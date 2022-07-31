ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

WISH-TV

Hot stretch ahead

A slightly muggy start this morning with temperatures in the lower 70s to start the day. Highs today will top out in the lower 90s with feel like temperatures in the lower to mid 90s. There could be a stray shower or storm that pops later today with heavy rain possible with the storms. Lows tonight will fall to the lower 70s.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

A Severe T-storm Watch for this evening: 90° heat, higher humidity and more storms are in the forecast this week

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues for southern Indiana until 11pm. Ahead of a warm front a round of strong to severe storms tore cross Indiana Monday morning. Ober a three hour span the squall line of storms generated over two dozen severe storm reports Including a 70mph wind gust in Fishers. There were several reports of trees and powerlines blown down and homes were damaged on Indy’s west side. While widespread power outages continued for most of the day. Homes were damaged on the westside of Indianapolis. The cold front associated with this system will move across the state overnight, so an isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out. There is a slight risk for severe storms over southeastern Indiana tonight.
INDIANA STATE
WGNtv.com

Severe thunderstorm warnings extended eastward into NW Indiana.

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Newton County in northwestern Indiana... Southern Porter County in northwestern Indiana... Jasper County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 256 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Kouts to 6 miles north of Sheldon, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Rensselaer, DeMotte, Hebron, Remington, Wheatfield, Roselawn, Kouts, Hanging Grove, Collegeville, Baileys Corner, Stoutsburg, Fair Oaks, Parr and Dunns Bridge. Including the following interstate... Indiana I-65 between mile markers 200 and 234. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
INDIANA STATE
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Indiana State
cbs4indy.com

A few storms start the week in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – After a dry and comfy weekend, afternoon showers and a few isolated thunderstorms are set to roll through Indiana in the days ahead. Lat afternoon to early evening showers and thunderstorms are coming our way Monday evening. Some of these storms could pose an isolated severe threat. This would mean gusty winds and heavy downpours with excess lightning. The best chances to see some stronger storms would be from 5-9 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WOMI Owensboro

When Can We Expect to See the First Frost of 2022 in Southern Indiana?

Here we are, sweating through one of the hottest summers in recent years, and I'm already talking about frost. What in the world is wrong with me? I know it seems strange, but Fall really isn't that far away. Before you know it, we all be bundled up, cheering for our team under those 'Friday night lights.' One indication that Fall has officially arrived is the appearance of frost.
INDIANA STATE
#Severe Weather
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Benton, Elkhart, Fulton, Jasper, Kosciusko, La Porte, Lagrange by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Benton; Elkhart; Fulton; Jasper; Kosciusko; La Porte; Lagrange; Lake; Marshall; Newton; Noble; Porter; Pulaski; St. Joseph; Starke; Steuben; White SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 514 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IN . INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BENTON ELKHART FULTON JASPER KOSCIUSKO LAGRANGE LAKE LA PORTE MARSHALL NEWTON NOBLE PORTER PULASKI ST. JOSEPH STARKE STEUBEN WHITE
BENTON COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Greenwood company bringing relief to Kentucky flood victims

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Hoosiers are heading to Kentucky to set up a base camp to help those impacted by flooding in the state. The team at USA Upstar, a disaster relief company in Greenwood, is loading up materials for tents to be set up, as well as mobile showers and bathrooms, to make sure those who have lost everything feel like they're at home.
GREENWOOD, IN
WISH-TV

Kentucky flooding death toll at 35; governor says hundreds unaccounted for

(CNN) — The death toll in flood-stricken Kentucky has risen to 35, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday afternoon, as rescue workers continue to comb the region for hundreds of missing people, unable to access areas left isolated after floodwater washed away bridges and inundated communities. “More tough news,” the...
Inside Indiana Business

Hoosier cities ranked among most affordable

Four Indiana cities are included on the 2022 list of cities with the lowest cost of living in America. The ranking from Niche.com, which focuses on public data on schools and neighborhoods, was compiled based on factors including median tax rates, median rent, and food costs. The website compiled the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Weather Channel

Photos Of Appalachia's Flood

Eastern Kentucky awoke to devastating flash flooding Thursday morning. At least 16 people have been killed in the incident. Photos show water up to buildings' roofs and structures floating away. The death toll rose to 16 after devastating flash flooding struck eastern Kentucky and other parts of Appalachia Thursday. All...
KENTUCKY STATE
nwindianabusiness.com

From Indiana to the world

In the heart of the Midwest, Indiana’s agriculture and manufacturing industries have long been a staple of its economic health. But with the advent of the internet, the world became smaller and local companies suddenly had a global reach at their fingertips. Today, a rising number of Indiana goods find their way to Mexico, Germany and beyond via local air and water ports. Thanks to infrastructure improvements and long-term planning, that’s not a trend expected to change anytime soon.
INDIANA STATE
fox32chicago.com

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of NW Indiana

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for parts of northwest Indiana Wednesday afternoon. The locations included Gary, Indiana, East Chicago, Indiana and Hobart, Indiana. The warning went into effect at about 3:45 p.m. CST, and expired at 4:45 p.m. CST. FOX 32 continues to track the...
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Indiana

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Indiana offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Hoosier State has to offer along the scenic French Lick Railway.
INDIANA STATE
indyschild.com

5 Amazing Must-See Waterfalls in Indiana

Throughout the state, there are many beautiful waterfalls in Indiana to see and experience. If you’re looking to check out one of these natural wonders close to home, just take your pick: There are 22 different waterfalls throughout the state of Indiana!. While spring, summer and fall are typically...
WANE-TV

ISP: Man found dead in southern Indiana pond

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who’s body was found in a pond on Saturday afternoon. Police say the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports from a resident claiming to have found a body in a pond at the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

1 winning Mega Millions Jackpot ticket sold

ILLINOIS — Feeling lucky? Well the odds of winning the lottery are about as good as being struck by lightning…..that’s how the saying goes, right? Well, that hasn’t stopped ticket sales for the Mega Millions, nor has it stopped winning tickets. According to Mega Millions’ website,...

