ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasquotank County, NC

Do you know which part of corn plant you're enjoying?

By By Alton Wood Jr. NC Cooperative Extension
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35YTtF_0gzpnuE800

Do you know what plant part you are eating when you’re munching down on an ear of sweet corn?

Before I tell you, let me share with you some information about the crop we call corn.

When world explorers first came to the Americas, they found the natives growing crops they had never seen. Some of these crops included summer squash, pumpkins, tomatoes, potatoes, tobacco and corn, to name a few.

Corn is a member of the grass family — just like the tall fescue or bermudagrass that is growing in your lawn. There are at least six different types of corn. They are dent, flint, flour, popcorn, pod corn, as well as sweet corn, which is what people eat once it’s cooked and/or processed.

In northeastern North Carolina and the rest of the state and the United States, the majority of the corn grown is dent corn. The name “dent” comes from an indentation or dimple found in the top of the kernel.

If you have ever been in a cornfield or looked at a field as you ride by it, you’ve noticed that the plant has four distinct aboveground parts: stalks, leaves, ears and tassels. The stalk is a conduit for nutrients taken up by the roots and carries food to various parts of the plant produced in the leaves by a process called photosynthesis. In very basic terms, the leaves capture the energy of the sun in the form of light by chlorophyll and, with the carbon dioxide that we and other living creatures expel, makes food in the form of sugars.

Now for the ears and tassels. Corn is monoecious, meaning that it contains both male (tassel) and female (ear) flowers on each plant. However, unlike many other monoecious grasses, male and female reproductive structures are separated on the corn plant.

The ear originates at the juncture of a leaf and the stalk. Inside the shucks is an immature ear covered in rows of ovaries and growing from the surface of the ovaries are the silks. As the ear emerges from behind the ear-leaf we see the silks.

The tassel develops deep in the whorl (top) of the plant. The tassel is the male flower of corn. This male flower contains anthers. The pollen grains are held in the anthers. An individual plant may produce several million grains of pollen.

Pollen shed begins shortly after the corn tassel is fully emerged from the whorl. Pollen shed may occur for up to two weeks, but usually lasts for 5-8 days, with peak shed by the third day.

Pollen that lands on a silk is captured by small hairs present on the surface of the silk. The pollen grain germinates immediately, producing a pollen tube that grows down the length of the silk, resulting in fertilization of the ovule within 12 to 28 hours.

Over the next day or two, pollinated silks will desiccate and gradually turn brown. Given the separation of the ear and tassel on individual plants, it is understandable why corn is crosspollinated. Only a small percentage (fewer than 5%) of kernels are usually fertilized by pollen from the same plant.

After fertilization, ovaries develop into kernels. For field corn, the number of kernels found on the cob can range from 400 to more than 700. As you can see, the ear of sweet corn you have consumed — or will consume — this summer is the product of the pollinated female flower of the plant.

This is the time of year when sweet corn is locally available. People are either cooking sweet corn for a meal or processing it to put in the freezer. There is nothing better on a cold winter day than a hot bowl of homemade soup with sweet corn as one of the ingredients.

The Pasquotank Extension Center of the North Carolina Cooperative Extension helps provides answers to questions people may have about a variety of topics. If you would like to learn more about corn plant parts and types, use the following links: https://kscorn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Corn-Plant-Structures-and-Functions.pdf and https://pubs.nmsu.edu/_h/H232/index.html/.

Alton Wood Jr. is an agriculture agent with the Pasquotank Center of NC Cooperative Extension.

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

How to prune tomato plants like you know what you’re doing

You can Grow Your Own Way. All spring and summer, we're playing in the vegetable garden; join us for step-by-step guides, highly recommended tools, backyard tours, juicy-ripe recipes, and then some. Let's get our hands dirty. One of the first things I learned when I started growing vegetables was that...
AGRICULTURE
House Digest

15 Perennial Plants That Will Last For Decades

As much as you want a gardener's bragging rights, admit it, gardening can be stressful. Sometimes, we just want to relax and take in the beauty of our growing flowers and plants. We don't want to be in the garden every year, trying to grow a new plant from scratch as is common with annual or biennial plants.
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pasquotank County, NC
Family Handyman

16 Common Gardening Terms You Should Know

Learn how to decode the language on plant labels and see how these common gardening terms can help you be a more successful gardener. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
GARDENING
House Digest

Is Wood Ash Good For Garden Soil?

