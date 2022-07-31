ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

The Depot holds “In Your Free Time” axe throwing tournament

By Andrea Aguilar
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qByTl_0gzpmfGg00

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — In downtown Wichita Falls Sunday, 16 people faced off in an axe throwing competition for a chance to win a cash prize.

The Depot Axe Throwing Lounge held the contest, named “In Your Free Time”, with the qualification period starting Thursday, June 2, and ending Saturday, July 30. The top 16 competitors faced off Sunday, July 31, at 2 p.m.

One lucky winner walked away with a $200 first-place prize.

The Depot Owner Cynthia Doten said this event was a great way to get new people into town.

“People from Abilene drove down here, and so it was a good turnout,” Doten said. “We have newer people this time, and I think people are starting to come in more on Sundays because they are aware we are open Sundays now, so being with the tournament, they see people coming in, and that brings people because we have more of a crowd than we did last Sunday.”

The list of winners was decided shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday. The four prize winners are as follows:

  1. Dent from Wichita Falls – $200 prize
  2. Chris M. from Wichita Falls – $150 prize
  3. Chris V. from Abilene – $100 prize
  4. Jack from Duncan – $50 prize

If you’re looking to try out your axe throwing skills, The Depot is open Thursdays through Sundays. To find their hours, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Wichita Falls, TX
Sports
Wichita Falls, TX
Lifestyle
NewsTalk 1290

Gabriel Iglesias Coming Back to Wichita Falls This Fall

We have got a lot of great standup coming to Wichita Falls in 2022. Love to see new events coming to Wichita Falls and if you like standup some big acts are on the way. This Friday Steve O will be in Wichita Falls and then in November Steve Trevino will also be performing in Wichita Falls. How about a comedian not named Steve though?
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Time#Axe Throwing#Nexstar Media Inc
KLAW 101

Visit the Grave of the ‘Oklahoma Giant’ a Sooner State Legend!

Have you ever heard the story of the 'Oklahoma Giant' before? This tale is more fact than fiction and features a real-life giant by the name of Lewis W. Wilkins from Enid, OK. He's a true Sooner State legend and was once named the tallest man in the world! Standing at around 8.2 feet tall he literally towered over everyone he met.
ENID, OK
106.3 The Buzz

Full Review of Bombshells Before a Texas Rangers Game

A new restaurant is slowly expanding across Texas and I don't think a lot of people have heard about it. Here in Wichita Falls, when I say Bombshells you probably think of a certain strip club. Turns out, Bombshells is also a restaurant chain. It is a military themed breastaurant. No joke, this place literally took over an old breastaurant called Redneck Heaven. I will defend many of these places when it comes to their food.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Downtown YMCA offers additional housing for Hotter’N Hell

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The nation’s largest single-day bike ride is less than one month away and the excitement level from the community is growing, but with thousands expected to travel to Wichita Falls, hotels have filled up quickly. People looking for somewhere to stay will have many...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Lake levels drop as summer heat continues

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s shaping up to be one of the hottest summers on record, so we’re taking another look at lake levels in the Wichita Falls area. For the last two months, there has been a steady decline. As of Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, Lake Arrowhead is reportedly down to 76% and Lake Kickapoo is down to 66%.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sports
KLAW 101

Instead of A Sports Complex, Lawton Should Build This

I can't remember how many months ago it was announced, but the Lawton mayor and city council are dead set on building a non-standardized sports complex that hasn't been very popular with the public. In fact, the outcry was so loud that city officials followed the same procedure they did after announcing they might purchase Lawton's failing mall... They shut up about it and worked on it in secret behind closed doors.
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Hands to Hands Community Fund begins campaign kickoff

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Hands to Hands Community Fund held its 14th annual fundraising campaign kickoff Tuesday at First Christian Church. The organization was started by community leaders to help support programs and services of eight nonprofit agencies. These agencies feed the elderly, watch over neglected and abused children, care for children and adults with […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Mercy Church gives away free school supplies

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The free back-to-school supplies drive at Mercy Church in Wichita Falls happened on Saturday. Over 25,000 pounds of supplies as food was handed out by volunteers, including 150 backpacks that were gone in the first hour. They were able to serve about 500 people and they actually ran out of school supplies within a few hours.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Choco Taco, where to find it in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A special ice cream treat made with vanilla ice cream in a taco-shaped waffle cone, and topped with chocolate and peanuts, has been a fan favorite for almost four decades since it was first rolled out in 1983 but sadly it’s coming to an end. So after 40 years, you’ve probably […]
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy