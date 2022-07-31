Best 101 Guide To Shasta Lake Camping

icytales.com
KTVU FOX 2
Critically low water levels at Lake Shasta, California's largest reservoir
LAKE SHASTA, Calif. - KTVU is continuing its week-long series of stories about the drought with a look at the dire situation at California’s largest reservoir. Lake Shasta provides water not only to agriculture in the Central Valley, but also to several regional Bay Area water systems. Lake Shasta is located 10 miles from Redding, in Shasta County, and about 200 miles north of the Bay Area.
worldatlas.com
4 of the Best California Road Trips You Need To Take
If you're looking for an epic road trip adventure, look no further than California! There's something special about road tripping in this beautiful state. And when it comes to coastal road trips, it can't be beat!. This amazing state offers something for everyone, from stunning coastlines and mountain vistas to...
actionnewsnow.com
Flash flood alerts lifted for Trinity, Siskiyou counties
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 10:24 p.m. UPDATE - A flash flood warning has been lifted for parts of two northern California counties, according to the National Weather Service. The warnings, which impacted parts of Siskiyou and Trinity Counties, were issued at 6:10 p.m. The flash flood warning for Trinity County was lifted...
krcrtv.com
House fire in north Redding on Wednesday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Fire engulfed a home in the Mountain Gate Proper area of North Redding on Wednesday, according to local fire officials and witnesses. Shasta County CAL FIRE and officials from the Shasta Lake Fire Protection District confirmed their crews responded to a residential structure fire off of Lynda Lynn Way, near Union School Road, at around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Mount Shasta Herald
Smoke from wildfires impacts air quality across California and Oregon, advisories issued
Smoke from the McKinney Fire has begun to blanket northern California and the southwest corner of Oregon and is forecasted to worsen and continue moving up the state over the next several days, according to weather officials. By late Sunday afternoon, Yreka clocked in with the highest hazardous air quality...
krcrtv.com
Goats being used for fire fuel mitigation get loose in Shasta County
PALO CEDRO, Calif. — It was a day in the life of Animal Regulation Officers in Shasta County. Over the weekend, some goats being used for fire fuel mitigation got loose in the Palo Cedro area. Goat herders arrived with working dogs and were able to round them up,...
Mount Shasta Herald
Out-of-control creek threatens to dry up Siskiyou County town
Flash floods rushing down Mt. Shasta have put an entire town's water supply in jeopardy and could hamper its volunteer fire department should a fire break out. The potential calamity is playing out in the small Siskiyou County town of McCloud where on the outskirts sits a system of pipes that carry pure spring water to residents' taps and fire hydrants.
actionnewsnow.com
Woman suspected of starting 4 fires in Tehama County arrested
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A woman was arrested as she is suspected of starting four fires in Tehama County, according to CAL FIRE TGU. CAL FIRE said 57-year-old Tina Farnsworth was arrested on July 27 for four counts of arson to a building or wildland and two counts of vandalism.
krcrtv.com
South Bonnyview and Bechelli Lane roundabout update
REDDING, Calif. — The City of Redding is making progress on its roundabout project at South Bonnyview and Bechelli Lane and they hope to have the project completed by the middle of August. They updated their Facebook page with information on the timeline of their projects, and what is...
KTVZ
Klamath County SO raids, destroys 20-geenhouse illegal marijuana grow near Sprague River; 3 arrested
SPRAGUE RIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Klamath County Sheriff's Office raided and destroyed a 20-greenhouse illegal marijuana grow site west of Sprague River on Tuesday, arresting three people as several others ran into the woods. The sheriff's office served a search warrant after surveillance of the property west of Sprague...
activenorcal.com
Redding Woodworker Creates $65k Table from 1,500-Year-Old Redwood Tree
A woodworking company in Redding recently created a table from a 1,500-year-old redwood tree, selling it to a local restaurant for $65,000. Matt Clark has gained a following online for his unique woodworking projects out of his shop in Redding. He specializes in luxury wood tables, including stunning poker tables, ping pong tables, and chess tables. His recent luxury table for RAW sushi restaurant in Redding was a long and complicated process which he showed on his YouTube page, garnering more than 600,000 views.
krcrtv.com
Simon Tikue arraigned on 2 counts of murder out of Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Simon Tikue was arraigned Monday on two counts of murder with special circumstances alleged, according to the Shasta County District Attorney's Office. Tikue is charged with the murder of Gunnar Yeager and Meba Getachew, who the DA said were found shot in Oak Run on...
Viewer calls Kurtis after spotting confusing freeway signs during morning commute
SACRAMENTO — When a south Sacramento woman noticed some confusing freeway signs and several close calls, she reached out to California's Department of Transportation about the issue. But after weeks of not hearing anything back, she called Kurtis to investigate. "I use that freeway almost every," said Aparna Malhotra. "I have personally seen the last-minute panic where I've seen the drivers ahead of me trying to change lanes." She's talking about a stretch of the northbound Interstate 5, right before the 50 split. And Aparna sent photos showing the two signs she was talking about. The first tells drivers that the four left...
krcrtv.com
City of Redding to draft moratorium on short-term rental properties
REDDING, Calif. — During Tuesday's City Council Meeting in Redding, the council voted to draft a moratorium on short-term rental properties. Four of the five council members voted in favor of the idea, with Erin Resner the lone dissenting vote. Resner told KRCR that this item, in her opinion, was not grave enough to warrant a moratorium—recent moratoriums enacted by the city were during COVID and the Carr Fire.
actionnewsnow.com
Fentanyl, meth found during Tehama County home compliance check
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A person on Post Release Community Supervision was arrested after the Tehama County Probations Department located drugs during a home compliance check on Tuesday. The probation departments conducted a compliance check in the Los Molinos area and located 84 fentanyl pills, 140 ½ grams of methamphetamine,...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding man arrested on 2 counts of arson
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Fire Department arrested a suspect for starting two fires on Monday. The fire department said it responded to 1325 Pine St. at about 1:05 p.m. and extinguished a small fire. Firefighters looked at security cameras and were able to identify a suspect who started the fire.
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Slight cooldown for now with mountain t-storms
Thunderstorm activity is occurring in the mountains this evening and a few clouds have moved into the parts of the valley. Temperatures are also slightly cooler for some today, especially those that saw the clouds for most of the day such as chico and Oroville. Otherwise, so far, the only place to reach the century mark was Redding. When it comes to the heat, a heat advisory is still in effect for Modoc County through 11pm this evening. Lows tonight are expected to stay rather warm. Some places could stay in the mid to upper 70s due to the clouds trapping some of the heat near the surface.
actionnewsnow.com
Power restored after pickup sheered off power pole on Eastside Road in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - Power has been restored to customers in South Redding, after a vehicle crashed into a power pole Sunday afternoon. The pickup crashed into a pole around 3 p.m. Sunday at Eastside Road and Breslauer Way. The impact sheered off the pole. Eastside Road was closed between Breslauer...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect pleas not guilty to 2021 Oak Run murders
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect was arraigned on Monday on two counts of murder in connection to the deaths of two men in the Oak Run area last year, the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office said. The district attorney said Simon Tikue, 37, was charged in the shooting...
actionnewsnow.com
SUV located in Sacramento River Monday morning
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A vehicle was located in the Sacramento River just east of Cottonwood on Monday morning. Shasta County deputies said they received a call at 6 a.m. that a red Saturn SUV was in the water at the Balls Ferry Fishing Access and Boat Ramp, off of Gover Road.
