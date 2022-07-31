SEE IT: Trump mocks Biden, claims he has dementia in wild post



F ormer President Donald Trump accused President Joe Biden of having dementia rather than a COVID-19 rebound infection in a backhanded "get well" message on his Truth Social platform that spurred a wild rant Sunday.

The former president began by trolling his successor on the social media site over his re-diagnosis. The sarcastic opener led Trump down a rabbit hole, joking that Biden was "thinking of moving, part time, to one of those beautiful Wisconsin Nursing Homes" before rehashing his grievances with the 2020 election and reiterating his debunked accusations of widespread fraud.

"Joe Biden's second bout of Covid, sometimes referred to as the China Virus, was sadly misdiagnosed by his doctors. He instead has Dementia, but is happily recovering well," Trump wrote. "Joe is thinking of moving, part time, to one of those beautiful Wisconsin Nursing Homes, where almost 100% of the residents miraculously, and for the first time in history, had the strength and energy to vote — even if those votes were cast illegally."

"Get well soon, Joe!" he added.



Trump then directed his ire toward Wisconsin officials whom he views as insufficiently loyal for not supporting him in his efforts to overturn his election loss.

Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again on Saturday, going through the phenomenon experts refer to as a Paxlovid rebound.

The president emerged from isolation on Wednesday after testing negative for the virus and completing a five-day course of Paxlovid, the antiviral treatment from Pfizer . White House physician Kevin O'Connor said in his Saturday announcement that Biden had increased his testing frequency because of the potential for a rebound infection. Biden continued to test negative on Tuesday evening, Wednesday morning, Thursday morning, and Friday morning, but the virus reemerged Saturday morning .

He has not exhibited any symptoms from the rebound infection.