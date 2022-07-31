Cleveland State to require masking in indoor spaces

spectrumnews1.com
Cuyahoga County announces $2 million in small business grants: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County will be spending $2 million of American Rescue Plan Act funding to support local small businesses. The Cuyahoga County Small Business Stimulus Grant Program, approved during a Tuesday county council meeting, would provide grants of up to $50,000 for local businesses that have fewer than 50 employees.
Bear sightings in northeast Ohio continue to increase
AKRON — Black bears had pretty much disappeared from the Buckeye State by 1850, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. However, that population, while still small, has not only returned, but has grown. Residents in Summit County have enjoyed seeing the bear population increase over the past...
Who won Ohio’s legislative primaries? The Wake Up for Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022
Temperatures will spike today, climbing into the low 90s, but with the humidity and sunshine it might feel like it's over 100 degrees. It will remain humid and warm overnight, with temps staying in the mid-70s. There are chances of showers and thunderstorms.
Is Cleveland’s plan to pay for abortion travel innovative policy, or a step too far? The Wake Up for Monday, Aug. 1, 2022
It will be mostly sunny today and pretty warm, with highs in the mid-80s. There are solid chances of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and overnight. Lows will be in the upper 60s.
Parma City Schools community discusses honoring soon-to-be-closed buildings
PARMA, Ohio -- Now that the Parma City School District has officially decided to close Parma High School, Parma Park Elementary School and Renwood Elementary School after the 2022-2023 school year, the district is planning on celebrating the buildings. Under the banner of “Honoring Our Past, Envisioning Our Future,” the...
Akron’s $1M Small Business Relief Program: Iconic Peanut Shoppe among businesses that could benefit
AKRON, Ohio — Akron’s iconic Peanut Shoppe has weathered the ebb and flow of the downtown business district since the 1930s. Not much has been more challenging than the last few years, when the roughly $45 million, multi-year, Main Street Corridor Project collided head-on with the COVID-19 pandemic, hitting hardest businesses that depend on human interaction.
Sweeney Defeats Smith, Smith Defeats Barnes in Low Turnout Statehouse Primary
Just over 10% of registered voters in Cuyahoga County cast ballots in Tuesday's primary election, a dismal but predictable turnout for the state's second such election. In a county with more than 1.2 million people and 874,000 registered voters, only 90,000 showed up at the polls. That limited number chose...
New smart apartments in Lakewood for those with developmental disabilities
There is a new high-tech housing option in Lakewood for those with developmental disabilities.
WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: State, Stark Case Numbers Up
COLUMBUS, Ohio (New Talk 1480 WHBC) – Coronavirus case numbers were up in the latest report. The Ohio Department of Health had nearly 30,000 new cases reported for the previous week. The state is a week or two away from reporting a total of three million overall cases. Stark...
Cleveland Heights launches new ‘Neighborhood Traffic Calming Program’
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The city launched its new Neighborhood Traffic Calming Program this week, giving residents the opportunity to reduce the risks of speeding, cut-throughs and other forms of reckless and distracted driving down their streets. “When residents feel traffic or speeding in their neighborhoods is threatening their safety...
Over 170 families enjoy farm market at Lorain County Public Health
Lorain County Public Health, 9880 Murray Ridge Road in Elyria, hosted a family farm market July 26. Attendees bought fresh fruits and vegetables from three local farms, enjoyed games and learned about Lorain County Public Health services, according to a news release. The WIC program, a supplemental nutrition initiative for...
Cleveland Extends Registration for Curbside Recycling Program
The City of Cleveland announced this weekend that it has extended the registration period for its curbside recycling program. Long dormant and the subject of early-Covid-era controversy under former Mayor Frank Jackson— who can forget when Fox 8 broke the story that Cleveland's recycling contract had lapsed, and that the city was sending all the recyclables it collected from residents' blue bins to the landfill—the program has been resuscitated under Mayor Justin Bibb and is, according to the administration, showing early signs of success.
Cuyahoga County Family Fun Day 2022!
Cuyahoga County Family Fun Day is back in Cleveland Public Square!. Cleveland Public Square and Cuyahoga County Health and Human Services are teaming up for Cuyahoga County Family Fun Day, on Thursday, August 4, from 10:30 AM – 2 PM. Grab something delicious from Kona Ice, Metro 45, or...
LIST: All of the winners from the Aug. 2 primary in Cuyahoga County
Here's a look at the winners of Tuesday's primary election in Cuyahoga County where only 10% of the total registered voters cast a ballot.
Neighbors want plan from city for landmark Cleveland street that’s in disrepair
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hessler Court, the last wooden street in Cleveland, has fallen into disrepair and neighbors are asking the city for a timeline to get it fixed. “I feel sad,” said Laura Cyrocki, who’s lived on the street for 24 years. “I feel said, I feel frustrated and angry.”
Senator Brown, Mayor Bibb Take First Look at Vía Sana, Cleveland’s Newest Affordable Housing Complex, Spearheaded by MetroHealth & The NRP Group
CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Government officials and community members today got a firsthand look at Vía Sana in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood – which will feature 72 affordable, high-quality residences and a community services hub – that is being developed jointly by The MetroHealth System and The NRP Group. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005373/en/ From left to right: Armond Budish, Cuyahoga County Executive; Sherrod Brown, U.S. Senator; Michael Baston, President, Cuyahoga Community College; Justin Bibb, Mayor of Cleveland; Dr. Akram Boutros, President and CEO, The MetroHealth System; Jasmin Santana, Councilwoman, Ward 14, Cleveland; Scott Skinner, Vice President of Development, The NRP Group; Shontel Brown, Congresswoman, Ohio’s 11th District; Shawn Smith, Executive Director, Ohio Housing Finance Agency; J. David Heller, President and CEO, The NRP Group (Photo: Business Wire)
Parma's Ridgewood Golf Course clubhouse undergoes multimillion-dollar transformation
PARMA, Ohio — A City of Parma centerpiece is getting a multi-million-dollar facelift. Ridgewood Golf Course’s clubhouse was demolished a few months back. Now—the project is moving forward with funds already being secured for the next step. City and County leaders say the clubhouse desperately needed an...
Lorain Superintendent pledges equity for LGBTQ+ students
LORAIN – In two weeks, Lorain Schools will welcome its more than 6,000 students back for the 2022-23 school year. In a letter to the district reminding them of the upcoming school year, Superintendent Jeff Graham touched on equity in the district — a key commitment within its strategic plan.
Aug. 2 primary races to watch — 2 Cleveland-area Democratic incumbents face off
State Democratic House Reps. Monique Smith and Bride Rose Sweeney will fight to represent the new 16th House District. It includes Westlake, North Olmsted and Bay Village.
Cleveland Clinic Names Michelle Kang Kim, M.D., Ph.D., Chair of the Department of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition
Cleveland Clinic has appointed Michelle Kang Kim, M.D., Ph.D., as chair of the Department of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition with Cleveland Clinic’s Digestive Disease & Surgery Institute. Dr. Kim’s will start Aug. 1. She will succeed Miguel Regueiro, M.D., who has served as interim chair of the department since May 2021, following his appointment as chair of Cleveland Clinic’s Digestive Disease & Surgery Institute.
