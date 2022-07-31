ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Florida mom missing after taking bus, police say

By Nathaniel Rodriguez, Nexstar Media Wire
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27VWff_0gzpm27i00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Police are looking for a missing Florida woman who was last seen taking a bus from Fort Myers to Tampa.

The Cape Coral Police Department said Erica Ann Johnson, 36, was reported missing on July 14.

According to WBBH , finding Johnson has been difficult because she does not have a bank account, a car, or any known social media. She was also said to rarely use her phone.

WINK News reported that Johnson’s ex-husband told police she missed an appointment to see her children, saying she had to work in a text message. Police said she got a ride from a coworker to the Cape Coral bus station on 4th Terrace.

Pat Carroll, voice of Ursula in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ dies

Surveillance video first placed her at the bus station around 5:37 p.m. on July 5 and again on July 8 at 5:31 a.m. She was seen leaving with a suitcase in the second instance.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H3KGM_0gzpm27i00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D8n9H_0gzpm27i00
Photos courtesy of the Cape Coral Police Department

On Thursday, police said Johnson was seen on the morning of July 8 boarding a Greyhound bus to Tampa. The bus was supposed to be making a nonstop trip to Tampa.

Police said she was seen carrying her bags, a travel pillow, and her bunny at the time.

Johnson is described as being 130 pounds and 5 feet 8 inches tall. She has light brown hair with blonde highlights and green eyes.

If you know where she is, Cape Coral police ask you call the department at 239-574-3223.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy