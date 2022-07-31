Woodchucks Take Down Mallards in Slugfest

www.onfocus.news
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wisconsin Approves New Annual PaymentsCadrene HeslopMadison, WI
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
onfocus.news
Woodchucks fall to Dock Spiders in Pivotal Series
FOND DU LAC, Wis – The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (31-27) scored runs in six of eight innings to defeat the Wausau Woodchucks (29-29) by a score of 11-3 at Herr-Baker Field Saturday night. For a second straight game, the Woodchucks were unable to take advantage of an...
onfocus.news
Woodchucks Crushed by Visiting Dock Spiders
Wausau, Wisc. – The Wausau Woodchucks (29-30) fell to the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (32-27) with a final score of 21-2 after a very long, high pitch count game on a sunny Sunday afternoon. The beautiful baseball weather unfortunately was not enough to help push the Chucks to...
onfocus.news
Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Whoop Woodchucks in Doubleheader Sweep
WAUSAU, Wis. – After being swept by the Lakeshore Chinooks in a pair of one-run losses, the Rafters were on the prowl head into the doubleheader today against the Wausau Woodchucks. They did not disappoint, as the Rats won both games by a score of 10-4 in game one and 12-6 in game two.
onfocus.news
Pittsville River Bandits end Season with win over Spirit
7/30 (Final game of River Bandits season) Evan Haley: 4 for 6, 3 singles, double, RBI, stolen base. Ryan Schwanebeck (Win): 5 IP, 2 runs, 5 hits, 2 BB, 8 K. Where are they Now? We feature athletes and difference makers from the past, standouts in sports who excelled over the years and have moved on. Know of a former athlete, coach or difference maker we should feature? Know of a former standout competitor whose journey beyond central Wisconsin sports is one we should share? Send us information on athletes and difference makers of the past with our simple form HERE.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
onfocus.news
Woodchucks keep things close before falling to Rafters
Wausau, Wis. – The Wausau Woodchucks (28-27) fell to the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (44-12) in game two of the double header at Athletic Park this evening with a final score of 12-6. The game was kept close due to the Chucks capitalizing on the many walks thrown by the Rats pitching staff.
onfocus.news
Rafters send four homers out of the yard en route to their 45th win of 2022
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. – On a night where the theme was “Share Your Superpower” at Witter Field tonight, a man that has been borderline superhuman all season long accomplished yet another towering feat. Brendan Bobo hit his 14th homer of 2022, a new Rafters single season franchise record, in the team’s 11-6 over the Lakeshore Chinooks.
onfocus.news
Igawa Walks Another One Off in Rafters 6-5 Victory
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. – Sometimes in sports, there is an athlete that comes along every so often that has that “it” factor. Maybe it is a quarterback engineering a game-winning drive in football or a sharpshooter in basketball who hits the clutch shots. However, for the Rafters, Jacob Igawa has the “it” factor when it comes to walk-off hits. He knocked his third walk-off of 2022 tonight en route to the Rafters 6-5 win over the Lakeshore Chinooks.
onfocus.news
Woodchucks Win with 9th Inning Walk-Off
Wausau, Wisc. – The Wausau Woodchucks (29-27) endured a long battle against the Madison Mallards (23-34) on a chilly Thursday evening, winning in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the 9th inning with a score of 8-5. Chucks pitcher Jace Baumann (UW-Stout) put on a show, pitching a full 5 innings and giving up just three runs.
RELATED PEOPLE
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A recent decision by a Wisconsin school district to ban pride flags and the use of pronouns in emails has released an avalanche of pushback from students, alumni and others while the superintendent said it’s simply reaffirming a policy that is already in place. Kettle Moraine...
UPMATTERS
Man in Wisconsin gets trapped inside concrete mixing truck
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Emergency personnel in Wisconsin were called to help rescue a man who fell into a drum of a concrete mixing truck. The Madison Fire Department posted on its Facebook page about an incident where a man was trapped inside the drum of a concrete mixing truck. This happened in the Town of Vienna.
WSAW
New food truck hits the streets of north central Wisconsin
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A new food truck is rolling out around the region. It’s called Lo Que Sea Lemonade and More and it’s been in business since July 24. The food truck’s owner and operator, Jennifer Garcia-Pfefferle said there are many reasons she started the food truck, however, one of the main reasons was to give back to the community she and her family now call home.
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cwbradio.com
Proposal for Site of Rose Bowl Lanes in Marshfield
A new development may soon be coming to the parcel of land where Rose Bowl Lanes sits in Marshfield. At their July 19th meeting, Marshfield’s Planning Commission voted to approve a conditional use permit for a proposal of the site. However, no official agreement has been made to purchase the property and the bowling alley is still open.
WSAW
Power outages Wednesday morning as storms move through north central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Multiple power outages are being reported in north central Wisconsin as thunderstorms move through the area. As of 4:00 a.m, Wisconsin Public Service is reporting the following outages:. - 916 customers impacted in Lincoln County. -997 customers impacted in Marathon County. This is a developing story....
Enjoy the Summer Harvest: Blueberry Picking in Northeast Wisconsin
One of the best parts of summer is fresh, locally grown berries! While strawberry picking is a well-known and beloved summer tradition, did you know we also have some farms in our area that offer pick-your-own blueberries? Blueberry picking is the best! You don’t have to crouch to pick, and there are branches accessible for both big and small. Plus, you get a nutrient-packed treat to munch on while you work. And, there is minimal prep work once you get them home! Bring on the blueberry jams, pies, muffins, and pancakes, we’ve got all the details you need to get out there and reap a bountiful harvest.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
onfocus.news
Obituary for Ivan Fuerlinger
Ivan J. Fuerlinger, age 87 passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, July 30th, surrounded by loved ones. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Marshfield, where a gathering for family and friends will be from 9:00 am until service time. Rev. Douglas Robertson will officiate. Interment will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery columbarium, Marshfield. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Man stands on ATV and shoots himself while fleeing from DNR officers
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI – A man who allegedly pointed a rifle at Michigan conservation officers and then shot himself while fleeing on an ATV is facing several felony charges related to the incident, authorities announced. The 30-year-old man from Wausau, Wis., is recovering from the self-inflicted gunshot wound in...
CBS 58
Riverside Meats recalls smoked hot Polish sausage sold in Wisconsin
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Riverside Meats in Waukesha issued a Class II recall for smoked hot Polish sausage sold at stores throughout Wisconsin. Smoked hot Polish sausage, 10 lb. boxes, including a packaging date on or before July 27, 2022. According to a news release, the recall was initiated...
onfocus.news
City of Marshfield Discusses $615,000 Negative Balance in EMS Fund
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – In a joint meeting Tuesday, the City of Marshfield’s Common Council and the Police & Fire Commission met to discuss the EMS Enterprise Fund, which is facing a surprise $615,000 negative balance (Full Background Story Here). “It’s a complex topic,” City Administrator Steve Barg...
Comments / 0