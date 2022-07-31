ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

Cleveland State to require masking in indoor spaces

By Madison MacArthur
spectrumnews1.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 7

Related
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County announces $2 million in small business grants: Stimulus Watch

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County will be spending $2 million of American Rescue Plan Act funding to support local small businesses. The Cuyahoga County Small Business Stimulus Grant Program, approved during a Tuesday county council meeting, would provide grants of up to $50,000 for local businesses that have fewer than 50 employees.
spectrumnews1.com

Bear sightings in northeast Ohio continue to increase

AKRON — Black bears had pretty much disappeared from the Buckeye State by 1850, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. However, that population, while still small, has not only returned, but has grown. Residents in Summit County have enjoyed seeing the bear population increase over the past...
Cleveland.com

Who won Ohio’s legislative primaries? The Wake Up for Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Temperatures will spike today, climbing into the low 90s, but with the humidity and sunshine it might feel like it’s over 100 degrees. It will remain humid and warm overnight, with temps staying in the mid-70s. There are chances of showers and thunderstorms. Read more.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Cleveland, OH
Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
County
Cuyahoga County, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Cuyahoga County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Education
Cleveland, OH
Health
Cleveland, OH
Education
Cuyahoga County, OH
Education
Cleveland, OH
Government
Cuyahoga County, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
spectrumnews1.com

Akron’s $1M Small Business Relief Program: Iconic Peanut Shoppe among businesses that could benefit

AKRON, Ohio — Akron’s iconic Peanut Shoppe has weathered the ebb and flow of the downtown business district since the 1930s. Not much has been more challenging than the last few years, when the roughly $45 million, multi-year, Main Street Corridor Project collided head-on with the COVID-19 pandemic, hitting hardest businesses that depend on human interaction.
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland State#Cdc#Masking#College#Csu
whbc.com

WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: State, Stark Case Numbers Up

COLUMBUS, Ohio (New Talk 1480 WHBC) – Coronavirus case numbers were up in the latest report. The Ohio Department of Health had nearly 30,000 new cases reported for the previous week. The state is a week or two away from reporting a total of three million overall cases. Stark...
STARK COUNTY, OH
Morning Journal

Over 170 families enjoy farm market at Lorain County Public Health

Lorain County Public Health, 9880 Murray Ridge Road in Elyria, hosted a family farm market July 26. Attendees bought fresh fruits and vegetables from three local farms, enjoyed games and learned about Lorain County Public Health services, according to a news release. The WIC program, a supplemental nutrition initiative for...
ELYRIA, OH
Cleveland Scene

Cleveland Extends Registration for Curbside Recycling Program

The City of Cleveland announced this weekend that it has extended the registration period for its curbside recycling program. Long dormant and the subject of early-Covid-era controversy under former Mayor Frank Jackson— who can forget when Fox 8 broke the story that Cleveland's recycling contract had lapsed, and that the city was sending all the recyclables it collected from residents' blue bins to the landfill—the program has been resuscitated under Mayor Justin Bibb and is, according to the administration, showing early signs of success.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
clevelandpublicsquare.com

Cuyahoga County Family Fun Day 2022!

Cuyahoga County Family Fun Day is back in Cleveland Public Square!. Cleveland Public Square and Cuyahoga County Health and Human Services are teaming up for Cuyahoga County Family Fun Day, on Thursday, August 4, from 10:30 AM – 2 PM. Grab something delicious from Kona Ice, Metro 45, or...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Senator Brown, Mayor Bibb Take First Look at Vía Sana, Cleveland’s Newest Affordable Housing Complex, Spearheaded by MetroHealth & The NRP Group

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Government officials and community members today got a firsthand look at Vía Sana in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood – which will feature 72 affordable, high-quality residences and a community services hub – that is being developed jointly by The MetroHealth System and The NRP Group. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005373/en/ From left to right: Armond Budish, Cuyahoga County Executive; Sherrod Brown, U.S. Senator; Michael Baston, President, Cuyahoga Community College; Justin Bibb, Mayor of Cleveland; Dr. Akram Boutros, President and CEO, The MetroHealth System; Jasmin Santana, Councilwoman, Ward 14, Cleveland; Scott Skinner, Vice President of Development, The NRP Group; Shontel Brown, Congresswoman, Ohio’s 11th District; Shawn Smith, Executive Director, Ohio Housing Finance Agency; J. David Heller, President and CEO, The NRP Group (Photo: Business Wire)
CLEVELAND, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Lorain Superintendent pledges equity for LGBTQ+ students

LORAIN – In two weeks, Lorain Schools will welcome its more than 6,000 students back for the 2022-23 school year. In a letter to the district reminding them of the upcoming school year, Superintendent Jeff Graham touched on equity in the district — a key commitment within its strategic plan.
LORAIN, OH
clevelandclinic.org

Cleveland Clinic Names Michelle Kang Kim, M.D., Ph.D., Chair of the Department of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition

Cleveland Clinic has appointed Michelle Kang Kim, M.D., Ph.D., as chair of the Department of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition with Cleveland Clinic’s Digestive Disease & Surgery Institute. Dr. Kim’s will start Aug. 1. She will succeed Miguel Regueiro, M.D., who has served as interim chair of the department since May 2021, following his appointment as chair of Cleveland Clinic’s Digestive Disease & Surgery Institute.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy