Mase Claims Diddy Never Paid Him Nor Gave Him the Respect He Deserves

Nicki Minaj Appears to Call Kanye West a 'Clown' After Cutting 'Monster' from Festival Set
During her headlining performance at the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans on Friday, Minaj instructed her DJ to stop playing her West collaboration "Monster" and appeared to call the Chicago-born rapper a "clown." After performing her parts from a few early hits — including Drake collaboration "Make...
HipHopDX.com
The-Dream Recalls Kanye West Falling Asleep While Recording 'All Of The Lights'
The-Dream helped write Kanye West’s “All of the Lights” from 2010’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and also contributed additional vocals. During a recent appearance on Nile Rodgers’ Deep Hidden Meaning Radio show for Apple Music, he recalled Yeezy falling asleep during a studio session for the song.
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy's Mom Has A Warning For Mase: "Don't Mess With My Son"
Diddy and Mase are on the outs. Their beef started over publishing rights, but now it's wide-ranging. Mase recorded a diss track about Diddy, and proceeded to blame Diddy for technical difficulties during his Lovers & Friends set. Diddy's mom has had enough of Mase badmouthing her son. On Saturday,...
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Gifted Bad Boy Chain By Diddy’s Son
Kodak Black is now officially the owner of a Bad Boy chain thanks to a very special gift from Diddy’s son King Combs. Video of the exchange sees Combs handing Kodak the chain while backstage at an event. Diddy’s son deemed Yak an official member of Bad Boy thanks to the new piece of jewelry, and the Florida rapper appeared very grateful in the clip.
Soulja Boy Threatens to Post Footage of Altercation With YouTuber Charleston White
Soulja Boy is still steaming over his altercation with YouTuber Charleston White last week. Now, he's threatening to post the footage of the infamous incident. On Tuesday (July 26), Soulja Boy hopped on Instagram to vent about his run-in with Charleston White in Miami last Friday that resulted in SB getting maced by the controversial social media figure. During the Live session, the rapper threatened to put out the yet-to-be-seen video of the wild incident.
JayDaYoungan Shot and Killed in Louisiana, His Father Also Shot
JayDaYoungan has been shot and killed in his Louisiana hometown. On Wednesday (July 27), reports began to surface online that 24-year-old JayDaYoungan and his father were allegedly shot in their hometown of Bogalusa, La. He was apparently shot outside a home on Superior Avenue. An incident appearing to match the details of the shooting was first officially reported by the Bogalusa Police Department's Facebook page. They have since confirmed the rapper, born Javorius Scott, has died.
Diddy’s Mom Interrupts His Instagram Live to Voice Her Distaste for Mase – Watch
Diddy's mother, Janice Combs, recently interrupted her son's Instagram Live video to express her distaste for Ma$e. On July 23, Diddy hit up IG Live with a message of gratitude to the artists who contributed to Puff's 1997 debut album, No Way Out, in light of the classic LP's 25th anniversary. While the "Victory" rapper was giving it up to some of the key players of the "Puff Daddy & The Family" era, Diddy's mom cut him off mid-sentence when he mentioned Ma$e, who was once one of the top acts at Bad Boy Entertainment but has since fallen out with the legendary exec.
PHOTOS: Jon Bon Jovi’s Son Gets Engaged in the Hamptons
Jesse Bongiovi, Jon Bon Jovi’s son, proposed to his girlfriend Jesse Light, a television producer, at his East Hampton home this weekend. Both his parents and her parents watched the proposal. Jesse Bongiovi shared pictures of the occasion on Instagram. The whole group loaded into two SUVs afterwards—even taking...
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Confirms He’s Going on Tour After Beating Federal Gun Case
Now that YoungBoy Never Broke Again beat his federal gun case yesterday, he is ready to hit the road on a major tour. On Friday (July 15), Mohammed Gangat of the Instagram account @lawyerforworkers shared a clip of his brief interview with NBA YoungBoy after being found not guilty in his gun case in California.
HipHopDX.com
Watch Cardi B's 'Hot Shit' Video Featuring Kanye West & Lil Durk
Cardi B released the official video for her latest single “Hot Shit” on Tuesday (July 12), giving the Kanye West and Lil Durk collaboration a blockbuster-level visual makeover. Directed Russian director Lado Kvataniya, the video finds the Bronx rapper towering above the competition as she perches on the...
