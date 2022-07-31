Deputies investigating SC shooting that sent one person to hospital

wach.com
wach.com
Local community in shock over deputy ambush shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Shocking, was the word a woman used, when asked about shots being fired in her quiet, carriage oaks neighborhood early Wednesday morning. A predominately retired military community was woken in the early hours to the sounds of gun fire. "About 5:15 this morning, we we’re...
wach.com
"This was an ambush": Man called 911 to lure deputies into shooting, sheriff says
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Richland County Sheriff's Department deputy was injured after a shooting ambush incident early Wednesday morning. You can watch the full press conference on our Facebook page. According to Lott, a 911 dispatch received two calls from a man saying a woman was being assaulted...
abccolumbia.com
Police: man barricaded in apartment surrenders
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Columbia police say a man who had barricaded himself inside an apartment has surrendered. Investigators say a man told police that the suspect pointed a gun at him at the Ft. Jackson Village Apartments and then ran into one of the units. Police say there was never...
WIS-TV
Deputies ambushed after false 9-1-1 call, shots fired
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott said of Wednesday morning’s incident, “This was an ambush.”. Deputies were called to the Carriage Oaks neighborhood by a man Lott said was found dead with tactical gear and an assault rifle. The 25-year-old man allegedly told dispatchers he’d heard a woman screaming for help in two separate calls at around 5:30 a.m.
abccolumbia.com
Man found dead, Richland Co. deputies shot at in Carriage Oaks subdivision
RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies say they were shot at while responding to a call for help this morning and later found a man dead in the Carriage Oaks subdivision. Authorities say one deputy had multiple bullets strike his vehicle; the deputy wasn’t shot but was...
WIS-TV
Richland Co. Sheriff’s Department investigating shooting at Summit Terrace home
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting at a Summit Terrace home. Deputies say the shooting occurred yesterday, August 2, around 11 p.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found one person on the floor with a gunshot wound. The victim was...
wach.com
Standoff at Columbia apartment complex ends; man surrenders
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: The suspect has surrendered to Columbia police, officials said. Officers checked him for potential weapons but none were found. ORIGINAL: The Columbia Police Department are working with the Richland County Sheriff's Department to negotiate with an armed man who locked himself in an apartment.
coladaily.com
Deputies ambushed Wednesday morning in Northeast Columbia
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is scheduled to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon to provide additional information regarding deputies who were ambushed earlier in the morning while in the Carriage Oaks subdivision in Northeast Columbia. According to officials, the department responded to a call for help after deputies were...
WIS-TV
Family of man that died in custody and allegedly bitten by rats at Alvin S. Glenn launches lawsuit
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The family of a man found dead while in custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC) launched a lawsuit Wednesday. The 27-year-old Lason Butler was found dead on the morning of Feb. 12. An attorney for the family, Bakari Sellers, said in a briefing that Butler had been found with rat bites on his body and had died in the solitary confinement area.
WRDW-TV
Lawsuit: Police cuffed, detained Orangeburg couple in middle of night without warrants
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - An Orangeburg couple is filing lawsuits against two towns accusing them of violating their rights almost two years ago. At a Wednesday morning news conference, attorney Justin Bamberg said his client, Shane Glover, is suing the towns of Holly Hill and Santee for an August 2020 incident in which police handcuffed and detained Glover and his girlfriend using force in the middle of the night at their own home. The incident began, they claim, after a police officer took a personal disagreement to the next level.
WIS-TV
Man surrenders to CPD after refusing to come out of Ft. Jackson Blvd. apartment complex
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department were negotiating with a man who officials say was armed on Fort Jackson Blvd. Marquise Green has been identified as the suspect from the incident, according to the Columbia Police Department. CPD says Green has...
WIS-TV
Sumter PD: Foul play suspected after man dies, up to $2500 reward being offered for information
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A man was found lying on the road with injuries to his upper body around midnight Tuesday in Sumter, and later died from his injuries. According to the Sumter Police Department, a driver discovered the victim, who has since been identified as Stevy Pleasant, on a driveway of the 100 block of Carolina Avenue.
wach.com
Sumter man found alongside a road later died, foul play suspected
Sumter police say they suspect foul play after a Sumter man was found alongside a road early Tuesday morning and later died. Police say 57-year-old Stevy Pleasant , was found lying in the road on Carolina Avenue with injuries to his upper body, according to a release. The injures, officials say, were not due to a fall or vehicle crash and appeared to have been inflicted by a person or multiple people.
Lawsuit: Unsanitary conditions killed man in SC jail
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Unsanitary conditions and staff negligence caused the death of a 27-year-old man in a South Carolina jail earlier this year, a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday alleges. Richland County officials sent Lason Butler — who displayed “erratic behavior” — to a room at the Alvin S. Glenn...
The Post and Courier
Orangeburg couple alleges in new lawsuit that police removed them from home at gunpoint
ORANGEBURG — Armed officers from two small-town police departments roused a couple from their bed and unlawfully detained them in August 2020 based on a personal vendetta, according to a pair of lawsuits filed earlier this week. The couple's lawyers released body- and dash-camera footage Aug. 3 that shows...
WIS-TV
Teen suspect wanted in Orange Party Shop shooting, CPD and U.S. Marshals searching
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Columbia Police Department (CPD) said warrants have been issued for a teenaged suspect in connection to a shooting on Millwood Avenue. Rayonne Ashford, 19, is wanted by CPD and U.S. Marshals. Once located he will be charged with Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime and Breach of Peace.
Death of Sumter hospital employee now ruled a homicide, woman charged with involuntary manslaughter
SUMTER, S.C. — The death of a Prisma Health Tuomey hospital employee who was assaulted while on the job has now been ruled a homicide. The Sumter County Coroner's office released new information this week on the death of 40-year-old Kevin Robinson, who worked as a mental health technician. The listed cause of death is now physiological stress associated with physical alteration in the setting of cardiomegaly (enlarged heart) and obesity.
17-year-old charged with murder of Columbia 16-year-old
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a 16-year-old over the weekend. Officers announced Tuesday afternoon that a 17-year-old has been charged with murder in the death of 16-year-old Jaylin Mosby. Officers say they were called to the 4100 block of...
The Post and Courier
SLED probing how report failed to say new Richland County jail boss was fired from old job
COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a Kershaw County jail employee after a report to state authorities falsely said the jail's director had resigned voluntarily when he was fired. Detention center Lt. Ervin Whack is listed as submitting the report to the S.C. Criminal Justice...
WIS-TV
Prisma Health employee death ruled a homicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Prisma Health employee’s death after being struck in the groin has been ruled a homicide. In May Kevin Robinson was attacked by a patient with mental and emotional issues. During the altercation he was struck in the groin. Several days later he died. An...
