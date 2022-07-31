Red Sox double up on Brewers, salvage finale with 7-2 win

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Wednesday’s game between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals was postponed by rain, allowing the Cardinals to line up their newly fortified starting rotation. St. Louis added four pitchers in deals over the last several days, including left-hander José Quintana, who will make his Cardinals debut in the second game of Thursday’s day-night doubleheader. The twinbill was scheduled because of the rainout. Then, on Saturday, left-hander Jordan Montgomery will make his first start for St. Louis against his former team, the New York Yankees, who dealt him to the Cardinals on Tuesday for outfielder Harrison Bader. Entering Wednesday, St. Louis trailed first-place Milwaukee by two games in the NL Central. The Cardinals were one-half game outside the final NL wild-card spot.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO