken one.
'Opportunity Home' | San Antonio Housing Authority changes name and logo
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Housing Authority on Wednesday announced their name change and unveiled their new logo on Twitter. The organization formerly known as SAHA has changed their name to "Opportunity Home San Antonio" accompanied by a yellow and blue logo. In the past, SAHA has come...
Texas has 3 of the top U.S. cities with serious bug problems in new report
San Antonio is not on the list, and we're okay with that.
San Antonio Current
San Antonio Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez pulls no punches in calling out anti-abortion activists
After the rancorous public comment session for Tuesday's city council vote on a resolution supporting abortion rights, District 2 Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez had choice words for some anti-abortion activists in attendance. McKee-Rodriguez, one of nine San Antonio council members who supported the resolution, sent his "love and gratitude" to those...
Texans explain why they’re leaving, or have left, the Lone Star State
Texans are ready to leave the state.
KSAT 12
Need school supplies? Back-to-school bash by Spurs Give offering free resources to San Antonio community
SAN ANTONIO – A back-to-school bash on Sunday at the AT&T Center is offering free school resources to the San Antonio community. Spurs Give has partnered with local organizations, businesses and nonprofits to bring free resources and services for kids and families to help prepare for the new school year. The event will take place from noon to 4 p.m.
KSAT 12
Rising housing costs out of reach for people transitioning from homelessness
SAN ANTONIO - – Sky-high housing costs affect us all, but they’re hitting people experiencing homelessness especially hard. SAMMinistries helped Anthony Wolfe move into a shelter downtown that used to be a hotel and was converted about a year ago. “I actually lived on the streets, under bridges,...
kut.org
San Antonio’s ‘heat islands’ are disproportionately affecting low-income neighborhoods
San Antonio has seen over 50 days of 100-plus-degree weather so far this year and is likely to break the record for the most in a calendar year. While weathering the Texas heat continues to be an issue across the state, it’s proving to be especially difficult for low-income communities in San Antonio. Edgar Sandoval, a national desk reporter for The New York Times based in San Antonio, joined the Texas Standard to share his latest findings from the Alamo City’s “Heat Island Effect.”
Viral TikTok warns San Antonio residents about stowaways in truck beds
Be sure to check your truck.
San Antonio police prepare for active threat situations following Uvalde
SAPD met with state officials to discuss active threat action.
KSAT 12
How can a gun be removed from someone deemed to be a threat? KSAT Explains
SAN ANTONIO – It seems to happen after every mass shooting -- the shooter’s past or behavior is identified as a missed red flag. Some Texas lawmakers who oppose red flag laws have argued that we already have laws that can force someone to give up their guns, so why do we need more, and is that accurate?
KSAT 12
City of San Antonio program to provide funding for qualifying homeowners for major, minor repairs
SAN ANTONIO – The city of San Antonio is helping qualified homeowners with major and minor repairs to their homes through a Home Rehab program. Funding can be used for foundation/structural concerns, roofing, electrical, plumbing, heating, and/or cooling repairs, water heater, and window or door improvements. Applications can be...
3 Winning Lottery Tickets Were Sold In Texas And The Cash Is Up For Grabs
Three $25,000 tickets were sold in Texas on Monday night.
Texas Property Owner Tells Landlord to Make Squatter Miserable
How do you make someone move? Make them miserable. At least that is what one Landlord in San Antonio did. The Landlord at the Siegel Suites in San Antonio wanted a tenant in Texas gone, and ordered the manager of the San Antonio property to harass them into leaving. There were some pretty cruel tactics used. This property in San Antonio is located on IH-35 near the ATT Center.
KIII TV3
Mystery illness keeps New Braunfels father hospitalized, out of work
LIVE OAK, Texas — A New Braunfels woman is relying on doctors for answers on her 47-year-old husband's declining health over the past year. However, Ali Telfer said her husband Adam's illness continues to be a mystery for physicians. "He was perfectly healthy before his COVID diagnosis in August...
San Antonio waste company files for bankruptcy amid rising dump fees
The company leaves thousands searching for a new provider
KSAT 12
The ambush murder of SAPD Detective Benjamin Marconi; South Texas Crime Stories
A year ago, we all watched as the capital murder trial of Otis McKane took place. For the first time ever, KSAT live streamed a trial from gavel to gavel. It was the first time we heard and saw all the evidence in the murder case of San Antonio Police Department Det. Benjamin Marconi.
UT San Antonio
University provides COVID-19 updates and important health reminders
Editor’s note: The following message was sent today via email from President Taylor Eighmy, Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Kimberly Andrews Espy and Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President for Business Affairs Veronica Salazar to all faculty, staff and students:. Those of you who have...
KSAT 12
Homelessness can’t stop the excitement of back-to-school for this big, loving family
SAN ANTONIO - – They’re a family of 10 whose pride is as big as their hearts. Right now, they’re without a home, staying at Haven for Hope while they meet their goals to get back into a house. The shelter staff is helping seven of their...
