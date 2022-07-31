One injured in crash involving overturned tanker truck on Route 288 in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person was injured after a tanker truck overturned in a single-vehicle crash on Route 288, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash was first reported at 5:18 p.m. and was located on Route 288 North near the Courthouse Road exit.

The truck was reportedly carrying 7,000 gallons of gasoline, according to Chesterfield Fire & EMS. Firefighters and Hazmat crews were on the scene well into the early hours of the following morning.

The injured person was transported to a nearby hospital.

All northbound lanes were closed and traffic was diverted to Courthouse Road, according to VDOT. The wreckage was cleared and lanes were reopened at 7:18 a.m. on Monday morning.

(Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