The ash that remains after burning wood has almost mystical properties — truly, like a phoenix. When conditions are right, wood ash can be added to soil, and from the pile of gray powder where embers once glowed, new life springs forth in the form of healthy blooms and bountiful, edible harvests. But will any wood ash suffice or, if not, where can this magical dust be found? According to Dian Farmer, it's important to choose ash only from natural wood burnings that haven't mingled with industrial chemicals either while growing as a tree or during its life in commercial applications.
GARDENING
GreenMatters

The Environmental Pros and Cons of Covering Your Yard With Fake Grass

With the recent water contingency efforts throughout Texas, California, and other U.S. states, as well as the ongoing decline of pollinators such as bees, you've likely heard environmentalists shame homeowners who meticulously maintain their lawns. But evidently, environmentalists aren't particularly pleased with those who opt for fake grass, either. Although...
ENVIRONMENT
Family Handyman

Should You Water Your Plants with a Banana Peel?

Bananas may be a nearly perfect food with their handy packaging and versatility, but they generate a lot of waste. More than one-third of a banana’s weight is in the peel. Wouldn’t it be great to get something beneficial out of it?. It’s not a far-fetched idea. Banana...
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweet Corn#Corn Kernel#Plant#Corn On The Cob#Dent Corn#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business
The Independent

Peat made up less than 30% of compost sold to gardeners in 2021 – report

Peat made up less than 30% of the compost sold to gardeners in the UK in 2021, a report from the horticultural industry has shown.The latest annual figures show the use of peat in the retail sector – in bags of compost sold to customers in garden centres and supermarkets – fell from 35.5% of overall compost and soil improvers in 2020 to 29.8% in 2021.The figures for 2021 were also down on 2019 levels – after lockdown drove a spike in gardening activity in 2020 during the pandemic.Some 1.02 million cubic metres of peat were sold in compost last...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Ellison Homestead

Growing Delicious Cucumbers

Cucumbers are a favorite in our household! We like to make pickles, use them in salads, have them alone as snacks, and of course we share them with our pup!. Here are some tips to make the most out of your cucumber plants!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
BobVila

How to Get Rid of Asian Beetles

Have you started noticing orange ladybugs congregating around windows in your home or swarming in the attic? These are bugs that look like ladybugs, but aren’t. Based on their color and behavior, they are likely Asian lady beetles. Asian beetles (also called Chinese beetles or Asian ladybugs) are not native to North America, but migrated from Asia, as the name suggests. They are now an invasive species in many regions of the U.S. Most gardeners don’t mind the insects outdoors as they eat harmful bugs, such as aphids. But Asian beetles exhibit a behavior called “overwintering” meaning they seek warm, dry places for shelter when temperatures drop. Your home may be an ideal place for lady beetles to overwinter if they can get inside. While Asian lady beetles are not dangerous to humans, most homeowners prefer to remove these uninvited guests from their home as soon as possible. Read on for some pointers on how to get rid of Asian beetles.
ANIMALS
CBS Minnesota

Invasive insect that feeds on plants in the carrot family reported for first time in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- An invasive insect known as the purple carrot-seed moth has been found for the first time in Minnesota, the state's Department of Agriculture announced on Wednesday.The invasive moth feeds on plants in the carrot family, such as dill, fennel and coriander.The MDA says a resident near Stillwater noticed the insect on their dill plants and reported it. Days later, the department received a second report from Montgomery.Scientists identified the moth with the help of the University of Wisconsin Diagnostic Lab. Native to Western Europe, Russia and China, the moth was first discovered in North America in 2008....
MINNESOTA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Three Killer Plants Invaded the UK; What Are These Infamous Plants?

Only a small portion of the tens of thousands of non-native species started growing in British gardens escaped to becoming invasive. However, the phrase invading non-natives has a slightly Farage-esque feel to it. Coming in the UK, these alien plants steal nutrients, confuse pollinators, and wipe out biodiversity. Killer plants.
WORLD
Reader's Digest

Here’s What It Means If You See White Fungus Balls in Soil

When it comes to gardening, there’s a lot to learn. Even people with a green thumb may need to know how to revive a dead plant or wonder what on earth that powdery mildew on plants is. And have you ever noticed white fungus balls suddenly appearing in your yard, garden beds or even indoor-plant containers? Where did they come from, and what should you do about them?
GARDENING
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
931
Followers
1K+
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy