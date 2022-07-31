Jonathan Thomas, AKA ‘Snoopy’ Is Larimer County Most Wanted

k2radio.com
Father and son arrested in hay theft cases in Weld County
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A father and son from LaSalle were arrested for allegedly cutting and stealing hay last month in Weld County. The first incident was reported to deputies on Wednesday, July 6, the Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) said. On that day, a man called deputies to report a trespasser on farmland he leases near Weld County roads 35 and 40, which is east of Gilcrest.
Man pleads guilty in shooting of park ranger in Larimer County
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The man who shot a park ranger in Larimer County, following a pursuit involving a Colorado State trooper late last year, pleaded guilty to a federal charge in the case. Daron Ellis pleaded guilty July 14 to attempted second-degree murder of a federal officer, court...
Teenage boy wanted in Fort Collins shooting arrested Monday
A 15-year-old boy wanted following a shooting in Fort Collins last week was arrested Monday, according to deputies with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.
BREAKING: Fourth suspect arrested in Boulder murder case that left body at trailhead
A day after news broke that three of four suspects have been arrested in a murder case that left a woman's body at a popular Boulder trailhead, it has been announced that the fourth suspect has been arrested. According to the Las Cruces Police Department, 23-year-old Elizabeth Nichole Griffin was...
4th person arrested in Boulder trailhead murder
A fourth suspect was arrested Monday in connection to a woman from New Mexico found dead near a popular trailhead west of Boulder.
Arrests Made in Murder of 25-Year-Old Mom Found on Colorado Mountain
Police in Colorado have collared three people they believe to be involved in the murder of a 25-year-old New Mexico mother found slain on Boulder’s Flagstaff Mountain last month. An additional suspect is being sought, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. Alexis Baca had been traveling through...
Police: Man walked into Greeley credit union, claimed he had a bomb
A man was arrested Monday after he allegedly walked into a Greeley credit union and claimed that he had a bomb.
Suspect in Loveland shooting had restraining, protection order against him
LOVELAND, Colo. — A mother who, along with her 16-year-old daughter, was shot and killed in her Loveland home last week had filed a protection order and restraining order against the man accused of killing her, according to court documents. Javier Acevado, 49, is accused of shooting 16-year-old Meadow...
Several New Mexico residents suspected in Boulder murder investigation
Four New Mexico residents have been identified as the suspects in a Colorado murder case. A woman was found dead near Realization Point trailhead on July 24. That's near Flagstaff Mountain in the Boulder foothills.Detectives with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office haven't said how they think the woman was killed, or where. However, they obtained four arrest warrants. The following three people have all been arrested: - Jaime Moore- Ashley Provine- Cody HobirkA fourth suspect, Elizabeth Griffin, has not been located.Moore, Provine and Griffin face are facing first degree murder charges and Hobkirk faces a second degree murder charge. They are all residents of the Las Cruces area.Anyone who saw unusual activity in the Flagstaff Mountain area or the Realization Point trailhead around July 24 is asked to call police at 303-441-3674 or email: BCSOtips@bouldercounty.org. Police are also hoping to talk to anyone who knows where Griffin is.
Suspects arrested after body found near popular Colorado trailhead, one suspect still free
Several arrests have been made in a case where the body of an unidentified female was found near a popular trailhead in Boulder County. According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, three suspects have been arrested and one remains on the run after the woman's body was found near Realization Point Trailhead on the morning of Sunday, July 24.
1310kfka.com
Ex-Greeley police officer avoids jail time after excessive force arrest
A fired Greeley police officer avoids jail time in connection with an excessive force arrest. Ken Amick, who had more than 16 years on the force, pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment and was sentenced to a year’s probation and anger management, the Greeley Tribune reported. Amick was accused of placing Matthew Wilson into a chokehold in June of last year after he allegedly threatened to burn down city hall and had an active warrant issued for his arrest. Chokeholds are banned statewide. Two other officers at the scene reported Amick for excessive force. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (7/29/22–8/1/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
9News
39 years later, FBI searching for Boulder murder suspect
DENVER — In August 1983, Sid Wells was 22 years old and about to enter his senior year at CU Boulder with dreams of becoming a broadcast journalist. His longtime girlfriend, Shauna, was the daughter of actor Robert Redford, which was a major reason the story attracted so much attention when Wells was murdered.
3 arrested after woman found dead near Boulder trailhead
Boulder County Sheriff's deputies were able to trace leads to New Mexico after investigators found a dead woman near a popular trailhead in the county last week.
Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Update
An update is available in the investigation of the July 12 officer-involved shooting involving the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. The Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) was activated, and Fort Collins Police Services [...] This post Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Update previously appeared on North Forty News.
Windsor man found guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend
GREELEY, Colo. — A Windsor man who fired six shots at his ex-girlfriend while she was in her vehicle with their infant son was found guilty last week of first-degree murder, according to the Weld County District Attorney's Office. Brie Ann Biondolillo, 37, of Greeley, died on Feb. 24,...
Larimer County Sheriff searching for 15-year-old Teagan Pixley-Johnson accused of attempted murder
The Larimer County Sheriff's Office says they want to find 15-year-old Teagan Pixley-Johnson who is accused of attempted murder. Investigators responded to a home on South Overland Trail in Fort Collins, near the Colorado State University Foothills Campus on Thursday afternoon.There they found a 28-year-old man suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, but it's not clear how he's doing as of this writing.Deputies identified Pixley-Johnson as their suspect and say he's believed to be armed and dangerous. Authorities describe him as a whtie male, 5-feet-08-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. Investigators say the suspect knows the victim. Pixley-Johnson was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.Anyone who knows where he is, is asked to call Investigator Tyler Schall at 970-498-5168 or Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868 where you will remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a cash reward.
Two Colorado men identified as victims in Nebraska plane crash
Two men from Colorado have been identified as the victims of a plane crash that occurred on July 25 near Ringgold, Nebraska, according to officials from the McPherson County Sheriff's Office. Crews from the McPherson County Sheriff's Office, the Logan County Sheriff's Office, McPherson County Fire and Rescue Department, and...
1310kfka.com
Fort Collins man on electric scooter struck, killed
A Fort Collins man on an electric scooter has died following a crash. Troopers said the crash occurred just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday on Mulberry Street east of Lemay Avenue. The Coloradoan reports police said the scooter turned in front of a vehicle heading east on Mulberry when it was struck. The pedestrian died at the scene. Police confirmed drugs, alcohol or speed were not factors in the crash. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
1310kfka.com
Windsor man sentenced to life in prison for murder of ex-girlfriend
A Windsor man will die behind bars for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, who’s the mother of his child. The Greeley. A jury found Kaman Morgan guilty of first-degree murder Friday, according to the Greeley Tribune. In 2020, Morgan shot 37-year-old Brie Ann Biondolillo five times through the windshield of the car before walking up to the door and shooting her in the head, as she had arrived to pick up their son. A judge sentenced Morgan to life in prison without parole. For more trial coverage, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
