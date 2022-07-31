State police conducting investigation after body found in pond

www.wishtv.com
WLKY.com
INDOT: Fatal crash in Jefferson County, Indiana closes road
HANOVER, Ind. — INDOT reports a fatal crash on IN 56 (East Lagrange Road) in Jefferson County, Indiana. The crash happened Wednesday morning in Hanover, at the intersection of East Lagrange and Kuntz Road. The road is closed in both directions. This crash involves a tractor-trailer, and INDOT reports...
wbiw.com
Bartholomew County officials are mourning the loss of a long-time county employee
COLUMBUS – Bartholomew County officials are mourning the loss of a long-time county employee who was killed Saturday afternoon in a car accident on State Road 129. According to Indiana State Police reports, 66-year-old Lenord “Ray” Sheldon Jr. of Elizabethtown was pronounced dead at the scene. Sheldon worked in the Bartholomew County Surveyor’s Office for more than 30 years.
Man found dead in private pond in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — The body of a Jackson County man was discovered in a private pond in Washington County over the weekend, Indiana State Police confirmed. Around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, ISP and deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were sent to investigate the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road after a resident reported […]
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking a portion of an Indiana state route near Hanover
HANOVER, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation is reporting a crash is blocking a road near Hanover in Jefferson County. INDOT says State Route 56 is closed at East Kuntz Road due to a crash. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the...
953wiki.com
Body Found in Rural Scott County
Scott County Sheriff's Deputies are Conducting a Death Investigation. Scott County-On 7-31-2022, Scott County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a location on County Line Road in Southern Scott County in reference to a deceased female. Upon arrival, Deputies located the deceased, later identified as Ashley Deaton-Hedge, 34 of Louisville, KY. Detective Lieutenant John Hartman and Detective First Sergeant Jacklyn Shofner of the Sheriff's Office responded to the location and are conducting the death investigation. Assistance at the scene was provided by Indiana State Police Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) Sergeant Merritt Toomey. The next of kin of the deceased has been notified. This is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time.
wdrb.com
Police say Louisville driver high on meth at Middletown crash that seriously injured mother, 8-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a woman was high on methamphetamine last month when she was involved in a crash that sent a woman and her 8-year-old son to the hospital with serious injuries. According to court documents, 31-year-old Amber Washington was arrested Monday. Middletown Police said the incident...
Wave 3
Death investigation underway as Louisville woman found dead in southern Indiana
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Scott County officials confirmed a death investigation is ongoing after a Louisville woman was found dead in Scottsburg on Sunday. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to a location on South Underwood Road after reports of a dead woman was found.
Fox 19
Man killed in Ripley County crash, state troopers say
VERSAILLES, Ind. (WXIX) - An Elizabethtown man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 129 on Saturday afternoon, according to Indiana State Police. Lenord Sheldon Jr., 66, sustained fatal injuries after colliding head-on with another vehicle, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles. The Ripley County Coroner’s...
wamwamfm.com
Woman Arrested for Possession of Marijuana
A woman from Ohio was arrested last night in Jasper for possession of marijuana. Jasper Police officers say they were dispatched to the Taco Bell parking lot in reference to a female with a disabled vehicle. Officers made contact and later located marijuana inside the vehicle. The size of the...
Missing 13-year-old from Morgantown may be with 18-year-old man
Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old from Morgantown who may be in the company of an 18-year-old from Greenwood.
WANE-TV
ISP: Man found dead in southern Indiana pond
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who’s body was found in a pond on Saturday afternoon. Police say the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports from a resident claiming to have found a body in a pond at the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
39-year-old Melissa Serrano of Bicknell was arrested Monday by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for Failure to Appear. She was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,000 bond. 66-year-old Walner Francois was arrested Monday by WPD on a warrant containing two counts of...
wbiw.com
Four-vehicle crash on I-465 claims the life of former Monroe County Judge Marc Kellams
INDIANAPOLIS – A four-vehicle crash on I-465 claimed the life of a former Monroe County Judge Marc Kellams, of Bargersville Friday afternoon as emergency responders were called to the scene of a serious multi-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of I-465 near I-70 on the east side of Indianapolis.
953wiki.com
Madison Police Arrest Two on Drug Charges Following Theft of Golf Cart
Both have the presumption of innocences until otherwise proven guilty. July 29, 2022, @ approximately 10:57 AM Madison Police investigated a reported golf cart theft from the area of Vaughn Drive, near Poplar Street. At approximately 12:30 PM (same date) Madison Police Detective Shawn Scudder located the stolen golf cart,...
Wave 3
Man charged with murder, attempted murder for double shooting in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been charged in connection to a double shooting in Old Louisville on Friday where one woman was killed and another man was critically injured. Jaaron McAtee, 42, was arrested on Monday and charged with murder and attempted murder for the shooting happening...
Wave 3
Deputies searching for missing Indiana man
JACKSON COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing man from Jackson County, Indiana. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of William Hankins, 31, from Seymour. William was last seen July 26, wearing a black shirt with skulls and black pants....
ripleynews.com
Elizabethtown man killed in crash
A two vehicle crash in Ripley County has claimed the life of a man from Elizabethtown. On Saturday, July 30 around 4:00 p.m. troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post began investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Road 129, just south of Versailles, that claimed the life of a Bartholomew County man.
cbs4indy.com
Police search for man missing out of Seymour
SEYMOUR, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued as the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department investigates the disappearance of 31-year-old William Hankins. Authorities said Hankins is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 250 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen Tuesday around 5:30 a.m. in Seymour, Indiana wearing a black shirt with skulls and black pants.
wdrb.com
FOUND: LMPD says missing 26-year-old man has been located and returned home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 26-year-old man last seen in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood. According to a news release, Troy Shelton has been missing since Monday morning. Police say he told family members that he was going...
wrtv.com
Man killed in two-vehicle crash near Versailles, police say
VERSAILLES — A Bartholomew County man has been killed after a two-vehicle crash occurred around 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, on State Road 129, just south of Versailles, according to Indiana State Police. Initial investigation showed that a blue 2006 Ford F-350 was traveling northbound on State Road...
