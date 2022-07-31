www.wishtv.com
WISH-TV
Hot stretch ahead
A slightly muggy start this morning with temperatures in the lower 70s to start the day. Highs today will top out in the lower 90s with feel like temperatures in the lower to mid 90s. There could be a stray shower or storm that pops later today with heavy rain possible with the storms. Lows tonight will fall to the lower 70s.
cbs4indy.com
A Severe T-storm Watch for this evening: 90° heat, higher humidity and more storms are in the forecast this week
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues for southern Indiana until 11pm. Ahead of a warm front a round of strong to severe storms tore cross Indiana Monday morning. Ober a three hour span the squall line of storms generated over two dozen severe storm reports Including a 70mph wind gust in Fishers. There were several reports of trees and powerlines blown down and homes were damaged on Indy’s west side. While widespread power outages continued for most of the day. Homes were damaged on the westside of Indianapolis. The cold front associated with this system will move across the state overnight, so an isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out. There is a slight risk for severe storms over southeastern Indiana tonight.
WGNtv.com
Line of severe thunderstorms moving across NW Indiana through mid-afternoon.
Scattered severe t-storms that developed rapidly across the Chicago area have merged into a line extending from the Michigan water of southern Lake Michigan South-southwestward across central IL to just north of St. Louis. This line will continue to move eastward across NW Indiana through 4 PM CDT.
WGNtv.com
Severe thunderstorm warnings extended eastward into NW Indiana.
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Newton County in northwestern Indiana... Southern Porter County in northwestern Indiana... Jasper County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 256 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Kouts to 6 miles north of Sheldon, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Rensselaer, DeMotte, Hebron, Remington, Wheatfield, Roselawn, Kouts, Hanging Grove, Collegeville, Baileys Corner, Stoutsburg, Fair Oaks, Parr and Dunns Bridge. Including the following interstate... Indiana I-65 between mile markers 200 and 234. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
cbs4indy.com
A few storms start the week in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – After a dry and comfy weekend, afternoon showers and a few isolated thunderstorms are set to roll through Indiana in the days ahead. Lat afternoon to early evening showers and thunderstorms are coming our way Monday evening. Some of these storms could pose an isolated severe threat. This would mean gusty winds and heavy downpours with excess lightning. The best chances to see some stronger storms would be from 5-9 p.m.
When Can We Expect to See the First Frost of 2022 in Southern Indiana?
Here we are, sweating through one of the hottest summers in recent years, and I'm already talking about frost. What in the world is wrong with me? I know it seems strange, but Fall really isn't that far away. Before you know it, we all be bundled up, cheering for our team under those 'Friday night lights.' One indication that Fall has officially arrived is the appearance of frost.
Thousands without power after Monday morning storm
Thousands of people across the states were without power Monday after a severe thunderstorm made its way through the area.
wbiw.com
National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Lawrence County and southern Indiana
LAWRENCE CO. – The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Southern Indiana including Lawrence County. The watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop this evening into the night. The greatest concentration will be over far southern and southwestern central Indiana.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Benton, Elkhart, Fulton, Jasper, Kosciusko, La Porte, Lagrange by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Benton; Elkhart; Fulton; Jasper; Kosciusko; La Porte; Lagrange; Lake; Marshall; Newton; Noble; Porter; Pulaski; St. Joseph; Starke; Steuben; White SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 514 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IN . INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BENTON ELKHART FULTON JASPER KOSCIUSKO LAGRANGE LAKE LA PORTE MARSHALL NEWTON NOBLE PORTER PULASKI ST. JOSEPH STARKE STEUBEN WHITE
Greenwood company bringing relief to Kentucky flood victims
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Hoosiers are heading to Kentucky to set up a base camp to help those impacted by flooding in the state. The team at USA Upstar, a disaster relief company in Greenwood, is loading up materials for tents to be set up, as well as mobile showers and bathrooms, to make sure those who have lost everything feel like they're at home.
WISH-TV
Kentucky flooding death toll at 35; governor says hundreds unaccounted for
(CNN) — The death toll in flood-stricken Kentucky has risen to 35, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday afternoon, as rescue workers continue to comb the region for hundreds of missing people, unable to access areas left isolated after floodwater washed away bridges and inundated communities. “More tough news,” the...
Inside Indiana Business
Hoosier cities ranked among most affordable
Four Indiana cities are included on the 2022 list of cities with the lowest cost of living in America. The ranking from Niche.com, which focuses on public data on schools and neighborhoods, was compiled based on factors including median tax rates, median rent, and food costs. The website compiled the...
The Weather Channel
Photos Of Appalachia's Flood
Eastern Kentucky awoke to devastating flash flooding Thursday morning. At least 16 people have been killed in the incident. Photos show water up to buildings' roofs and structures floating away. The death toll rose to 16 after devastating flash flooding struck eastern Kentucky and other parts of Appalachia Thursday. All...
nwindianabusiness.com
From Indiana to the world
In the heart of the Midwest, Indiana’s agriculture and manufacturing industries have long been a staple of its economic health. But with the advent of the internet, the world became smaller and local companies suddenly had a global reach at their fingertips. Today, a rising number of Indiana goods find their way to Mexico, Germany and beyond via local air and water ports. Thanks to infrastructure improvements and long-term planning, that’s not a trend expected to change anytime soon.
fox32chicago.com
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of NW Indiana
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for parts of northwest Indiana Wednesday afternoon. The locations included Gary, Indiana, East Chicago, Indiana and Hobart, Indiana. The warning went into effect at about 3:45 p.m. CST, and expired at 4:45 p.m. CST. FOX 32 continues to track the...
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 53 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Indiana
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Indiana offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Hoosier State has to offer along the scenic French Lick Railway.
indyschild.com
5 Amazing Must-See Waterfalls in Indiana
Throughout the state, there are many beautiful waterfalls in Indiana to see and experience. If you’re looking to check out one of these natural wonders close to home, just take your pick: There are 22 different waterfalls throughout the state of Indiana!. While spring, summer and fall are typically...
WANE-TV
ISP: Man found dead in southern Indiana pond
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who’s body was found in a pond on Saturday afternoon. Police say the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports from a resident claiming to have found a body in a pond at the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County.
Fox 59
1 winning Mega Millions Jackpot ticket sold
ILLINOIS — Feeling lucky? Well the odds of winning the lottery are about as good as being struck by lightning…..that’s how the saying goes, right? Well, that hasn’t stopped ticket sales for the Mega Millions, nor has it stopped winning tickets. According to Mega Millions’ website,...
