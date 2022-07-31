ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

SEE IT: Trump mocks Biden, claims he has dementia in wild post

By Emily Jacobs
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QN7WC_0gzpncaI00


F ormer President Donald Trump accused President Joe Biden of having dementia rather than a COVID-19 rebound infection in a backhanded "get well" message on his Truth Social platform that spurred a wild rant Sunday.

The former president began by trolling his successor on the social media site over his re-diagnosis. The sarcastic opener led Trump down a rabbit hole, joking that Biden was "thinking of moving, part time, to one of those beautiful Wisconsin Nursing Homes" before rehashing his grievances with the 2020 election and reiterating his debunked accusations of widespread fraud.

TRUMP THREATENS ENDORSEMENT AGAINST WISCONSIN REPUBLICAN RESISTING DECERTIFY MOVEMENT

"Joe Biden's second bout of Covid, sometimes referred to as the China Virus, was sadly misdiagnosed by his doctors. He instead has Dementia, but is happily recovering well," Trump wrote. "Joe is thinking of moving, part time, to one of those beautiful Wisconsin Nursing Homes, where almost 100% of the residents miraculously, and for the first time in history, had the strength and energy to vote — even if those votes were cast illegally."

"Get well soon, Joe!" he added.


Trump then directed his ire toward Wisconsin officials whom he views as insufficiently loyal for not supporting him in his efforts to overturn his election loss.

Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again on Saturday, going through the phenomenon experts refer to as a Paxlovid rebound.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The president emerged from isolation on Wednesday after testing negative for the virus and completing a five-day course of Paxlovid, the antiviral treatment from Pfizer . White House physician Kevin O'Connor said in his Saturday announcement that Biden had increased his testing frequency because of the potential for a rebound infection. Biden continued to test negative on Tuesday evening, Wednesday morning, Thursday morning, and Friday morning, but the virus reemerged Saturday morning .

He has not exhibited any symptoms from the rebound infection.

Comments / 84

sweating bullets
2d ago

it will be so refreshing when donnie is no longer alive & on this planet acting like a juvenile petulant child who doesn't get what he wants...

Reply(7)
23
Chris St John
3d ago

lol love it ,Biden made fun of Trump on thursday saying he recovered faster than Trump did. Biden the puppet can dish it out but cant take it.

Reply(8)
38
wayne stewart
2d ago

but you know what's funny if Biden has dementia. he still has gotten more major bills passed in less than two years than trump did in 4

Reply(7)
22
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
MSNBC

Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis

The splintering within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump and one key Fox moment caught on tape, as a host bristles at polling showing most GOP voters want someone other than Trump in 2024. July 29, 2022.
POTUS
MarketRealist

Who Will Be Donald Trump's Running Mate in 2024?

Given what we know about the events of January 6, 2021, it's pretty safe to assume former vice president Mike Pence won't be joining Donald Trump at the top of the ticket in 2024. Of course, we are a long way from an announcement, since veep picks typically aren't announced until shortly before a party's convention. Still, it's never too early to speculate about who Trump might pick as his running mate for his all but certain 2024 run.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Mary Trump: Even Donald Trump “can’t help but notice” all the evidence piling up against him

It’s well documented that Donald Trump doesn’t know how to take responsibility for his actions. Even as the evidence and testimony piles up against him in regards to the January 6th insurrection, his niece Mary Trump says, “He’s deflecting and blaming other people in his usual fashion in the hopes that that will be enough to, once again in his life, evade accountability.” She tells Ali Velshi that she thinks Donald is “directly responsible” for the Insurrection even though he might still feel impervious to consequences. “He can’t help but notice that the evidence against him is piling up and it’s being confirmed,” she adds.July 10, 2022.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Election Fraud#Politics Whitehouse#Truth Social#The China Virus
People

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Fact Check: Did Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Make $640M in White House?

As the Joe Biden administration contends with new controversies surrounding the president's son, Hunter, left-leaning pundits have hit back, highlighting several well-documented financial scandals involving Donald Trump's family members. Alleged leaks from Hunter Biden's iCloud account have recently given Republican and pro-Trump supporters new material to further undermine Joe Biden's...
POTUS
AOL Corp

Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court

Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Pfizer
Country
China
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Fox News

Norman Rockwell paintings removed from White House, replaced with Biden photos: report

Four Norman Rockwell works featured in the White House have been taken down and replaced with photos of President Joe Biden, according to Politico. Politico first reported the paintings were taken down on Tuesday, writing two individuals familiar with the matter said members of the Rockwell family had requested the art be returned to them. Their request was granted last year. A person familiar with the matter said the paintings had been replaced with "several jumbo photos of Biden."
POTUS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
222K+
Followers
67K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy