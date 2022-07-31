Kentucky Basketball announces open practice fundraiser for flood relief

www.wymt.com
Billy Ray Cyrus Pens Message To Fans Affected By “Devastating” Flooding In Eastern Kentucky
Eastern Kentucky experienced a record-breaking storm last week, after several inches of rain poured down on communities in the Appalachian mountain region. According to 10 WBNS, more than 30 people have been killed due to flash flooding. The death toll is expected to rise. Country music star Billy Ray Cyrus...
Chris Stapleton Spotted At Local Walmart Buying Supplies For Kentucky Flood Victims
Historic flood waters have claimed the lives of 37 people and counting, with hundreds of Kentuckians still unaccounted for. Thousands and thousands are without shelter, power, food… basic necessities like soap and toothpaste. Homes have been destroyed, roadways and infrastructure, and even cell service was out. According to Courier...
John Calipari drops stunning announcement on Kentucky basketball series vs. Gonzaga
College basketball fans have longed to see the Gonzaga Bulldogs transfer to a much more competitive conference, but until that happens, the program will have to be a bit more creative in their non-conference schedule to set themselves up on dates with elite teams outside of the West Coast Conference. That is also why it’s big news that Gonzaga will have a home-and-home series against the Kentucky Wildcats beginning in the upcoming 2022-23 college basketball season, as announced by Kansas basketball head coach John Calipari.
This city in Kentucky was known as the "Athens of the West"
Lexington, KentuckyPhoto by Madgeek1450 at English Wikipedia; Public Domain Image. Lexington is the second-largest city in Kentucky today. With a population of more than 500,000 people in the metropolitan area, it is most famously known as the "Horse Capital of the World."
Anthony Davis donates $350,000 to eastern Kentucky flood relief
Over the years, many have criticized John Calipari's one-and-done approach to recruiting, claiming the high-level prospects darkened the doorway in Lexington just long enough as a stopover on their way to the NBA without building a lasting relationship with the school or community. Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis, who...
Ky. Woman Mourns Loss of Both Parents in Historic Flood: 'They Were the Biggest-Hearted People'
A Kentucky woman is in mourning after both of her parents were killed in the historic floods that struck Kentucky last week. James Miller, 73, was found dead, and his wife Carol Miller, 72, is presumed dead after the catastrophic floodwaters consumed their home in Hindman last week, their daughter Ashley Collins tells PEOPLE. Authorities may have found her mom's body, but they're awaiting DNA tests to confirm, Collins adds. (Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that the death toll from the devastating flood had risen to 30.)
Photos Of Appalachia's Flood
Eastern Kentucky awoke to devastating flash flooding Thursday morning. At least 16 people have been killed in the incident. Photos show water up to buildings' roofs and structures floating away. The death toll rose to 16 after devastating flash flooding struck eastern Kentucky and other parts of Appalachia Thursday. All...
UK announces Blue-White Game will be played in eastern Kentucky
One of Kentucky head coach John Calipari's most consistent talking points this offseason has been about spicing up Big Blue Madness. It's not Big Blue Madness, but UK's annual Blue-White Game will have a new twist this season. At the Wildcats' open practice and telethon to raise money for flood...
Here are 80 KY counties where the CDC recommends wearing a mask as BA.5 variant spreads
Federal health officials have moved 19 more Kentucky counties to the high COVID-19 community level designation as of Thursday, bringing the total to 80 counties, or 66% of the state, as the BA.5 variant continues its sweep of the U.S. The move is part of the U.S. Centers for Disease...
Five-star center Ugonna Kingsley commits to Kentucky
Class of 2022 five-star prospect Ugonna Kingsley has committed to the Kentucky, he tells On3. The 6-foot-11, 215-pound center from Putnam (Conn.) Science Academy chose John Calipari and the Wildcats over the likes of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Tennessee. Kingsley recently made the decision to reclassify from the 2023 class...
Kentucky announces home-and-home series with Gonzaga
This season's annual Blue-White Game being played in eastern Kentucky wasn't the only major announcement made at UK's open practice and telethon at Rupp Arena to provide relief to local flood victims. Gonzaga head coach Mark Few also made an appearance on the jumbotron and along with John Calipari, revealed...
John Calipari reveals Anthony Davis made significant donation to Kentucky Flood Relief
Anthony Davis warmed the heart of John Calipari with a tremendous gesture that will go a long way to helping the citizens of Kentucky. While the former Wildcats star left the state in 2012 for the NBA, Davis will never forget how welcoming Kentucky was to him. As the state deals with a flood that has devastated many, the Los Angeles Lakers star reached out to his former coach to see how he could help.
Seymour football team donating gear to Kentucky high school
The Seymour High School football team is working to help a high school in Kentucky impacted by the flooding that has led to over 30 deaths.
UK to host open practice at Rupp Arena to benefit eastern Kentucky flood victims
The Kentucky basketball team has announced it will hold an open practice at Rupp Arena on Tuesday to benefit flood victims in eastern Kentucky. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Doors open at 5 PM and the practice starts at 6:30....
How to Help Our Neighbors in Eastern Kentucky After the Catastrophic Flooding
Last week, catastrophic flooding devastated much of eastern Kentucky and now our neighbors in the Bluegrass state need our help. Towns and cities hit the hardest by the heavy rain include Hazard, Jackson, Garrett, Salyersville, Booneville, Whitesburg, and Perry County. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear took to Twitter Monday afternoon to say that rescuers are still at work as hundreds remain unaccounted for, but that the death toll had risen to at least 37. "Let us pray for these families and come together to wrap our arms around our fellow Kentuckians," he said.
Anthony Davis’s heartfelt gesture amid Kentucky flood draws message from John Calipari
Kentucky is left picking up the pieces following a devastating flood that swept through the state. Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari is among the personalities who have initiated relief efforts to help those affected by the flash flood catastrophe, but another familiar Kentucky basketball face who’s made a big donation to the Kentucky Flood Relief has been revealed by Calipari, and it’s no other than Los Angeles Lakers star big man Anthony Davis.
As season approaches, Eastern Kentucky high schools forge ahead with football preparations
“We need to try to keep things as normal as we can for these kids.” Coaches and players contributing to relief efforts while trying to stay on track for season kickoffs on Aug. 19.