Rick Ross Says He Was Denied Entry Into Buckingham Palace, Was Referred to Restaurant Instead
Rick Ross recently had a humbling experience when he tried to gain access to Buckingham Palace in London. On Monday (Aug. 1), Rick Ross visited the world-famous Buckingham Palace, home of the Queen of England. However, Rozay says he was denied entry when he asked a member of the Queen's Guard to let him in. In the first clip shared on his Instagram Story, Ross is doing a Birdman hand rub right outside the Palace gates. In the next clip, the Miami rapper is sitting in the back of a car explaining what went down.
Soulja Boy Goes Off on Charleston White for Using Mace During Their Altercation
Soulja Boy went off on YouTuber Charleston White during his Instagram Live session after being maced by Charleston White during their altercation in Miami. On Friday (July 22), Soulja Boy jumped on his IG Live and clowned Charleston White for pulling out mace (not pepper spray) when he approached him in Miami earlier that day.
Kendrick Lamar Reacts to Security Guard Who Was Seen on Video Crying During Rapper’s Show
Kendrick Lamar has offered his thoughts on the viral video of a security guard crying while K-Dot was performing during his The Big Steppers Tour stop in Houston. On Tuesday (July 26), young reporter Jazlyn Guerra shared video of an interview she did with Kendrick Lamar following his recent headlining set at the 2022 Rolling Loud Miami festival. During the conversation, Kendrick was asked about impacting people with his music.
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy's Alleged $60M Deal Leaves Kodak Black Reassessing His Own Label Contract
Kodak Black wants to renegotiate his label contract with Atlantic Records after catching wind of NBA YoungBoy’s reported $60 million deal. The Baton Rouge rapper’s Never Broke Again imprint floated the lucrative figure while promoting his upcoming album The Last Slimeto on Instagram ahead of its August 5 release.
thesource.com
Gucci Mane Calls for Rapper to Stop “Dissing the Dead” in New Single
Gucci Mane wants rappers to wrap up dissing the dead in their music. In a new song called “Dissin The Dead,” Big Guwop took responsibility for the trend and is hoping for the practice to stop. “I know I should be more careful with the shit I said.
Jay-Z Says He Never Charges for Features on Songs
Jay-Z has been rumored to charge and exorbitant amount of money to appear on a track, but the rapper recently admitted he doesn't take money for verses. On Thursday (July 14), Hov appeared on the new episode of Kevin Hart's Hart to Heart show on Peacock. The rare Jay-Z interview featured the rapper touching on a number of topics, including his fee for a 16, which Jigga claims is nada. According to Jay, his appearance on songs these days is deeper than a paycheck.
Quavo and Takeoff Announce Show as Migos Without Offset
As rumors of the Migos breaking up continue to swirl, the group has been announced as the performers at the upcoming 2022 National Battle of the Bands, sans Offset. On Tuesday (July 26), the National Battle of the Bands, an annual event that brings HBCU bands together for competition, revealed the Migos would be performing at this year's event, which takes place at NRG Stadium in Houston. However, the flier for the event only features Quavo and Takeoff.
Funkmaster Flex Claps Back After Conway The Machine Calls Him a Gatekeeping ‘Weirdo’ and ‘Clown’
Funkmaster Flex has clapped back at Conway The Machine after the Griselda rapper called him and other New York City DJs "gatekeeping weirdos" and "clowns." On Tuesday (July 12), Funkmaster Flex hit up Instagram and went in hard in response to some harsh words Conway The Machine had about DJs in New York City, specifically Flex and DJ Suss One. Following a viral rant in which Conway called out Funk Flex by name while airing out heavy grievances he holds toward hip-hop media figures, the veteran DJ decided to let the Buffalo, N.Y. spitter know exactly how he feels.
Wiz Khalifa Tells Club DJs They Suck in Onstage Rant, Offers to Fight If They Want – Watch
Wiz Khalifa went off on two DJs at a recent show for allegedly messing up the music on his set. On Friday (July 29), Wiz had an album release event for his new Multiverse LP at Poppy nightclub in Los Angeles. However, video has surfaced from the celebratory shindig that shows Wiz Khalifa going off on two DJs.
Jay-Z Says He’s Not Retired From Rap in Rare Interview
Jay-Z recently sat down for a rare interview with comedian Kevin Hart where the rap icon opened up about retirement. Hov and Hart chopped it up for an upcoming episode of the second season of Kev's Hart to Heart show on Peacock. In a snippet of the rap session released by Access on Wednesday (July 13), the hip-hop billionaire rejected the thought that he retired from the rap game despite his sparse contributions recently.
