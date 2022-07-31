Kentucky Basketball announces open practice fundraiser for flood relief

Last week, catastrophic flooding devastated much of eastern Kentucky and now our neighbors in the Bluegrass state need our help. Towns and cities hit the hardest by the heavy rain include Hazard, Jackson, Garrett, Salyersville, Booneville, Whitesburg, and Perry County. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear took to Twitter Monday afternoon to say that rescuers are still at work as hundreds remain unaccounted for, but that the death toll had risen to at least 37. "Let us pray for these families and come together to wrap our arms around our fellow Kentuckians," he said.

