Tybee lifeguards urge swimmers to be careful of jellyfish

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Lifeguards on Tybee Island are warning beachgoers to keep an eye out for jellyfish while in the water.

On Saturday, 308 people were stung, according to Capt. David Bowen, who oversees beach rescue. The highest on record so far this summer is 632, reached a couple weeks ago.

“We are seeing a lot of stings around high tide, which the jellyfish will ride the current in and get pushed into the shallower water by the tide coming closer to the shore,” Bowen said. “That’s when people tend to get stung more than when it’s moving out, the jellyfish will get pulled out to that deeper water when the tide is going out.”

Beachgoers are noticing the increase in jellyfish, too.

“Just within a couple hours, we were in the water, three of them already got bit with jellyfish,” Eddie said. “One of them was pretty bad, it wrapped around her leg, it got the front and back pretty bad. So they are eating people up around here right now.”

Bowen said the purple flag has been flying for every day this month, warning swimmers they may have companions that sting. Lifeguards first use wet sand to get stingers off of skin, then a 50/50 mixture of vinegar and water to treat it.

“Even if you do get stung, don’t panic,” Bowen said. “It’s just going to be a little painful and a little bit itchy for a little while. It usually goes away within 30 minutes to an hour. Very, very, very rarely do we ever have cases that need to see EMS or go to a hospital.”

To avoid run-ins with jellies, Bowen recommends staying knee-deep or less while in the water. That worked for one beachgoer who told News 3 he was stung twice this weekend.

“We just didn’t go as deep,” Chris said. “Just try to avoid them as much as possible and it doesn’t last very long. The sting lasts maybe 15, 20 minutes but just avoid it if at all possible.”

Warmer water temperatures attract jellyfish and more tend to come this way once the water hits 85 degrees, Bowen explained. Once it drops back down to the 70s, he said they will start to leave.