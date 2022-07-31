Do you know which part of corn plant you're enjoying?

Do you know what plant part you are eating when you’re munching down on an ear of sweet corn?

Before I tell you, let me share with you some information about the crop we call corn.

When world explorers first came to the Americas, they found the natives growing crops they had never seen. Some of these crops included summer squash, pumpkins, tomatoes, potatoes, tobacco and corn, to name a few.

Corn is a member of the grass family — just like the tall fescue or bermudagrass that is growing in your lawn. There are at least six different types of corn. They are dent, flint, flour, popcorn, pod corn, as well as sweet corn, which is what people eat once it’s cooked and/or processed.

In northeastern North Carolina and the rest of the state and the United States, the majority of the corn grown is dent corn. The name “dent” comes from an indentation or dimple found in the top of the kernel.

If you have ever been in a cornfield or looked at a field as you ride by it, you’ve noticed that the plant has four distinct aboveground parts: stalks, leaves, ears and tassels. The stalk is a conduit for nutrients taken up by the roots and carries food to various parts of the plant produced in the leaves by a process called photosynthesis. In very basic terms, the leaves capture the energy of the sun in the form of light by chlorophyll and, with the carbon dioxide that we and other living creatures expel, makes food in the form of sugars.

Now for the ears and tassels. Corn is monoecious, meaning that it contains both male (tassel) and female (ear) flowers on each plant. However, unlike many other monoecious grasses, male and female reproductive structures are separated on the corn plant.

The ear originates at the juncture of a leaf and the stalk. Inside the shucks is an immature ear covered in rows of ovaries and growing from the surface of the ovaries are the silks. As the ear emerges from behind the ear-leaf we see the silks.

The tassel develops deep in the whorl (top) of the plant. The tassel is the male flower of corn. This male flower contains anthers. The pollen grains are held in the anthers. An individual plant may produce several million grains of pollen.

Pollen shed begins shortly after the corn tassel is fully emerged from the whorl. Pollen shed may occur for up to two weeks, but usually lasts for 5-8 days, with peak shed by the third day.

Pollen that lands on a silk is captured by small hairs present on the surface of the silk. The pollen grain germinates immediately, producing a pollen tube that grows down the length of the silk, resulting in fertilization of the ovule within 12 to 28 hours.

Over the next day or two, pollinated silks will desiccate and gradually turn brown. Given the separation of the ear and tassel on individual plants, it is understandable why corn is crosspollinated. Only a small percentage (fewer than 5%) of kernels are usually fertilized by pollen from the same plant.

After fertilization, ovaries develop into kernels. For field corn, the number of kernels found on the cob can range from 400 to more than 700. As you can see, the ear of sweet corn you have consumed — or will consume — this summer is the product of the pollinated female flower of the plant.

This is the time of year when sweet corn is locally available. People are either cooking sweet corn for a meal or processing it to put in the freezer. There is nothing better on a cold winter day than a hot bowl of homemade soup with sweet corn as one of the ingredients.

The Pasquotank Extension Center of the North Carolina Cooperative Extension helps provides answers to questions people may have about a variety of topics. If you would like to learn more about corn plant parts and types, use the following links: https://kscorn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Corn-Plant-Structures-and-Functions.pdf and https://pubs.nmsu.edu/_h/H232/index.html/.

Alton Wood Jr. is an agriculture agent with the Pasquotank Center of NC Cooperative Extension.