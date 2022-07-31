Cleveland State to require masking in indoor spaces

The City of Cleveland announced this weekend that it has extended the registration period for its curbside recycling program. Long dormant and the subject of early-Covid-era controversy under former Mayor Frank Jackson— who can forget when Fox 8 broke the story that Cleveland's recycling contract had lapsed, and that the city was sending all the recyclables it collected from residents' blue bins to the landfill—the program has been resuscitated under Mayor Justin Bibb and is, according to the administration, showing early signs of success.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO