California School Land Bank Act

In reading through California statutes contained in the state’s 29 Codes, I have come across several interesting(?) sections of laws. The following are some examples:. Do California use Latin terms in its statutes? Yes, in several instances. For example, Business and Professions Code Section 13 provides that the term “materia medica” as used in this code or in any initiative act referred to in this code, means those substances listed in the official United States Pharmacopoeia, the official Homeopathic Pharmacopoeia of the United States, the official United States Dispensatory, New and Nonofficial Remedies, or the National Formulary, or any supplement thereof, except substances covered by subdivision (a) of Section 4052 and Section 4057 of this code.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO