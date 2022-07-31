Best 101 Guide To Shasta Lake Camping

Thunderstorm activity is occurring in the mountains this evening and a few clouds have moved into the parts of the valley. Temperatures are also slightly cooler for some today, especially those that saw the clouds for most of the day such as chico and Oroville. Otherwise, so far, the only place to reach the century mark was Redding. When it comes to the heat, a heat advisory is still in effect for Modoc County through 11pm this evening. Lows tonight are expected to stay rather warm. Some places could stay in the mid to upper 70s due to the clouds trapping some of the heat near the surface.

REDDING, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO