Kentucky WR Tayvion Robinson earns rave reviews from Senior Bowl director heading into 2022 season

247sports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Izayah Cummings and Dekel Crowdus fully healthy; Josh Jones out for the season
LEXINGTON - Preparation for the 2022 season has officially been kicked into high gear for the Kentucky Football team, who opened fall practice and held its annual media day Wednesday. The start of fall camp and Mark Stoops' annual UK media day press conference provided updates on some of the...
Chris Oats climbs steps for UK team photo
There may have been a lot of tremendous football plays made Wednesday morning in what coach Mark Stoops called the “best first day of practice” in his decade at Kentucky. But it was five methodical steps later that day that stole the show and captured the essence of team as UK conducted its annual media day to officially begin fall camp.
SEC Basketball: Kentucky, South Carolina among biggest July recruiting winners
The month of July was an eventful one on the recruiting trail for two SEC Basketball programs in particular, while a few others also enjoyed strong months. Who were those teams, and who were some of the biggest names who committed to SEC Basketball programs during July?. Kentucky, South Carolina...
Abby Owings is on the move — and keeps moving; now assistant coach at Eastern Kentucky University
It was hard keeping up with Abby Owings on the basketball court. It may be even harder to keep up with her now. As a four-year starter (2014-18) for Thomas More (then) College, she appeared in three NCAA Division III national championship games with two national titles. (One was removed).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
John Calipari drops stunning announcement on Kentucky basketball series vs. Gonzaga
College basketball fans have longed to see the Gonzaga Bulldogs transfer to a much more competitive conference, but until that happens, the program will have to be a bit more creative in their non-conference schedule to set themselves up on dates with elite teams outside of the West Coast Conference. That is also why it’s big news that Gonzaga will have a home-and-home series against the Kentucky Wildcats beginning in the upcoming 2022-23 college basketball season, as announced by Kansas basketball head coach John Calipari.
Kentucky, Gonzaga Agree To Home-And-Home Series: Fans React
Two college basketball powers will meet in a home-and-home series over the next two seasons according to KSR host Matt Jones. Tweeting, "Kentucky will play Gonzaga HOME AND HOME. Game this year at Gonzaga on Nov 20." Fans reacted to exciting hoops news on social media. "Everything we have been...
CBS Sports
Oregon basketball recruiting: Five-star PF Kwame Evans Jr. commits to Ducks over Arizona, Auburn and Kentucky
One of the top players in the Class of 2023 committed to Oregon on Tuesday, when five-star forward Kwame Evans Jr. chose the Ducks over Arizona, Auburn and Kentucky. Evans is ranked the No. 7 player of the class by 247Sports and is considered the No. 3 power forward. At...
aseaofblue.com
Tuesday Headlines: Big-Time Announcement Edition
Late last week Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari hinted at the possibility of adding a “really interesting” scheduling opportunity if the team could avoid “roadblocks.” While there are several opponents that would be “really interesting” additions to this year’s schedule, the Gonzaga Bulldogs are far and away the most intriguing of the bunch.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kentucky's idea to host open practice for Eastern Kentucky relief efforts player driven
LEXINGTON - The mass flooding across several Eastern Kentucky counties has become national news throughout the week as surreal images and video and the report of at least 30 casualties have broken the hearts of many across the country. In Lexington, the Kentucky Men's Basketball team will be doing its...
UK Basketball Open Practice and Telethon for Kentucky Flood Relief
As we've watched the horrific scenarios unfolding in eastern Kentucky due to catastrophic flooding rains, we've also been keeping an eye on forecasts and wondering how much more will these people get. It's devastating. EASTERN KENTUCKY FLOODING. As recently as Sunday, Governor Andy Beshear was warning about more flooding from...
foxlexington.com
Kentucky signs 7-footer Ugonna Kingsley
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – John Calipari and Kentucky aren’t done adding to the 2022-23 roster. The Wildcats landed a commitment from 7-foot big man Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso on Monday afternoon. He has already signed with the team, and will join Kentucky this fall. Kingsley announced his commitment...
bourboncountycitizen.com
The best way to give…
For helping eastern Kentucky flood victims. Lloyde Campbell has learned a lot since being named (by Judge-Executive Mike Williams) emergency manager for all of Bourbon County in 2019. He’s already dealt with a global pandemic, a major winter storm, a conflagration which took most of an historic block in downtown...
IN THIS ARTICLE
lanereport.com
Cardarelli named Chief Medical Officer for Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph East
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Roberto Cardarelli, DO, MHA, MPH, FAAFP, has been named chief medical officer (CMO) for Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph East. He joined the hospitals in that role today. Dr. Cardarelli comes to CHI Saint Joseph Health from UK HealthCare, where he served as chief medical officer for Ambulatory Services, and as professor and chair for the Department of Family & Community Medicine for the University of Kentucky College of Medicine.
Popular Dave's Hot Chicken Opening in Lexington
Social media sensation and celebrity-backed, Dave's Hot Chicken, is coming to Lexington, Kentucky. The street food turned fast-casual chicken joint was started by four best friends, Dave Kopushyan, Arman Oganesyan, and Tommy and Gary Rubenyan.
wymt.com
Kentucky native wins $1 million from Mega Millions
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Friday night, the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won by a single ticket in Illinois. However, a $1 million winner was announced in the Commonwealth. The ticket was sold in Richmond. It matched all five white ball winning numbers but not the Mega Ball.
WKYT 27
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Central Kentucky
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Someone won a million dollars from a Mega Millions ticket sold in Central Kentucky. While the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won in Illinois, there was one winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000 sold in Richmond in Friday night’s drawing. The winning ticket matched...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
clayconews.com
Kentucky State Police Post 7 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement Issued
RICHMOND, KY – The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, which provides coverage for Madison, Clark, Estill, Lee, Owsley, Jackson, Mercer, Boyle, Lincoln, Garrard and Jessamine counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at locations approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be...
Kentucky Police Officer Says Chris Stapleton Desperate To Help Out With Flood Relief: “No Job Was Too Small Or Beneath Him”
Chris Stapleton is a class act in every sense of the term. He’s been on the ground in his home state of Kentucky for a few days now, pitching in to help wherever he can and even stopping by the local Walmart to buy supplies for the flood victims.
WTVQ
Jet’s Pizza donating supplies, proceeds to flood victims in eastern KY
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Jet’s Pizza is donating 10% of proceeds Sunday to help the flood victims of eastern Kentucky. From 10 A.M. until 10 P.M., all four Jet’s Pizza locations in Lexington will be giving 10% of the money from in store and online orders to the East Kentucky Dream Center.
Glass artist Stephen Rolfe Powell’s life and art will be celebrated in an exhibition in the Ky. town he called home
The Art Center of the Bluegrass in Danville hosts “The Power of Color,” a retrospective on Powell’s work, Aug. 26 - Oct. 29.
247Sports
43K+
Followers
356K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0