ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazard, KY

Kentucky Basketball announces open practice fundraiser for flood relief

By Courtney Layne Brewer
wymt.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wymt.com

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

John Calipari drops stunning announcement on Kentucky basketball series vs. Gonzaga

College basketball fans have longed to see the Gonzaga Bulldogs transfer to a much more competitive conference, but until that happens, the program will have to be a bit more creative in their non-conference schedule to set themselves up on dates with elite teams outside of the West Coast Conference. That is also why it’s big news that Gonzaga will have a home-and-home series against the Kentucky Wildcats beginning in the upcoming 2022-23 college basketball season, as announced by Kansas basketball head coach John Calipari.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hazard, KY
Basketball
Local
Kentucky Basketball
City
Hazard, KY
Hazard, KY
Sports
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
City
West Liberty, KY
State
Kentucky State
247Sports

Anthony Davis donates $350,000 to eastern Kentucky flood relief

Over the years, many have criticized John Calipari's one-and-done approach to recruiting, claiming the high-level prospects darkened the doorway in Lexington just long enough as a stopover on their way to the NBA without building a lasting relationship with the school or community. Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis, who...
LEXINGTON, KY
People

Ky. Woman Mourns Loss of Both Parents in Historic Flood: 'They Were the Biggest-Hearted People'

A Kentucky woman is in mourning after both of her parents were killed in the historic floods that struck Kentucky last week. James Miller, 73, was found dead, and his wife Carol Miller, 72, is presumed dead after the catastrophic floodwaters consumed their home in Hindman last week, their daughter Ashley Collins tells PEOPLE. Authorities may have found her mom's body, but they're awaiting DNA tests to confirm, Collins adds. (Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that the death toll from the devastating flood had risen to 30.)
KENTUCKY STATE
The Weather Channel

Photos Of Appalachia's Flood

Eastern Kentucky awoke to devastating flash flooding Thursday morning. At least 16 people have been killed in the incident. Photos show water up to buildings' roofs and structures floating away. The death toll rose to 16 after devastating flash flooding struck eastern Kentucky and other parts of Appalachia Thursday. All...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Calipari
Person
Kelly Craft
On3.com

Five-star center Ugonna Kingsley commits to Kentucky

Class of 2022 five-star prospect Ugonna Kingsley has committed to the Kentucky, he tells On3. The 6-foot-11, 215-pound center from Putnam (Conn.) Science Academy chose John Calipari and the Wildcats over the likes of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Tennessee. Kingsley recently made the decision to reclassify from the 2023 class...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Kentucky announces home-and-home series with Gonzaga

This season's annual Blue-White Game being played in eastern Kentucky wasn't the only major announcement made at UK's open practice and telethon at Rupp Arena to provide relief to local flood victims. Gonzaga head coach Mark Few also made an appearance on the jumbotron and along with John Calipari, revealed...
SPOKANE, WA
On3.com

John Calipari reveals Anthony Davis made significant donation to Kentucky Flood Relief

Anthony Davis warmed the heart of John Calipari with a tremendous gesture that will go a long way to helping the citizens of Kentucky. While the former Wildcats star left the state in 2012 for the NBA, Davis will never forget how welcoming Kentucky was to him. As the state deals with a flood that has devastated many, the Los Angeles Lakers star reached out to his former coach to see how he could help.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The American Red Cross#Lex#Central Bank Center#The Kentucky Flood Relief#Kentuckians#Newtown Pike Lexington#The Red Cross
The Daily South

How to Help Our Neighbors in Eastern Kentucky After the Catastrophic Flooding

Last week, catastrophic flooding devastated much of eastern Kentucky and now our neighbors in the Bluegrass state need our help. Towns and cities hit the hardest by the heavy rain include Hazard, Jackson, Garrett, Salyersville, Booneville, Whitesburg, and Perry County. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear took to Twitter Monday afternoon to say that rescuers are still at work as hundreds remain unaccounted for, but that the death toll had risen to at least 37. "Let us pray for these families and come together to wrap our arms around our fellow Kentuckians," he said.
KENTUCKY STATE
ClutchPoints

Anthony Davis’s heartfelt gesture amid Kentucky flood draws message from John Calipari

Kentucky is left picking up the pieces following a devastating flood that swept through the state. Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari is among the personalities who have initiated relief efforts to help those affected by the flash flood catastrophe, but another familiar Kentucky basketball face who’s made a big donation to the Kentucky Flood Relief has been revealed by Calipari, and it’s no other than Los Angeles Lakers star big man Anthony Davis.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy