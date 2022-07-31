Texas Plains Cotton: Expect Bollworm Numbers to Start Rising

agfax.com
Mississippi Rice: Weed Control, Herbicide Carryover, New Cases of Resistance – Podcast
Connor Webster from the LSU AgCenter calls into the Crop Doctors’ Podcast studio in Stoneville to talk about this year’s weed control in rice. Connor is a recent graduate of LSU and began his job as the rice weed scientist earlier this year. Connor, Hunter, Tom, and Jason spend awhile talking about herbicide carryover in rice and touch on new cases of herbicide resistance affecting rice in Louisiana.
Iowa Field Reports: Dry Conditions, Insect Pests, and Weed Escapes
The past week brought again spotty rainfall across the state. With the dry conditions and warmer temperatures forecasted there are concerns about what this may mean for the crops. Spider mites, corn rootworms, grasshoppers, aphids, and weed escapes were other observations or concerns coming from the fields this last week. Read on for more specifics about what’s happening in fields across the state.
Rice Harvest Begins But Rain Tosses in a Wrench
Harvest is underway in the southern states, and the good news is, the theme seems to be promising yields from early reports. However, depending on where you are, untimely rain showers are causing some issues in keeping up with the early harvest schedule. In Louisiana, harvest got off to a...
Nebraska Corn, Soybeans: Managing Spider Mites
Spider mite damage to corn and soybeans is being reported in Nebraska. The following story addresses management. The companion story, Identifying Spider Mite Damage and the Species Responsible, includes a guide for distinguishing Banks grass mites, found in grass crops, and twospotted spider mites, found in soybean and grass crops.
